Learn to live with it: Becoming stress-free

Story highlights People believe factors outside themselves produce stress

Not so, author and philosopher A. Parthasarathy says -- it's internal

Accepting others for who they are will help reduce relationship stress, he says

A. Parthasarathy is an internationally acclaimed author and speaker on the ancient Indian philosophy of Vedanta. He runs an educational and research institution for students from all over the world near Mumbai, India.

(CNN) People the world over believe that stress comes from external sources.

One complains of a nagging wife or hysterical husband. Another finds fault with the demands of work or the exploitation of management. Someone else grumbles at summer being too hot or winter being too cold.

Everyone thus lives with the belief that factors outside themselves produce stress -- so their entire focus is on correcting the external world. Yet despite our best efforts to fix these external factors, the problems remain unsolved and our minds continue to be consumed by stress.

Pleasure or pain, joy or sorrow, peace or stress -- these are not found in external objects or beings. They are found in the relationship you have with those things.

For example one person finds pleasure in smoking cigarettes. Another detests them. One man may go to his lawyer to divorce his wife while another waits, desperately wanting to marry her. A cigarette produces pleasure to one, pain to another. The same lady produces joy for one, sorrow for another.

