Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.
Personal:
Birth date: February 20, 1942
Birth place: Colbert County, Alabama
Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell, Jr.
Father: Addison Mitchell McConnell
Mother: Julia (Shockley) McConnell
Marriage: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced)
Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor
Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967
Religion: Baptist
Other Facts:
Contracted polio at age two and was not allowed to walk for two years while completing physical therapy.
His wife, Elaine Chao, served as secretary of the Department of Labor under President George W. Bush and deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation under President George H.W. Bush.
Timeline:
1968-1970 - Chief legislative assistant to Senator Marlow Cook.
1974-1975 - Deputy Assistant United States Attorney for Legislative Affairs.
1975 - Acting Assistant Attorney General.
1984 - Elected to the US Senate to represent Kentucky.
1990 - Re-elected to the US Senate.
1996 - Re-elected to the US Senate.
2002 - Re-elected to the US Senate.
2003-2007 - Senate Republican Whip.
November 16, 2006 - Elected Senate Republican leader. McConnell replaces Bill Frist.
2008 - Re-elected to the US Senate.
October 23, 2010 - During an interview with the National Journal, McConnell says, "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president."
November 4, 2014 - Re-elected to the US Senate.
November 13, 2014 - McConnell is re-elected leader of the Republican party in the Senate. When Congress reconvenes in January 2015, McConnell will take over as Senate Majority Leader from Harry Reid.
January 6, 2015-present - Senate Majority Leader.
December 12, 2016 - Announces he supports a congressional investigation into findings that Russian hackers attempted to influence the election.