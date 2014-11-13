Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , a Republican from Kentucky.

Personal:

Birth date: February 20, 1942

Birth place: Colbert County, Alabama

Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell, Jr.

Father: Addison Mitchell McConnell

Mother: Julia (Shockley) McConnell

Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor

Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts:

Contracted polio at age two and was not allowed to walk for two years while completing physical therapy.

Timeline:

1968-1970 - Chief legislative assistant to Senator Marlow Cook.

1974-1975 - Deputy Assistant United States Attorney for Legislative Affairs.

1975 - Acting Assistant Attorney General.

1978-1985 - Judge-Executive of Jefferson County, Kentucky. Judge-Executive of Jefferson County, Kentucky.

1984 - Elected to the US Senate to represent Kentucky.

1990 - Re-elected to the US Senate.

1996 - Re-elected to the US Senate.

2002 - Re-elected to the US Senate.

2003-2007 - Senate Republican Whip.

November 16, 2006 - Elected Senate Republican leader. McConnell replaces Elected Senate Republican leader. McConnell replaces Bill Frist.

2008 - Re-elected to the US Senate.

October 23, 2010 - During an interview with the National Journal, McConnell says, "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for During an interview with the National Journal, McConnell says, "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president."

November 13, 2014 - McConnell is re-elected leader of the Republican party in the Senate. When Congress reconvenes in January 2015, McConnell will take over as Senate Majority Leader from McConnell is re-elected leader of the Republican party in the Senate. When Congress reconvenes in January 2015, McConnell will take over as Senate Majority Leader from Harry Reid

January 6, 2015-present - Senate Majority Leader.