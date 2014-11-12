'Walking Dead' tours: Zombie sites in Atlanta and rural Georgia

Story highlights Fans of "The Walking Dead" are making their way to Georgia

Atlanta (CNN) Even a zombie apocalypse has a silver lining. At least in Georgia.

Fans of the wildly popular AMC series "The Walking Dead" are making their way to Atlanta and surrounding small-town Georgia to sniff out traces of Rick Grimes' crew of survivors and the voracious zombies on their trail.

On one recent Sunday, two "Big Zombie" bus tours drew mostly out-of-state visitors with fans from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Washington and places across the Southeast, plus a fan from Brazil on a monthlong American odyssey.

Many planned their trips especially to see "The Walking Dead" locations up close. Mary Kolodziej and her husband, Eric, flew into Atlanta from Indianapolis for a zombie-centered getaway.

The couple have been fans of the show, now in its fifth season, since Day One and have attended Comic Con in Chicago more than once to meet the cast.