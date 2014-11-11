Breaking News

F-35 completes week of carrier trials

Updated 7:14 AM ET, Wed April 27, 2016

Two F-35C Lightning fighters are set for launch from the catapults of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The F-35C, the Navy&#39;s newest fighter jet, began testing aboard the carrier on November 3, 2014. It is expected to be deployed to the fleet in 2018.
An F-35C passes over the deck of the USS Nimitz during testing.
An F-35C is prepared for launch from the USS Nimitz.
An F-35C comes in for a landing aboard the USS Nimitz.
An F-35C jet lands on the deck of the USS Nimitz. To stop, the jet uses a tailhook to grab a wire stretched across the aircraft carrier&#39;s deck.
The F-35C is just one version of the aircraft that the Pentagon has developed for use by the Marines and Air Force.
An F-35C is launched from a catapult aboard the USS Nimitz.
An F-35C is prepared for launch from the USS Nimitz during testing that began November 3. Testing of the Navy&#39;s newest fighter jet is expected to continue for a few weeks.
