F-35 completes week of carrier trials

Two F-35C Lightning fighters are set for launch from the catapults of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The F-35C, the Navy's newest fighter jet, began testing aboard the carrier on November 3, 2014. It is expected to be deployed to the fleet in 2018.

An F-35C passes over the deck of the USS Nimitz during testing.

An F-35C is prepared for launch from the USS Nimitz.

An F-35C comes in for a landing aboard the USS Nimitz.

An F-35C jet lands on the deck of the USS Nimitz. To stop, the jet uses a tailhook to grab a wire stretched across the aircraft carrier's deck.

The F-35C is just one version of the aircraft that the Pentagon has developed for use by the Marines and Air Force.

An F-35C is launched from a catapult aboard the USS Nimitz.