Get it straight: The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Vickie Hunt touches the tombstone of her late husband, Vietnam veteran Timothy Hunt, while visiting Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Monday, May 25. "I come every Memorial Day," Hunt said. "As soon as I go through the gates here it brings me a sense of peace." Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Navy veteran William Englert passes out U.S. flags to the crowd attending Memorial Day ceremonies May 25 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Rocco Struncius salutes as soldiers walk by during a Memorial Day parade in New York on May 25. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Amyra Alkhafaji, 6, attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. She is wearing a button of her cousin Karissa Ulmer, who died last year while serving in the National Guard. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day President Barack Obama speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. Playing just below Obama are members of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Obama attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington on May 25. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Army veteran Bernie Klemanek stops to salute his fallen comrades during an early morning visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day A young Girl Scout laughs while getting cooled off during a parade in Washingtonville, New York, on May 25. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day From left, Carla Lawrence, her sister Brandi Burch and her son Gabe Lawrence clean veterans' gravestones at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 24. Burch's grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather are all buried at the cemetery. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day An Army veteran watches a Memorial Day Parade pass through Waterbury, Connecticut, on May 24. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Marchers play drums during the Memorial Day Parade in Waterbury on May 24. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Former Secretary of State Colin Powell greets disabled veteran Ted Strong at the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington on May 24. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day People ride past Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington during the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally on May 24. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day A Marine salutes a makeshift memorial during Rolling Thunder in Washington. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Members of the military stand at attention while unveiling a giant American flag before the start of a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Saturday, May 23. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Cub Scout Tristan Swanhart salutes after he placed a flag on a grave at a veterans cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, on Friday, May 22. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Visitors in Boston take a picture May 22 of American flags placed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The flags represent fallen military members from Massachusetts. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Sailors in New York walk through Lower Manhattan on May 22. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: U.S. marks Memorial Day Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place American flags at the foot of graves in Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 21. Hide Caption 19 of 20