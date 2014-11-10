Breaking News

Get it straight: The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:23 AM ET, Sun May 28, 2017

Memorial Day: More than 228,000 flags at Arlington National Cemetery
    Memorial Day: More than 228,000 flags at Arlington National Cemetery

  • Memorial Day and Veterans Day often get confused
  • Both days honor the military in different ways
  • Labor Day does not involve the military in any way

(CNN)We are here to make sure you don't embarrass yourself.

Inevitably, someone says something demonstrating confusion over the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Allow us to explain it to you.
Memorial Day: Celebrated the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is the holiday set aside to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military.
The website for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs recounts the start of Memorial Day this way:
"Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans -- the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) -- established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country."
The passage of the National Holiday Act of 1971 by Congress made it an official holiday.
Veterans Day: This federal holiday falls on November 11 and is designated as a day to honor all who have served in the military. According to Military.com, Veterans Day began as Armistice Day to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918.
"In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress -- at the urging of the veterans service organizations -- amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word "Armistice" and inserting the word "Veterans," the site says. "With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars."
5 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
Just for good measure, we will also throw in some information about Labor Day because, believe it or not, we've seen folks thanking troops on that holiday. Labor Day, the first Monday in September, honors the contributions of American workers, not the military.
Vickie Hunt touches the tombstone of her late husband, Vietnam veteran Timothy Hunt, while visiting Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Monday, May 25. &quot;I come every Memorial Day,&quot; Hunt said. &quot;As soon as I go through the gates here it brings me a sense of peace.&quot;
Vickie Hunt touches the tombstone of her late husband, Vietnam veteran Timothy Hunt, while visiting Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Monday, May 25. "I come every Memorial Day," Hunt said. "As soon as I go through the gates here it brings me a sense of peace."
Navy veteran William Englert passes out U.S. flags to the crowd attending Memorial Day ceremonies May 25 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Navy veteran William Englert passes out U.S. flags to the crowd attending Memorial Day ceremonies May 25 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Rocco Struncius salutes as soldiers walk by during a Memorial Day parade in New York on May 25.
Rocco Struncius salutes as soldiers walk by during a Memorial Day parade in New York on May 25.
Amyra Alkhafaji, 6, attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. She is wearing a button of her cousin Karissa Ulmer, who died last year while serving in the National Guard.
Amyra Alkhafaji, 6, attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. She is wearing a button of her cousin Karissa Ulmer, who died last year while serving in the National Guard.
President Barack Obama speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. Playing just below Obama are members of &quot;The President&#39;s Own&quot; United States Marine Band.
President Barack Obama speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25. Playing just below Obama are members of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.
Obama attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington on May 25.
Obama attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington on May 25.
Army veteran Bernie Klemanek stops to salute his fallen comrades during an early morning visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25.
Army veteran Bernie Klemanek stops to salute his fallen comrades during an early morning visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25.
A young Girl Scout laughs while getting cooled off during a parade in Washingtonville, New York, on May 25.
A young Girl Scout laughs while getting cooled off during a parade in Washingtonville, New York, on May 25.
From left, Carla Lawrence, her sister Brandi Burch and her son Gabe Lawrence clean veterans&#39; gravestones at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 24. Burch&#39;s grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather are all buried at the cemetery.
From left, Carla Lawrence, her sister Brandi Burch and her son Gabe Lawrence clean veterans' gravestones at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 24. Burch's grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather are all buried at the cemetery.
An Army veteran watches a Memorial Day Parade pass through Waterbury, Connecticut, on May 24.
An Army veteran watches a Memorial Day Parade pass through Waterbury, Connecticut, on May 24.
Marchers play drums during the Memorial Day Parade in Waterbury on May 24.
Marchers play drums during the Memorial Day Parade in Waterbury on May 24.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell greets disabled veteran Ted Strong at the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington on May 24.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell greets disabled veteran Ted Strong at the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington on May 24.
People ride past Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington during the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally on May 24.
People ride past Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington during the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally on May 24.
A Marine salutes a makeshift memorial during Rolling Thunder in Washington.
A Marine salutes a makeshift memorial during Rolling Thunder in Washington.
Members of the military stand at attention while unveiling a giant American flag before the start of a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Saturday, May 23.
Members of the military stand at attention while unveiling a giant American flag before the start of a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Saturday, May 23.
Cub Scout Tristan Swanhart salutes after he placed a flag on a grave at a veterans cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, on Friday, May 22.
Cub Scout Tristan Swanhart salutes after he placed a flag on a grave at a veterans cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey, on Friday, May 22.
Visitors in Boston take a picture May 22 of American flags placed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The flags represent fallen military members from Massachusetts.
Visitors in Boston take a picture May 22 of American flags placed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The flags represent fallen military members from Massachusetts.
Sailors in New York walk through Lower Manhattan on May 22.
Sailors in New York walk through Lower Manhattan on May 22.
Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place American flags at the foot of graves in Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 21.
Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place American flags at the foot of graves in Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 21.
A soldier places flags in Arlington National Cemetery on May 21.
A soldier places flags in Arlington National Cemetery on May 21.
