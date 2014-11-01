Bayern Munich score late to down Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Story highlights Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker clash

It may not have had the table topping tension of recent Der Klassiker clashes but the old quality certainly remained as Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund in a pulsating match at the Allianz Arena Saturday.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund the lead going into the break before a sweeping strike from Robert Lewandowski and a late Arjen Robben penalty swung the match in Bayern's favour.

The win marks the first time Pep Guardiola's men have triumphed against Dortmund at home since 2010 and preserves their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund, meanwhile, remain third bottom of the table, a remarkable fact given their domestic success and European form of recent years.

That there was a 14-place gap between these two teams was far from clear through much of this match, however.

Both sides created chances in a high-quality first half that could have ended 3-3 let alone 1-0.

Roman Weidenfeller was given early work to do as he beat away a vicious Arjen Robben shot with five minutes on the clock.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan then cracked a post for Dortmund shortly after before a spectacular scissors kick from Thomas Muller was dealt with by Weidenfeller.

The speedy Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was denied by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer just after the half hour mark when put through by Shinji Kagawa -- but Dortmund didn't have to wait long to make the breakthrough.

On the very next attack, the dangerous Aubameyang broke down the right and delivered an inch perfect cross that was nodded home by Marco Reus.

The German international has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern next summer but showed little regard for his potential future employers here, setting the tempo for Dortmund's rapier counter attacks.

But Bayern under Guardiola aren't used to losing, let alone losing in their own stadium.

The second half began with the Bavarians swarming all over their Dortmund, pressing in packs -- as is the hallmark of Guardiola teams -- and pushing their opponents ever deeper into their own territory.

Wiedenfeller was forced into action to deny Lewandowski with a fine save while Robben and Xabi Alonso both let fly with dangerous long distance strikes. Defender Mehdi Benatia then missed a golden opportunity when he headed wide from six yards out.

But Polish international, Lewandowski, would not be denied after 70 minutes.

The ex-Dortmund man was the first to react to a loose ball that broke against Dortmund defender Neven Subotic and he fired low beyond the diving Weidenfeller who had yet to fully set himself.

Bayern were now clearly in the ascendancy with Dortmund looking tired and offering little going forward.

As full time approached substitute Frank Ribery burst into the Dortmund penalty area where he was pulled back by the chasing Subotic.

The Serbian vociferously claimed his innocence but referee Manuel Grafe had no doubts and pointed to the spot.

Robben stepped up and calmly placed the ball low into the bottom left hand corner, sending Weidenfeller the wrong way in the process and ensuring his side would claim the spoils.

English Premier League

Liverpool's stuttering start to the season continued away to a resurgent Newcastle United Saturday.

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal in closely fought 1-0 victory to give Alan Pardew's men their third win in the space of six days.

Table topping Chelsea, meanwhile, rallied to defeat Queen's Park Rangers 2-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a late Eden Hazard penalty.

Surprise package Southampton continued their fine start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Hull City while Arsenal ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Burnley.

Elsewhere, Everton and Fulham played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, West Brom overcame Leicester City 1-0 and Stoke and West Ham drew 2-2.

Title challengers Manchester City play cross town rivals Manchester United Sunday.

La Liga

James Rodriguez scored twice as Real Madrid ran out comfortable 4-0 winners away to Granada to move top of La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema added to the Colombian's brace although the European champions could be replaced atop the table by Sevilla who play Sunday.

Atletico Madrid racked up an impressive 4-2 victory over Cordoba at the Vicente Calderon with Antoine Griezman (twice), Mario Mandzukic and Raul Garcia all scoring.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, was looking for one goal to equal the all-time La Liga goalscoring record held by Telmo Zarra but the Argentine's Barcelona side were upset by Celta Vigo who left the Nou Camp with a surprise 1-0 victory.

Joaquin Larrivey scored the games only goal early in the second half.

Serie A

Juventus moved clear at the top of Serie A after triumphing 2-0 away to Empoli thanks to second half goals from Andrea Pirlo and Alvaro Morata.

A 2-0 defeat for Roma away to Napoli earlier in the day means the Bianconeri now sit three points clear at the top of the table. Ex-Real Madrid pair Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Luis Callejon were the scorers for the Neapolitans at the Stadio San Paolo.