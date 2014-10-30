6 rules for a better Halloween

Story highlights Every Halloween, people ignore a few rules that will help keep the holiday happy

Costumes don't have to be sexy and should never be based on stereotypes

Porch light on? Trick-or-treat! Porch light off? Move along, kids

After October 31, don't leave moldy pumpkins on your porch for weeks

(CNN) Trick-or-treating and dressing in costume have been Halloween traditions for a good long time now, but it seems we're still struggling to get it right.

We pass judgment on the ghouls and goblins at our front steps. We bang on the doors of darkened houses. We show up to parties in offensive costumes.

So here are a few Halloween PSAs, six not-so-gentle reminders of how to keep in the holiday spirit alive and sugared up. Read them, memorize them, share them and have your happiest Halloween yet.

Give goodies to any child who shows up at the door

Halloween night is not the time to quibble over the quality of trick-or-treaters' costumes or whether some kids are too old to ask for free candy. And don't even bother questioning whether they're from your neighborhood, as if visitors don't deserve your Snickers.