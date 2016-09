Story highlights Author: It's dangerous to ignore this idea: Making money is more important than safety

(CNN) During his travels around the nation, meeting countless working men and women, Mike Rowe has certainly seen many different ways to make a living -- some more dangerous than others.

Before becoming the host of CNN's new series "Somebody's Gotta Do It," Rowe hosted a Discovery Channel series called "Dirty Jobs." After an episode that took place on an oil rig, Rowe received a job-safety question from a fan.

"My husband works on the oil rigs as a well tester," wrote "suzemommy." "We watched you folks do so without any eye protection! Are you crazy? Drilling a hole with no protective eyewear? Between him, a well tester, and me, a workers' compensation lawyer, we're cringing! Somebody could LOSE AN EYE! Seriously -- Safety First, fellas! I would expect better from the Discovery Channel!!"

Rowe responded, "I sincerely appreciate your concern for me, and agree that stupidity plays an ongoing role in my professional and personal life. But believe me, I have no wish to be injured on the job.

However, it is not the objective of Dirty Jobs to conform to any particular set of safety standards, other than those dictated by the people for whom I happen to be working at the time. I take my cues from them, and I assume whatever risk they assume, for the most part. In the end, we hope to capture an honest look at what life is like for the workers in a particular venue. We do not aspire to set an example, or be a poster child for OSHA or any particular industry. I realize that may sound controversial, but it's the truth, and not nearly as inflammatory as what I'm going to say next.

