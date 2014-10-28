Rogerio Ceni: 590 wins and counting

Story highlights Rogerio Ceni records most ever victories with a single club Monday

The 41-year-old claims his 590th win after Sao Paulo beat Goias

Ryan Giggs' record of 589 victories with Manchester United is beaten

He's not a household name, but Rogerio Ceni is a footballer without equal.

While superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi compete for major accolades, those two superstars are lagging behind the 41-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper in one football history record.

Ceni has been turning out for his beloved Sao Paulo for 22 years and, at the grand old age of 41, a 3-0 Brazilian league win over Goais on Monday secured his 590th win -- the most any player has ever registered with a single club.

In doing so the former Brazil international surpassed the mark previously set by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs, who racked up 589 victories with the 20-time English champions between 1990 and 2014.

Giggs needed 963 appearances to reach his total, while Ceni managed the feat in 1173 games -- 868 of which were as captain.

Ceni, who plans to retire from playing in December, has enjoyed a glittering career.

A member of the Brazil squad which won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, Ceni has also been the unlikely scorer of an incredible 123 goals thanks to his ability to take free-kicks and penalties.

He has helped Sao Paulo win the Copa Libertadores, South America's most prestigious club competition, on two occasions, while also playing a key role as the team were crowned FIFA World Club Cup winners in 2005.