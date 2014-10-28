Ick or treat? 5 strange facts about candy corn

Story highlights More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year

Candy corn dates to the 1880s, before the automobile and the commercial telephone

Many people believe candy corn, like Oreos, should be eaten in a certain way

(CNN) Yes, there's actually corn in it. Corn syrup, if that counts.

Each kernel has three colors, about 7 calories and a lot of sugar. Many people, including comedian Lewis Black, can't stand it.

And yet every October, it fills candy bowls, trick-or-treat bags and the mouths of sweet-toothed snackers everywhere.

For millions, it wouldn't be Halloween without candy corn.

Manufacturers will produce more than 35 million pounds of the humble tricolored candy this year. That's almost 9 billion pieces.