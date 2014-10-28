The world's top players

Breaking News

Gareth Bale -- Real Madrid/Wales.
Karim Benzema -- Real Madrid/France.
Diego Costa -- Chelsea/Spain.
Thibaut Courtois -- Chelsea/Belgium.
Cristiano Ronaldo -- Real Madrid/Portugal.
Angel di Maria -- Manchester United/Argentina.
Mario Gotze -- Bayern Munich/Germany.
Eden Hazard -- Chelsea/Belgium.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- Paris Saint-Germain/Sweden.
Andres Iniesta -- Barcelona/Spain.
Toni Kroos -- Real Madrid/Germany.
James Rodriguez -- Real Madrid/Colombia.
Philipp Lahm -- Bayern Munich/Germany.
Javier Mascherano -- Barcelona/Argentina.
Lionel Messi -- Barcelona/Argentina.
Thomas Muller -- Bayern Munich/Germany.
Mauel Neuer -- Bayern Munich/Germany.
Neymar -- Barcelona/Brazil.
Paul Pogba -- Juventus/France.
Sergio Ramos -- Real Madrid/Spain.
Arjen Robben -- Bayern Munich/Netherlands.
Bastian Schweinsteiger -- Bayern Munich/Germany.
Yaya Toure -- Manchester City/Ivory Coast.
Jose Mourinho -- Chelsea/Portugal.
Joachim Low -- Germany national team.
Carlo Ancelotti -- Real Madrid/Italy.
