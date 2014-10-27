Breaking News

Football world mourns Senzo Meyiwa death

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Mon October 27, 2014

Senzo Meyiwa died aged 27 after being shot Sunday night during a botched robbery at his house, according to authorities.
Meyiwa was captain of both South Africa and Orlando Pirates -- a club he first joined as a 13-year-old.
The goalkeeper made his debut for South Africa in June 2013 and went on to win six international caps for his country.
Meyiwa had played in South Africa&#39;s last four African Nations Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets in the process.
His last match was Saturday when Orlando Pirates advanced to the semifinals of the South African League Cup. The Pirates has postponed its derby match against Kaizer Chiefs Saturday as a mark of respect.
