Football world mourns Senzo Meyiwa death

Senzo Meyiwa died aged 27 after being shot Sunday night during a botched robbery at his house, according to authorities.

Meyiwa was captain of both South Africa and Orlando Pirates -- a club he first joined as a 13-year-old.

The goalkeeper made his debut for South Africa in June 2013 and went on to win six international caps for his country.

Meyiwa had played in South Africa's last four African Nations Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets in the process.