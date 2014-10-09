Khaled Meshaal Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Khaled Meshaal , the political leader of Hamas .

Personal:

Birth date: 1956

Birth place: Silwad, West Bank

Birth name: Khaled Meshaal

Father: Imam, name unknown publicly

Mother: Name unknown publicly

Marriage: Name unknown publicly, (1981-present)

Children: Seven

Education: Kuwait University, Bachelor of Science in Physics, 1978

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Timeline:

1967 - After the Six-Day War, Meshaal's family moves from the West Bank to Jordan and then to Kuwait.

1971 - Meshaal joins the Muslim Brotherhood.

1978-1984 - Works as a physics teacher in Kuwait.

1980 - Founds the Islamic League for Palestinian Students.

December 1987 - Palestinian cleric Sheikh Ahmed Yassin founds Hamas, a spinoff of the Muslim Brotherhood. Meshaal joins and becomes the leader of the Hamas chapter in Kuwait.

1991 - Meshaal settles in Jordan and leads its Hamas chapter. He is in charge of international fund-raising.

1996 - Becomes chief of Hamas' political bureau.

September 22, 1999 - Meshaal, along with two other Hamas leaders, is accused of illegal political activity and briefly imprisoned in Jordan. After his release, Jordan's King Abdullah II closes Hamas' office in Amman and expels Meshaal from the county. Meshaal moves to Qatar.

2001 - Relocates to Damascus, Syria

March 22, 2004 - Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, leader of Hamas, is killed by Israeli air strikes.

March 23, 2004 - Dr. Abdel Aziz Rantisi is named as Yassin's successor.

April 17, 2004 - Rantisi is killed by an Israeli airstrike on his car. Meshaal rises to the top of the Hamas leadership, along with Ismail Haniya

January 26, 2006 - Hamas, participating for the first time in Palestinian parliamentary elections, wins a landslide victory. Hamas wins 76 seats, and Fatah 43 seats, in the 132-seat Palestinian Legislative Council, giving Hamas a majority.

June 14, 2007 - After a week of battles between Hamas and Fatah, Hamas seizes control of Gaza

December 27, 2008 - Israel launches Operation Cast Lead, air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for continued rocket attacks against Southern Israel. A ground offensive begins on January 3, 2009.

January 18, 2009 - Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert declares a unilateral cease-fire in the fighting in Gaza. During the conflict, more than 1,200 Palestinians are killed, along with 13 Israelis.

May 4, 2011 - Meshaal and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sign a reconciliation agreement in an effort to unite rivals Hamas and Fatah.

January 29, 2012 - Meshaal makes his first official visit to Jordan since being expelled in 1999. He and Qatar's Crown Prince, Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al-Thani meet with King Abdullah II.

February 2012 - Meshaal moves to Doha, Qatar.

April 2, 2013 - Meshaal is re-elected chairman of Hamas' political bureau.