David Geffen Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of David Geffen, producer, studio executive and philanthropist.

Personal:

Birth date: February 21, 1943

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: David Lawrence Geffen

Father: Abraham Geffen, pattern maker

Mother: Batya (Volovskaya) Geffen, shopkeeper

Education: Attended University of Texas, Austin; Brooklyn College, City University of New York; and Santa Monica City College.

Other Facts:

He dropped out of Santa Monica City College, Brooklyn College, and the University of Texas.

The David Geffen Medical College Scholarship fund offers full tuition to the school's best applicants who attend the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Timeline:

1964-1968 - Works as a mail room clerk and an agent at the William Morris Agency.

1968 - Talent agent for Ashley Famous Agency.

1969 - Executive vice president and talent agent for Creative Management Associates.

1970 - Co-founds Asylum Records with Elliot Roberts.

1971 - Sells Asylum Records to Warner Communications for $7 million.

1975 - Becomes vice chairman of Warner Brothers Pictures.

1976 - Is misdiagnosed with bladder cancer.

1981 - Produces "Dreamgirls" on Broadway.

1982 - Produces "Cats" and "Little Shop of Horrors" on Broadway.

1982 - Founds Geffen Film Company.

1983 - Geffen Film Company releases "Risky Business."

1990 - Sells Geffen Records to Music Corporation of America (MCA) for $550 million.

1990 - Wins a Wins a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, "Beetlejuice."

1994 - Co-founds Dreamworks Studio with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

1995 - Dreamworks signs a $100 million deal with ABC.

May 2002 - Donates $200 million to UCLA in what is considered the largest single donation to a US medical school in history at that time. The David Geffen Medical School is named in his honor after this donation.

January 2006 - Dreamworks is sold to Paramount Pictures.

2008 - Leaves Dreamworks.

March 5, 2010 - Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a "non-performer."

2012 - Donates $100 million to UCLA's David Geffen Medical School.

March 4, 2015 - Lincoln Center announces it will rename Avery Fisher Hall -- best known as the home of the New York Philharmonic -- David Geffen Hall in gratitude for the movie mogul's $100 million gift. The concert hall's renaming will take place in September.

March 2016 - Is ranked #176 on Forbes' list of the world's billionaires with a net worth of $6.5 billion.