Breaking News

2014 In Review Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:37 PM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The ups and downs of 2014
The ups and downs of 2014

    JUST WATCHED

    The ups and downs of 2014

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The ups and downs of 2014 02:18

(CNN)Here is a look back at the events of 2014.

Notable US Events:
January 1 - Colorado legalizes the purchase of marijuana for recreational purposes.
January 1 - The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act goes into effect.
January 6 - The Senate votes to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to head the Federal Reserve.
    January 9 - Chemicals begin leaking from a tank owned by Freedom Industries into the Elk River in West Virginia. Approximately 300,000 people in nine counties are told not to use their tap water.
    Read More
    January 16 - Ohio executes inmate Dennis McGuire with a new combination of drugs, due to the unavailability of drugs such as pentobarbital. The state used a combination of the drug midazolam, a sedative, and the painkiller hydromorphone, according to the state corrections department. According to witness Alan Johnson of the Columbus Dispatch, the whole execution process took 24 minutes, and McGuire appeared to be gasping for air for 10 to 13 minutes.
    January 17 - President Barack Obama announces changes to the National Security Agency and its surveillance programs.
    January 30 - CNN reports that at least 19 veterans have died due to delays in simple medical screenings like colonoscopies or endoscopies, at various VA hospitals or clinics. This is according to an internal document from the US Department of Veterans Affairs that deals with patients diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and 2011, obtained exclusively by CNN.
    February 14 - General Motors recalls 780,000 vehicles due to faulty ignition switches.
    March 22 - A mudslide near Oso, Washington, kills 43 people.
    April 2 - Army Specialist Ivan Lopez kills three people at Fort Hood in Texas before taking his own life.
    April 22 - The Supreme Court upholds a Michigan law banning the use of racial criteria in college admissions.
    April 29 - Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett dies of an apparent heart attack during a botched execution by lethal injection.
    April 29 - The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life in response to a leaked recording in which Sterling made racist remarks.
    May 19 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Oregon.
    May 20 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Pennsylvania.
    May 23 - Elliot Rodger goes on a killing spree near the campus of U.C. Santa Barbara, killing four men and two women before taking his own life.
    May 27 - President Barack Obama announces that 9,800 troops will remain in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of most troops at the end of 2014.
    May 30 - Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki resigns.
    May 31 - President Barack Obama announces the release of prisoner of war Bowe Bergdahl, held for five years by a militant group linked to the Taliban. In exchange for Bergdahl's release, five detainees at Guantanamo Bay are released to Qatar.
    June 1 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Illinois.
    June 2 - The city council in Seattle, Washington, votes to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 per hour.
    June 30 - GM announces compensation of at least $1 million to families of at least 13 people who died as a result of a faulty ignition switch. GM is also offering money to those injured.
    June 30 - President Obama says he is starting "a new effort to fix as much of our immigration system as I can on my own, without Congress," in response to a surge of unaccompanied children crossing the border.
    June 30 - The Supreme Court rules that some companies can refuse insurance coverage for contraceptives due to religious objections.
    July 8 - Washington state begins allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes.
    July 17, 2014 - Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, dies after a white police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, puts him in a chokehold. Garner's death is later ruled a homicide by the New York medical examiner.
    July 23 - Arizona uses a new combination of drugs in the execution of convicted murderer Joseph Woods. After he is injected it takes him nearly two hours to die. Witness accounts differ as to whether he was gasping for air or snoring as he died.
    July 29 - The US Senate confirms Robert McDonald as the new Veterans Affairs secretary.
    August 2 - A specially equipped medical plane carrying Ebola patient Dr. Kent Brantly lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. He is then driven by ambulance to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
    August 7 - President Obama signs into law a $16 billion bill, providing money to build more VA medical facilities and hire more doctors and nurses.
    August 9 - African American teen Michael Brown, 18, is shot and killed by white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown's death leads to days of unrest between residents of Ferguson and police.
    August 15 - Texas Governor Rick Perry is indicted on a a felony count of abusing the powers of his office and a felony count of attempting to coerce a public official. Perry's lawyer blasts the charges as a "political abuse of the court system."
    September 25 - President Obama announces the resignation of Attorney General Eric Holder. Holder will remain in office until his replacement is confirmed.
    October 1 - Julia Person, director of the Secret Service, resigns after the revelation of several security breaches.
    October 6 - The US Supreme Court refuses to hear appeals from five states -- Indiana, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin -- seeking to keep their same-sex marriage bans in place.
    October 6 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
    October 7 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Colorado and Indiana.
    October 8 - Thomas Eric Duncan dies of Ebola in Dallas, Texas, the first person to die of the disease in the United States.
    October 9 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Nevada and West Virginia.
    October 10 - Same-sex marriage becomes legal in North Carolina.
    October 12 - Nina Pham, a Dallas nurse who treated Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan, is diagnosed with the disease. She is the first person to contract the disease in the United States. After being treated at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, Pham is cured of the disease and released on October 24.
    October 14 - Amber Vinson, a nurse who treated Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, is diagnosed with Ebola. After being treated successfully in Atlanta, Vinson is released on October 28.
    October 16 - In a show in Philadelphia, comedian Hannibal Buress criticizes Bill Cosby and his "smuggest old black man persona," and says, "Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches." Over the next two months, more than 20 women come forward, claiming that they were sexually assaulted by Cosby. Cosby has not been charged with a crime.
    October 23 - Dr. Craig Spencer, who recently returned from treating Ebola patients in West Africa, is diagnosed with the disease in New York. He recovers from the disease and leaves the hospital on November 11.
    November 4 - In midterm elections, the Republican party wins a majority of seats in the House and the Senate to take control of Congress.
    November 15 - Dr. Martin Salia, who became infected with Ebola while treating patients in Sierra Leone, arrives at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Salia, a native of Sierra Leone, is a legal permanent resident of the United States married to a US citizen.
    November 17 - Dr. Martin Salia dies at Nebraska Medical Center.
    November 24 - A grand jury in Ferguson, Missouri decides not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown.
    November 29 - Darren Wilson resigns from the Ferguson police department, citing security concerns.
    December 3 - A grand jury decides not to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo in the death of Eric Garner.
    December 9 - After five years of review, the Senate Intelligence Committee releases a report on the CIA's use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" in the post-9/11 era. It reveals that "CIA detainees were tortured."
    Notable International Events:
    January 3 -     Islamic militants belonging to a group called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) take control of Falluja, Iraq.
    January 7 - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan signs into law a bill banning same-sex marriage and imposing other punishments on gay and lesbian people.
    February 7-23 - The XXII Winter Olympics take place in Sochi, Russia.
    February 10-15 - Talks aimed at ending the three-year-old civil war in Syria take place in Geneva, Switzerland. No agreement is reached between President Bashar al-Assad and opposition groups.
    February 17 - The United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights publishes a report on widespread human rights abuses in North Korea.
    February 18-20 - After months of protests in Ukraine, a gun fight breaks out between protesters and security forces, leaving around 100 people dead.
    February 22 - Ukraine's parliament votes to remove President Viktor Yanukovych from office.
    February 22 - Mexican forces capture Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, alleged head of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
    February 24 - President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda signs a law that imposes sentences of 14 years to life for homosexual acts.
    March 1 - In Kungming, China, attackers with long knives storm the train station, killing at least 28 people and wounding 113.
    March 8 - Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappears from radar in airspace over the Gulf of Thailand.
    March 13 - Venezuelans protest against President Nicolas Maduro.
    March 16 - In Crimea, 96.7% vote in favor of leaving Ukraine and being annexed by Russia.
    March 18 - In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin signs an annexation pact with the Prime Minister of Crimea and the mayor of the city of Sevastopol.
    March 25 - The CDC issues its initial announcement on an Ebola outbreak in Guinea.
    March 31 - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change releases a report on climate change, warning of its dangers to humanity.
    April 1 - NATO announces that it is suspending "all practical civilian and military cooperation" with Russia. This is in response to Russia's recent annexation of Crimea.
    April 14 - Boko Haram militants kidnap more than 270 teenage girls from a boarding school in Chibok in Northeastern Nigeria. Officials there say some of the girls were able to escape.
    April 16 - The South Korean ferry Sewol capsizes, killing approximately 294 people. Hundreds of high school students on a field trip are among the dead.
    April 24 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that Israel is suspending peace talks with the Palestinians after rival factions Fatah and Hamas announce a unity deal.
    April 30 - Iraqis vote in parliamentary elections to elect members of the Council of Representatives. Prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki's party wins 92 seats in parliamentary elections, short of the 165 seats needed for a majority.
    May 7 - In Thailand, the Constitutional Court removes Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra from office, on charges of abuse of power.
    May 11 - Voters in the eastern Ukrainian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk vote in favor of independence from Ukraine.
    May 20 - The president of India names Narendra Modi as the country's new prime minister.
    May 22 - Military leaders in Thailand stage a coup.
    May 25 - Petro Poroshenko declares victory in Ukraine's presidential election.
    June 2 - Hamas and Fatah swear in a unity government with Rami Hamdallah as prime minister.
    June 3 - Abdel Fattah el-Sisi officially wins Egypt's presidential election with more than 96% of the vote. Elections were held May 26-28.
    June 10 - ISIS takes control of Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.
    June 11 - ISIS takes control of Tikrit, Iraq.
    June 12 - Three Israeli teens on their way home from school in the West Bank are abducted by Hamas militants. Their bodies are discovered on June 30 in the West Bank.
    June 12-July 13 - The World Cup takes place in Brazil. Germany is the winner.
    June 14 - In Afghanistan, election officials hold a presidential run-off between candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani.
    June 15-16 - US commandos apprehend Ahmed Abu Khattala, accused of leading the attack on the Benghazi consulate in 2012.
    June 18 - King Juan Carlos of Spain abdicates. His son Felipe becomes king at midnight on June 19.
    July 2 - A Palestinian boy is kidnapped and murdered, allegedly by right-wing Israeli Jews, possibly in retaliation for the murders of three Jewish teens.
    July 7 - Israel declares Operation Protective Edge against Hamas.
    July 10-20 - Super Typhoon Rammasun strikes the Philippines, China and Vietnam, killing more than 100 people.
    July 17 - Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashes in eastern Ukraine after being shot down by a surface-to-air missile, according to the United States. All 298 people aboard are killed.
    July 22 - Indonesia's National Election Commission announces that Joko Widodo is the winner of the country's presidential election, held July 9.
    July 23 - At least 48 people are killed and 10 injured when a twin-engine turboprop plane crashes in Taiwan.
    July 24 - Air Algerie Flight 5017 crashes in Mali, killing 116 people.
    July 30 - Standard & Poor's (S&P) downgrades Argentina's credit rating to selective default.
    August 8 - Two US F/A-18 jet fighters bomb ISIS extremists in Iraq. President Barack Obama has authorized "targeted airstrikes" if needed to protect US personnel from ISIS militants. The US military says they'll use airstrikes to prevent what officials warn could be a genocide of minority groups by the ISIS fighters.
    August 10 - Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins the first ever direct presidential election in Turkey.
    August 14 - Iraqi President Nuri al-Maliki resigns.
    August 19 - In a video posted on YouTube, US journalist James Foley, missing in Syria since 2012, is decapitated by ISIS militants. The militants then threaten the life of another captured US journalist, believed to be Steven Sotloff.
    August 26 - Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire. The United Nations has said more than 2,100 Palestinians were killed in the violence in Gaza. The U.N estimates at least 70% of the Palestinians killed were civilians, but Israel reports a higher number of militants among the dead. On the Israeli side, there are 68 casualties, 65 of them soldiers and three civilians.
    September 2 - ISIS releases a video showing the beheading of US journalist Steven Sotloff.
    September 8 - Haider al-Abadi is sworn in as the new prime minister of Iraq.
    September 13 - ISIS releases a video showing the beheading of British aid worker David Haines.
    September 14 - North Korea sentences US citizen Matthew Miller to six years of hard labor. He had been convicted of "hostile acts."
    September 18 - Scottish voters vote against independence from the United Kingdom.
    September 21 - Houthi rebels take control of large parts of Yemen's capital Sana.
    September 23 - A coalition of military forces from the United States, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan launch air strikes against ISIS targets in Syria. The US , on its own, also launches airstrikes against a terrorist organization known as the Khorasan Group, saying that the al Qaeda affiliated group was planning attacks in the United States.
    Late September - Pro-democracy protests begin in Hong Kong.
    September 29 - Ashraf Ghani is sworn in as the new president of Afghanistan.
    September 30 - The United States and Afghanistan sign a joint security agreement that will allow US troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond the previous December deadline to withdraw.
    October 3 - ISIS releases a video showing the beheading of hostage Alan Henning.
    October 6 - A nurse's assistant in Spain becomes the first person known to have contracted Ebola outside Africa in the current outbreak. The woman helped treat two Spanish missionaries, both of whom had contracted Ebola in West Africa, one in Liberia and the other in Sierra Leone. Both died after returning to Spain.
    October 21 - Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is sentenced to five years in prison, after being convicted of culpable homicide in the death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
    October 21 - North Korea releases US citizen Jeffrey Fowle after detaining him in June.
    October 22 - Gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau opens fire at Canada's National War Memorial and Parliament Hill in Ottawa, killing army reservist Cpl. Nathan Cirillo. Zehaf-Bibeau is killed by the House of Commons Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers.
    October 26 - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff wins a run-off election with 51.59% of the vote, according to official results. Opposition candidate Aecio Neves garners 48.41%.
    October 26 - Great Britain ends its combat mission in Afghanistan and hands over its last remaining base to Afghan forces.
    October 31 - Burkina Faso's president Blaise Compaore resigns after 27 years in office after widespread, violent protests in the country.
    November 8 - North Korea releases detained Americans Kenneth Bae and Matthew Miller.
    November 12 - The European Space Agency successfully lands a probe named Philae on a comet 310 million miles from Earth.
    November 14 - Prosecutors in the Mexican state of Guerrero formally charge former Iguala Mayor Jose Luis Abarca in the disappearance of 43 students. Abarca is described as the "probable mastermind" in the September 26 disappearance of the students. He is charged with six counts of aggravated homicide and one count of attempted homicide.
    November 16 - ISIS militants claim to have beheaded American hostage Peter Kassig in a video published to the Internet. Peter Kassig, also known as Abdul-Rahman Kassig, is the fifth Westerner whom ISIS claims to have beheaded via video messages.
    November 18 - Two Palestinian cousins, wielding a gun and butcher knives, kill four rabbis and a policeman at a Jerusalem synagogue.
    December 15 - In Sydney, Australia an Iranian immigrant named Man Haron Monis takes a number of hostages at a chocolate cafe. After a 16-hour standoff with police, commandos storm the cafe and end the siege. Two hostages are killed as well as Monis.
    December 16 - Taliban gunmen attack the Army Public School and Degree College in Peshawar, Pakistan. 145 people are killed, most of them children.
    December 17 - Cuba releases American contractor Alan Gross as a "humanitarian" gesture after five years in prison. As part of a deal between the United States and Cuba, the US releases three Cuban intelligence agents convicted of espionage in 2001; in return, Cuba frees an unidentified US intelligence source who has been jailed in Cuba for more than 20 years.
    December 17 - US President Barack Obama announces plans to normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba and ease economic restrictions on the nation, a policy shift he called the end of an "outdated approach" to US-Cuban relations that, "for decades, has failed to advance our interests." Obama said the US will move towards re-opening its embassy in the communist nation and allow some travel and trade that had been banned under a decades-long embargo instated during the Kennedy administration.
    December 28 - Air Asia Flight 8501, with 162 people aboard, crashes while flying from Surabaya, Indonesia to Singapore.
    December 28 - A passenger ferry traveling from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Ancona, Italy catches fire, killing at least 11 people.
    December 28 - The 13-year International Security Assistance Force mission in Afghanistan ends.
    Awards and Winners:
    January 6 - The BCS College Football Championship takes place.
    January 12 - The Golden Globes are presented
    January 13-26 - The Australian Open is played.
    January 26 - The 56th Annual Grammy Awards are presented.
    February 2 - Super Bowl XLVIII is played in New Orleans.
    March 2 - The 86th Annual Academy Awards are presented.
    April 7-13 - The 78th Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia.
    April 14 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.
    May 3 - The 140th Kentucky Derby is run.
    May 25 - The 98th Indianapolis 500 is run.
    May 25-June 8 - The French Open is played.
    June 4-13 - The Stanley Cup is played.
    June 5-15 - The NBA Championship is played.
    June 8 - The Tony Awards are presented.
    June 12-15 - The 114th US Open (golf) takes place in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
    June 23-July 6 - The Wimbledon tennis tournament takes place.
    July 5-July 27 - The Tour de France takes place.
    July 17-20 - The 143rd British Open takes place.
    August 25-September 8 - The US Open (tennis) is played.
    October 7-13 - The winners of Nobel Prizes are announced.
    October 21-29 - The World Series is played.
    December 13 - The Heisman Trophy is awarded.
    Click through to see&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/world/obituaries-2014&quot;&gt; people who died&lt;/a&gt; in 2014.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Click through to see people who died in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/31/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/feat-obit-edward-herrmann-dead-gilmore/index.html&quot;&gt;Edward Herrmann&lt;/a&gt;, the versatile, honey-voiced actor whose roles included patricians and politicians such as &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot; father Richard Gilmore, &quot;The Practice&quot; law professor Anderson Pearson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, died on Wednesday, December 31. He was 71.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Edward Herrmann, the versatile, honey-voiced actor whose roles included patricians and politicians such as "Gilmore Girls" father Richard Gilmore, "The Practice" law professor Anderson Pearson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, died on Wednesday, December 31. He was 71.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/30/showbiz/movies/feat-obit-luise-rainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Luise Rainer&lt;/a&gt;, who won back-to-back Oscars in the 1930s for &quot;The Great Ziegfeld&quot; and &quot;The Good Earth,&quot; has died at the age of 104, her daughter reported on Tuesday, December 30.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Luise Rainer, who won back-to-back Oscars in the 1930s for "The Great Ziegfeld" and "The Good Earth," has died at the age of 104, her daughter reported on Tuesday, December 30.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/30/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/feat-obit-christine-cavanaugh-babe-rugrats-voice/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christine Cavanaugh&lt;/a&gt;, who lent her distinctive voice to the title pig in &quot;Babe,&quot; Chuckie Finster on &quot;Rugrats&quot; and Dexter of &quot;Dexter&#39;s Laboratory,&quot; died December 22. She was 51.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Christine Cavanaugh, who lent her distinctive voice to the title pig in "Babe," Chuckie Finster on "Rugrats" and Dexter of "Dexter's Laboratory," died December 22. She was 51.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 127
    British rocker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/22/showbiz/music/joe-cocker-singer-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joe Cocker&lt;/a&gt; died December 22 after a battle with lung cancer, Sony Music said in a statement. He was 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014British rocker Joe Cocker died December 22 after a battle with lung cancer, Sony Music said in a statement. He was 70.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/16/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/feat-obit-norman-bridwell-clifford-big-red-dog/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Norman Bridwell&lt;/a&gt;, the creator of &quot;Clifford the Big Red Dog,&quot; died December 12 in Martha&#39;s Vineyard, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Scholastic. Bridwell was 86.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Norman Bridwell, the creator of "Clifford the Big Red Dog," died December 12 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Scholastic. Bridwell was 86.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 127
    Legendary photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/11/us/michel-du-cille-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michel du Cille&lt;/a&gt;, a 26-year veteran of The Washington Post, died December 11 while on assignment in Liberia. The Post said du Cille, 58, collapsed &quot;during a strenuous hike on the way back from a village&quot; affected by the African country&#39;s Ebola outbreak.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Legendary photographer Michel du Cille, a 26-year veteran of The Washington Post, died December 11 while on assignment in Liberia. The Post said du Cille, 58, collapsed "during a strenuous hike on the way back from a village" affected by the African country's Ebola outbreak.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/10/showbiz/mary-ann-mobley-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Mary Ann Mobley&lt;/a&gt;, the first Miss America from Mississippi who turned that achievement into a movie career, died December 10 after battling breast cancer. She was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Mary Ann Mobley, the first Miss America from Mississippi who turned that achievement into a movie career, died December 10 after battling breast cancer. She was 77.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/09/showbiz/tv/ken-weatherwax-pugsley-addams-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Ken Weatherwax,&lt;/a&gt; who played Pugsley on the 1960s TV show &quot;The Addams Family,&quot; died December 7, according to the Ventura County Coroner&#39;s Office. He was 59.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ken Weatherwax, who played Pugsley on the 1960s TV show "The Addams Family," died December 7, according to the Ventura County Coroner's Office. He was 59.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/03/showbiz/music/faces-ian-mclagan-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ian McLagan&lt;/a&gt;, a fun-loving keyboardist who played on records by such artists as the Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Springsteen and his own bands -- the Small Faces and its successor, the Faces -- died December 3, according to a statement from his record label, Yep Roc Records. He was 69.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ian McLagan, a fun-loving keyboardist who played on records by such artists as the Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Springsteen and his own bands -- the Small Faces and its successor, the Faces -- died December 3, according to a statement from his record label, Yep Roc Records. He was 69.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 127
    American saxophonist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/02/showbiz/obit-bobby-keys-rolling-stones/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobby Keys&lt;/a&gt;, who for years toured and recorded with the Rolling Stones, died on December 2. &quot;The Rolling Stones are devastated by the loss of their very dear friend and legendary saxophone player, Bobby Keys,&quot; the band &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/RollingStones/status/539850067835101185&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said on Twitter&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014American saxophonist Bobby Keys, who for years toured and recorded with the Rolling Stones, died on December 2. "The Rolling Stones are devastated by the loss of their very dear friend and legendary saxophone player, Bobby Keys," the band said on Twitter.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 127
    To the world, he was known as &quot;Chespirito.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/28/world/americas/bolanos-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Roberto Gomez Bolanos&lt;/a&gt; gained fame as a comedian, but he was also a writer, actor, screenwriter, songwriter, film director and TV producer. The legendary entertainer died November 28 at the age of 85.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014To the world, he was known as "Chespirito." Roberto Gomez Bolanos gained fame as a comedian, but he was also a writer, actor, screenwriter, songwriter, film director and TV producer. The legendary entertainer died November 28 at the age of 85.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 127
    British crime novelist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/27/showbiz/obit-pd-james/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;P.D. James&lt;/a&gt; died November 27 at her home in Oxford, England. She was 94.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014British crime novelist P.D. James died November 27 at her home in Oxford, England. She was 94.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 127
    Lebanese singer and actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/26/world/meast/obit-sabah/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sabah&lt;/a&gt;, one of the Arab world&#39;s most prolific entertainers with a career spanning more than six decades, died November 26, in Beirut, Lebanon&#39;s state-run National News Agency reported. She was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Lebanese singer and actress Sabah, one of the Arab world's most prolific entertainers with a career spanning more than six decades, died November 26, in Beirut, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported. She was 87.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 127
    Former Washington Mayor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/23/us/marion-barry-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot;&gt;Marion Barry&lt;/a&gt; is dead at the age of 78, a hospital spokeswoman said on November 23. Barry was elected four times as the city&#39;s chief executive. He was once revered nationally as a symbol of African-American political leadership. But his professional accomplishments were often overshadowed by drug and personal scandals.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Former Washington Mayor Marion Barry is dead at the age of 78, a hospital spokeswoman said on November 23. Barry was elected four times as the city's chief executive. He was once revered nationally as a symbol of African-American political leadership. But his professional accomplishments were often overshadowed by drug and personal scandals.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 127
    Acclaimed film director &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/20/showbiz/obit-mike-nichols/index.html&quot;&gt;Mike Nichols&lt;/a&gt; died on November 19. Nichols, pictured here with his wife, journalist Diane Sawyer, was best known for his films &quot;The Graduate,&quot; &quot;Who&#39;s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?&quot; and &quot;The Birdcage.&quot; He was 83.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Acclaimed film director Mike Nichols died on November 19. Nichols, pictured here with his wife, journalist Diane Sawyer, was best known for his films "The Graduate," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "The Birdcage." He was 83.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/11/19/showbiz/music/singer-jimmy-ruffin-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jimmy Ruffin&lt;/a&gt;, silky-voiced singer of the Motown classic &quot;What Becomes of the Brokenhearted,&quot; died November 19 in Las Vegas. He was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Jimmy Ruffin, silky-voiced singer of the Motown classic "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," died November 19 in Las Vegas. He was 78.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 127
    &#39;Knight Rider&quot; and &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; producer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/16/showbiz/glen-larson-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Glen A. Larson&lt;/a&gt; passed away November 14 after a battle with cancer. He was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014'Knight Rider" and "Battlestar Galactica" producer Glen A. Larson passed away November 14 after a battle with cancer. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 127
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/12/showbiz/carol-susi-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Carol Ann Susi&lt;/a&gt;, best known for voicing the unseen Mrs. Wolowitz on &quot;The Big Bang Theory,&quot; died November 11. She was 62.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Actress Carol Ann Susi, best known for voicing the unseen Mrs. Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory," died November 11. She was 62.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/11/showbiz/big-bank-hank-sugarhill-gang-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Henry &quot;Big Bank Hank&quot; Jackson&lt;/a&gt;, a member of the hip-hop group the Sugarhill Gang, died November 11 of complications from cancer. He was 55.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Henry "Big Bank Hank" Jackson, a member of the hip-hop group the Sugarhill Gang, died November 11 of complications from cancer. He was 55.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/03/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/tom-magliozzi-car-talk-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tom Magliozzi&lt;/a&gt;, left, half of the &quot;Click and Clack&quot; team of brothers who hosted NPR&#39;s &quot;Car Talk&quot; radio show, died November 3. He was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Tom Magliozzi, left, half of the "Click and Clack" team of brothers who hosted NPR's "Car Talk" radio show, died November 3. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 127
    &quot;House of Cards&quot; actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/29/showbiz/house-of-cards-actress-elizabeth-norment-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Elizabeth Norment &lt;/a&gt;passed away at the age of 61, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed October 28 via Norment&#39;s sister Kate. According to the star&#39;s obituary in The Washington Post, Norment died of cancer on October 13 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014"House of Cards" actress Elizabeth Norment passed away at the age of 61, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed October 28 via Norment's sister Kate. According to the star's obituary in The Washington Post, Norment died of cancer on October 13 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/25/showbiz/cream-jack-bruce-bass/index.html&quot;&gt;Jack Bruce&lt;/a&gt;, bassist for the legendary 1960s rock band Cream, died October 25 at age 71.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Jack Bruce, bassist for the legendary 1960s rock band Cream, died October 25 at age 71.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/21/us/ben-bradlee-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ben Bradlee&lt;/a&gt;, the zestful, charismatic Washington Post editor who guided the paper through the era of the Pentagon Papers and Watergate and was immortalized on screen in &quot;All the President&#39;s Men,&quot; died on October 21. He was 93.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ben Bradlee, the zestful, charismatic Washington Post editor who guided the paper through the era of the Pentagon Papers and Watergate and was immortalized on screen in "All the President's Men," died on October 21. He was 93.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 127
    Fashion designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/20/living/oscar-de-la-renta-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Oscar de la Renta&lt;/a&gt; died on October 20, close friends of the family and industry colleagues told CNN. He was 82.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta died on October 20, close friends of the family and industry colleagues told CNN. He was 82.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 127
    &quot;August: Osage County&quot; actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/16/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/misty-upham-missing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Misty Upham&lt;/a&gt; was declared dead by a Washington coroner after her body was found along a river in suburban Seattle on October 16.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014"August: Osage County" actress Misty Upham was declared dead by a Washington coroner after her body was found along a river in suburban Seattle on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 127
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/15/showbiz/elizabeth-pena-dies-modern-family/index.html&quot;&gt;Elizabeth Pena&lt;/a&gt; died October 14, according to her manager. She was 55.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actress Elizabeth Pena died October 14, according to her manager. She was 55.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/14/showbiz/isaiah-ikey-owens-death-mars-volta-jack-white/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Isaiah &quot;Ikey&quot; Owens&lt;/a&gt;, the keyboardist in Jack White&#39;s backing band, died October 14. The musician also played with bands such as Mars Volta and Free Moral Agents. He was 38.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Isaiah "Ikey" Owens, the keyboardist in Jack White's backing band, died October 14. The musician also played with bands such as Mars Volta and Free Moral Agents. He was 38.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/14/showbiz/mark-bell-lfo-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Mark Bell&lt;/a&gt;, who founded the highly influential techno-music duo LFO and later collaborated with Bjork on several iconic albums, died of complications from a surgery, his record label said October 13.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Mark Bell, who founded the highly influential techno-music duo LFO and later collaborated with Bjork on several iconic albums, died of complications from a surgery, his record label said October 13.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 127
    Actress and comedian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/09/showbiz/comedian-actress-jan-hooks-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Jan Hooks&lt;/a&gt; died in New York on October 9. Her representative, Lisa Lieberman, confirmed the death to CNN but provided no additional information. According to IMDb.com, Hooks was 57.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actress and comedian Jan Hooks died in New York on October 9. Her representative, Lisa Lieberman, confirmed the death to CNN but provided no additional information. According to IMDb.com, Hooks was 57.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/06/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/geoffrey-holder-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Geoffrey Holder&lt;/a&gt;, a versatile artist known for his ability as a dancer, actor and a pitchman for 7Up, died from complications due to pneumonia, his family&#39;s attorney said on October 6. Holder was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Geoffrey Holder, a versatile artist known for his ability as a dancer, actor and a pitchman for 7Up, died from complications due to pneumonia, his family's attorney said on October 6. Holder was 84.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/05/showbiz/paul-revere-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul Revere&lt;/a&gt;, leader of the 1960s rock band Paul Revere and the Raiders, died October 4 at his home in Idaho, according to the band&#39;s website. He was 76.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Paul Revere, leader of the 1960s rock band Paul Revere and the Raiders, died October 4 at his home in Idaho, according to the band's website. He was 76.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 127
    Emmy-winning actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/20/showbiz/polly-bergen-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Polly Bergen&lt;/a&gt;, whose TV and movie career spanned more than six decades, died on September 20, according to her publicist. She was 84, according to IMDb.com.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Emmy-winning actress Polly Bergen, whose TV and movie career spanned more than six decades, died on September 20, according to her publicist. She was 84, according to IMDb.com.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 127
    Singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/19/us/county-singer-george-hamilton-iv-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;George Hamilton IV&lt;/a&gt;, known as the &quot;International Ambassador of Country Music,&quot; died at a Nashville hospital on September 17 following a heart attack, the Grand Ole Opry said in a press release. He was 77.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Singer George Hamilton IV, known as the "International Ambassador of Country Music," died at a Nashville hospital on September 17 following a heart attack, the Grand Ole Opry said in a press release. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 127
    Northern Ireland&#39;s former first minister and former Democratic Unionist Party leader &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/12/world/europe/northern-ireland-ian-paisley/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Ian Paisley&lt;/a&gt; has died, his wife, Eileen, said in a statement on September 12. He was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Northern Ireland's former first minister and former Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley has died, his wife, Eileen, said in a statement on September 12. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/11/showbiz/obit-richard-kiel-jaws/index.html&quot;&gt;Richard Kiel&lt;/a&gt;, the actor best known for playing the James Bond villain &quot;Jaws,&quot; died September 10 at a California hospital, St. Agnes Medical Center spokeswoman Kelley Sanchez said. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Richard Kiel, the actor best known for playing the James Bond villain "Jaws," died September 10 at a California hospital, St. Agnes Medical Center spokeswoman Kelley Sanchez said. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/04/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/joan-rivers-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joan Rivers&lt;/a&gt;, the sassy comedian whose gossipy &quot;can we talk&quot; persona catapulted her into a career as a headlining talk-show host, best-selling author and red-carpet maven, died September 4. She was 81.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Joan Rivers, the sassy comedian whose gossipy "can we talk" persona catapulted her into a career as a headlining talk-show host, best-selling author and red-carpet maven, died September 4. She was 81.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/02/showbiz/survivor-singer-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Jimi Jamison&lt;/a&gt;, lead singer of the 1980s rock band Survivor, died at the age of 63, it was announced September 2.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Jimi Jamison, lead singer of the 1980s rock band Survivor, died at the age of 63, it was announced September 2.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 127
    Acclaimed actor-director &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/24/showbiz/richard-attenborough-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Attenborough&lt;/a&gt; died on August 24, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing his son. Attenborough was 90.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Acclaimed actor-director Richard Attenborough died on August 24, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing his son. Attenborough was 90.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/19/showbiz/don-pardo-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Don Pardo&lt;/a&gt;, the man whose voice introduced the cast of NBC&#39;s &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; for decades, died at the age of 96, the network announced August 19.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Don Pardo, the man whose voice introduced the cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for decades, died at the age of 96, the network announced August 19.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 127
    Skateboarding legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/15/showbiz/jay-adams-zboys-skateboarder-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jay Adams&lt;/a&gt; died of a heart attack August 14 while vacationing in Mexico with his wife. He was 53.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Skateboarding legend Jay Adams died of a heart attack August 14 while vacationing in Mexico with his wife. He was 53.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/13/showbiz/obit-actor-ed-nelson/index.html&quot;&gt;Ed Nelson&lt;/a&gt;, best known for playing a doctor in the 1960s nighttime soap opera &quot;Peyton Place,&quot; died on August 13, his family said. He was 85.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Ed Nelson, best known for playing a doctor in the 1960s nighttime soap opera "Peyton Place," died on August 13, his family said. He was 85.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 127
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/14/showbiz/obit-star-trek-arlene-martel/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Arlene Martel&lt;/a&gt;, whom &quot;Star Trek&quot; fans knew as Spock&#39;s bride-to-be, died in a Los Angeles hospital August 12 after complications from a heart attack, her son said. Martel was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actress Arlene Martel, whom "Star Trek" fans knew as Spock's bride-to-be, died in a Los Angeles hospital August 12 after complications from a heart attack, her son said. Martel was 78.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 127
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/12/showbiz/lauren-bacall-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Lauren Bacall&lt;/a&gt;, the husky-voiced Hollywood icon known for her sultry sensuality, died on August 12. She was 89.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actress Lauren Bacall, the husky-voiced Hollywood icon known for her sultry sensuality, died on August 12. She was 89.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 127
    Actor and comedian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/showbiz/robin-williams-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot;&gt;Robin Williams&lt;/a&gt; died at his Northern California home on August 11. Williams apparently took his own life, law enforcement officials said. He was 63.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Actor and comedian Robin Williams died at his Northern California home on August 11. Williams apparently took his own life, law enforcement officials said. He was 63.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/jj-murphy-game-of-thrones-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;JJ Murphy&lt;/a&gt;, an actor who was set to join the &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; cast, died August 8, his agent said. He was 86.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 JJ Murphy, an actor who was set to join the "Game of Thrones" cast, died August 8, his agent said. He was 86.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 127
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/12/showbiz/charles-keating-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Charles Keating&lt;/a&gt;, who had been fighting lung cancer for several years, died on August 8, his son Sean Keating said. Charles Keating was known for his role of villain Carl Hutchins on the daytime drama &quot;Another World.&quot; He was 72.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actor Charles Keating, who had been fighting lung cancer for several years, died on August 8, his son Sean Keating said. Charles Keating was known for his role of villain Carl Hutchins on the daytime drama "Another World." He was 72.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/04/politics/james-brady-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Brady&lt;/a&gt;, the former White House press secretary who was severely wounded in a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, has died, the White House said on August 4. He was 73. Later in the week, authorities told CNN they are &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/08/politics/brady-death-homicide/&quot;&gt;investigating it as a homicide.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 James Brady, the former White House press secretary who was severely wounded in a 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, has died, the White House said on August 4. He was 73. Later in the week, authorities told CNN they are investigating it as a homicide.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/29/us/enola-gay-crew-member-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Theodore &quot;Dutch&quot; Van Kirk&lt;/a&gt;, the last crewman of the U.S. plane that dropped the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, died of natural causes on July 28, according to his daughter Vicki Triplett. He was 93.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk, the last crewman of the U.S. plane that dropped the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, died of natural causes on July 28, according to his daughter Vicki Triplett. He was 93.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/29/showbiz/movies/die-hard-actor-james-shigeta-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;James Shigeta&lt;/a&gt;, a prolific and pioneering Asian-American actor whose 50-year career included the movies &quot;Die Hard&quot; and &quot;Flower Drum Song,&quot; died in his sleep in Los Angeles on July 28, his agent said. He was 81.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 James Shigeta, a prolific and pioneering Asian-American actor whose 50-year career included the movies "Die Hard" and "Flower Drum Song," died in his sleep in Los Angeles on July 28, his agent said. He was 81.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/20/showbiz/obit-skyemccolebartusiak/index.html&quot;&gt;Skye McCole Bartusiak&lt;/a&gt;, who played Mel Gibson&#39;s youngest daughter in &quot;The Patriot,&quot; died July 19, at her home in Houston, her mother said Sunday. She was 21. While investigators didn&#39;t immediately determine a cause of death, Bartusiak had been suffering from epileptic seizures, according to her mother.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Skye McCole Bartusiak, who played Mel Gibson's youngest daughter in "The Patriot," died July 19, at her home in Houston, her mother said Sunday. She was 21. While investigators didn't immediately determine a cause of death, Bartusiak had been suffering from epileptic seizures, according to her mother.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/20/showbiz/james-garner-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Garner&lt;/a&gt;, the understated, wisecracking everyman actor who enjoyed multigenerational success on both the small and big screens, died of natural causes on July 19. He was 86.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 James Garner, the understated, wisecracking everyman actor who enjoyed multigenerational success on both the small and big screens, died of natural causes on July 19. He was 86.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 127
    Broadway legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/17/showbiz/obit-actress-elaine-stritch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Elaine Stritch&lt;/a&gt; died July 17. According to her longtime friend Julie Keyes, Stritch died at her home in Birmingham, Michigan, surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Broadway legend Elaine Stritch died July 17. According to her longtime friend Julie Keyes, Stritch died at her home in Birmingham, Michigan, surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 127
    Blues guitarist and singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/17/showbiz/obit-johnny-winter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Johnny Winter&lt;/a&gt; died July 16 in a Swiss hotel room, his representative said. He was 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Blues guitarist and singer Johnny Winter died July 16 in a Swiss hotel room, his representative said. He was 70.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 127
    Nadine Gordimer, a South African author who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/14/world/africa/obit-nadine-gordimer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died on July 13&lt;/a&gt;, according to her family. She was 90.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Nadine Gordimer, a South African author who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1991, died on July 13, according to her family. She was 90.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 127
    Renowned conductor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/13/showbiz/maestro-lorin-maazel-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lorin Maazel&lt;/a&gt; died from complications of pneumonia on July 13, according to his family. He was 84.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Renowned conductor Lorin Maazel died from complications of pneumonia on July 13, according to his family. He was 84.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 127
    Grammy-winning jazz bassist&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/13/showbiz/charlie-haden-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Charlie Haden&lt;/a&gt;, whose music career spanned seven decades and several genres, died July 11, according to his publicist. He was 76.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Grammy-winning jazz bassist Charlie Haden, whose music career spanned seven decades and several genres, died July 11, according to his publicist. He was 76.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 127
    Drummer&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/12/showbiz/tommy-ramone-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_c2&quot;&gt; Tommy Ramone&lt;/a&gt;, the last living original member of the pioneering punk band The Ramones, died on July 11, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/theramones/photos/a.10151197504400379.494562.12789020378/10152458044665379/?type=1&amp;theater&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the band&#39;s Facebook page&lt;/a&gt;. He was 65.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Drummer Tommy Ramone, the last living original member of the pioneering punk band The Ramones, died on July 11, according to the band's Facebook page. He was 65.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/10/showbiz/eileen-ford-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Eileen Ford&lt;/a&gt;, who founded the Ford Model Agency 70 years ago, died July 9 at the age of 92, the company said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Eileen Ford, who founded the Ford Model Agency 70 years ago, died July 9 at the age of 92, the company said.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/08/showbiz/pinocchio-voice-actor-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Richard Percy Jones&lt;/a&gt;, the actor who gave Pinocchio his voice in the 1940 Disney movie, died at his California home on July 8. He was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Richard Percy Jones, the actor who gave Pinocchio his voice in the 1940 Disney movie, died at his California home on July 8. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/11/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/harry-potter-david-legeno-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;David Legeno&lt;/a&gt;, known for playing Fenrir Greyback in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; movies, was found dead July 6, by hikers in a remote desert location in Death Valley, California. He was 50. &quot;It appears that Legeno died of heat-related issues, but the Inyo County Coroner will determine the final cause of death,&quot; read a press release from the Inyo County Sheriff&#39;s Department. &quot;There are no signs of foul play.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 David Legeno, known for playing Fenrir Greyback in the "Harry Potter" movies, was found dead July 6, by hikers in a remote desert location in Death Valley, California. He was 50. "It appears that Legeno died of heat-related issues, but the Inyo County Coroner will determine the final cause of death," read a press release from the Inyo County Sheriff's Department. "There are no signs of foul play."
    Hide Caption
    61 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/11/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/rosemary-murphy-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Rosemary Murphy&lt;/a&gt;, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her roles in the movie &quot;To Kill a Mockingbird&quot; as well as TV soap operas &quot;All My Children&quot; and &quot;Another World,&quot; died July 5 at the age of 89. The New York Times cited cancer as the cause of death.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Rosemary Murphy, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her roles in the movie "To Kill a Mockingbird" as well as TV soap operas "All My Children" and "Another World," died July 5 at the age of 89. The New York Times cited cancer as the cause of death.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 127
    Olympian and World War II hero &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/03/showbiz/movies/obit-zamperini-unbroken/index.html&quot;&gt;Louis Zamperini&lt;/a&gt;, the subject of the book and upcoming film &quot;Unbroken,&quot; died July 2 after a recent battle with pneumonia. The 97-year-old peacefully passed away in the presence of his entire family, according to a statement.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini, the subject of the book and upcoming film "Unbroken," died July 2 after a recent battle with pneumonia. The 97-year-old peacefully passed away in the presence of his entire family, according to a statement.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/02/showbiz/walter-dean-myers-obit-ew/index.html&quot;&gt;Walter Dean Myers&lt;/a&gt;, a beloved author of children&#39;s books, died on July 1 following a brief illness, according to the Children&#39;s Book Council.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Walter Dean Myers, a beloved author of children's books, died on July 1 following a brief illness, according to the Children's Book Council.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/01/showbiz/movies/obit-paul-mazursky/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul Mazursky&lt;/a&gt;, a five-time Oscar nominee who directed and wrote such films as &quot;Bob &amp;amp; Carol &amp;amp; Ted &amp;amp; Alice,&quot; &quot;An Unmarried Woman&quot; and &quot;Down and Out in Beverly Hills,&quot; died at the age of 84, his agent said July 1.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Paul Mazursky, a five-time Oscar nominee who directed and wrote such films as "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice," "An Unmarried Woman" and "Down and Out in Beverly Hills," died at the age of 84, his agent said July 1.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 127
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/29/showbiz/actor-meschach-taylor-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Meshach Taylor&lt;/a&gt; died June 28 at his Los Angeles-area home, his agent, Dede Binder, said. He was 67. Taylor had fought a terminal illness and faded markedly in recent days, Binder said. His wife, children, grandchildren and mother surrounded him as he passed away.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Actor Meshach Taylor died June 28 at his Los Angeles-area home, his agent, Dede Binder, said. He was 67. Taylor had fought a terminal illness and faded markedly in recent days, Binder said. His wife, children, grandchildren and mother surrounded him as he passed away.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 127
    Legendary soul singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/06/27/showbiz/bobby-womack-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bobby Womack&lt;/a&gt; died June 27, according to Womack&#39;s publicist. He was 70.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Legendary soul singer Bobby Womack died June 27, according to Womack's publicist. He was 70.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 127
    Character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/25/showbiz/obit-eli-wallach/index.html&quot;&gt;Eli Wallach&lt;/a&gt;, seen here in &quot;The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,&quot; died on June 24, according to a family member who did not want to be named. Wallach was 98.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Character actor Eli Wallach, seen here in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," died on June 24, according to a family member who did not want to be named. Wallach was 98.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 127
    Major League Baseball Hall of Famer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/16/sport/gwynn-baseball-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Tony Gwynn&lt;/a&gt; died June 16 at the age of 54, according to a release from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Gwynn, who had 3,141 hits in 20 seasons with the San Diego Padres, had cancer.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn died June 16 at the age of 54, according to a release from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Gwynn, who had 3,141 hits in 20 seasons with the San Diego Padres, had cancer.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 127
    Radio personality &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/15/showbiz/casey-kasem-obit/&quot;&gt;Casey Kasem&lt;/a&gt; died June 15. He was 82 and had been hospitalized in Washington state for two weeks.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Radio personality Casey Kasem died June 15. He was 82 and had been hospitalized in Washington state for two weeks.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 127
    Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/14/us/chuck-noll-dead/&quot;&gt;Chuck Noll&lt;/a&gt; died June 13. He had suffered from Alzheimer&#39;s and heart disease. He was 82.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll died June 13. He had suffered from Alzheimer's and heart disease. He was 82.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/12/showbiz/obit-ruby-dee/index.html&quot;&gt;Ruby Dee&lt;/a&gt;, an award-winning actress whose seven-decade career included triumphs on stage and screen, died June 12. She was 91.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Ruby Dee, an award-winning actress whose seven-decade career included triumphs on stage and screen, died June 12. She was 91.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 127
    Former baseball star&lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2092723-bob-welch-1990-al-cy-young-winner-passes-away-tragically-at-57-years-old&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Bob Welch&lt;/a&gt; passed away on June 9 after suffering a heart attack, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 57.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Former baseball star Bob Welch passed away on June 9 after suffering a heart attack, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 57.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 127
    British actor and comedian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/09/showbiz/obit-rik-mayall/index.html&quot;&gt;Rik Mayall&lt;/a&gt;, who appeared in the TV series &quot;Blackadder,&quot; died June 9 at the age of 56, his agent said. The cause of death was not immediately reported.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 British actor and comedian Rik Mayall, who appeared in the TV series "Blackadder," died June 9 at the age of 56, his agent said. The cause of death was not immediately reported.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/04/us/navajo-code-talker-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Chester Nez&lt;/a&gt;, the last of the original Navajo code talkers credited with creating an unbreakable code used during World War II, died June 5 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation President said. Nez was 93.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Chester Nez, the last of the original Navajo code talkers credited with creating an unbreakable code used during World War II, died June 5 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation President said. Nez was 93.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/01/showbiz/ann-b-davis-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ann B. Davis&lt;/a&gt;, who played Alice the maid on &quot;The Brady Bunch,&quot; died from a subdural hematoma on June 1. She was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Ann B. Davis, who played Alice the maid on "The Brady Bunch," died from a subdural hematoma on June 1. She was 88.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/28/us/maya-angelou-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maya Angelou&lt;/a&gt;, a renowned poet, novelist and actress, died at the age of 86, her literary agent said on May 28. Angelou was also a professor, singer and dancer whose work spanned several generations.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Maya Angelou, a renowned poet, novelist and actress, died at the age of 86, her literary agent said on May 28. Angelou was also a professor, singer and dancer whose work spanned several generations.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 127
    Australian racing legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/19/sport/motorsport/formula-one-jack-brabham-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Jack Brabham&lt;/a&gt; died on May 19, according to Brabham&#39;s son David. Brabham, 88, was a three-time Formula One world champion.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Australian racing legend Jack Brabham died on May 19, according to Brabham's son David. Brabham, 88, was a three-time Formula One world champion.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/13/showbiz/malik-bendjelloul-searching-for-sugar-man-director-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Malik Bendjelloul&lt;/a&gt;, the Oscar-winning director of &quot;Searching for Sugar Man,&quot; died suddenly on May 13, police said. He was 36.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Malik Bendjelloul, the Oscar-winning director of "Searching for Sugar Man," died suddenly on May 13, police said. He was 36.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/13/showbiz/movies/h-r-giger-dies-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;H.R. Giger&lt;/a&gt;, the Swiss surrealist artist whose works of sexual-industrial imagery and design of the eponymous creature in the &quot;Alien&quot; movies were known around the world, died on May 12. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 H.R. Giger, the Swiss surrealist artist whose works of sexual-industrial imagery and design of the eponymous creature in the "Alien" movies were known around the world, died on May 12. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 127
    Former professional tennis player &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/05/sport/tennis/elena-baltacha-dies-tennis/&quot;&gt;Elena Baltacha&lt;/a&gt; died at the age of 30 after losing her battle with liver cancer on May 4. Before retiring in November, she had reached a career high of 49th in the world rankings.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Former professional tennis player Elena Baltacha died at the age of 30 after losing her battle with liver cancer on May 4. Before retiring in November, she had reached a career high of 49th in the world rankings.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/30/showbiz/mad-magazine-editor-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Al Feldstein&lt;/a&gt;, who guided Mad magazine for almost three decades as its editor, died on April 29, according to a Montana funeral home. He was 88.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Al Feldstein, who guided Mad magazine for almost three decades as its editor, died on April 29, according to a Montana funeral home. He was 88.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 127
    Oscar-nominated British actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/30/showbiz/obit-bob-hoskins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bob Hoskins&lt;/a&gt;, known for roles in &quot;Who Framed Roger Rabbit&quot; and &quot;Mona Lisa,&quot; died April 29 at age 71, his publicist said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Oscar-nominated British actor Bob Hoskins, known for roles in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and "Mona Lisa," died April 29 at age 71, his publicist said.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 127
    Hall of Fame basketball coach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/28/sport/jack-ramsay-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;John &quot;Dr. Jack&quot; Ramsay&lt;/a&gt;, who became a television analyst years after winning a league championship with the Portland Trail Blazers, died on April 28, according to his longtime employer ESPN. Ramsay was 89.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Hall of Fame basketball coach John "Dr. Jack" Ramsay, who became a television analyst years after winning a league championship with the Portland Trail Blazers, died on April 28, according to his longtime employer ESPN. Ramsay was 89.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 127
    Former Barcelona soccer coach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/25/sport/football/tito-vilanova-barcelona-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tito Vilanova&lt;/a&gt;, who had been battling cancer, died at the age of 45, the club announced April 25.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Former Barcelona soccer coach Tito Vilanova, who had been battling cancer, died at the age of 45, the club announced April 25.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 127
    Country singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/20/showbiz/kevin-sharp-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Kevin Sharp&lt;/a&gt; died from &quot;complications due to cancer&quot; on April 19, his mother told CNN. He was 43.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Country singer Kevin Sharp died from "complications due to cancer" on April 19, his mother told CNN. He was 43.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/20/us/rubin-hurricane-carter-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Rubin &quot;Hurricane&quot; Carter&lt;/a&gt;, the middleweight boxing contender who was wrongly convicted of a triple murder in New Jersey in the 1960s, died April 20 at the age of 76, according to Win Wahrer, the director of client services for the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, the middleweight boxing contender who was wrongly convicted of a triple murder in New Jersey in the 1960s, died April 20 at the age of 76, according to Win Wahrer, the director of client services for the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/17/world/americas/gabriel-garcia-marquez-dies/index.html?hpt=hp_c2&quot;&gt;Gabriel Garcia Marquez,&lt;/a&gt; the influential, Nobel Prize-winning author of &quot;One Hundred Years of Solitude&quot; and &quot;Love in the Time of Cholera,&quot; passed away on April 17, his family and officials said. He was 87.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the influential, Nobel Prize-winning author of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and "Love in the Time of Cholera," passed away on April 17, his family and officials said. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/17/showbiz/cheo-feliciano-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jose Luis &quot;Cheo&quot; Feliciano&lt;/a&gt;, a giant of salsa music and a Puerto Rican legend, died in a car crash April 18 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to police. He was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014 Jose Luis "Cheo" Feliciano, a giant of salsa music and a Puerto Rican legend, died in a car crash April 18 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to police. He was 78.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 127
    Days after being inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment&#39;s Hall of Fame, WWE superstar &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2022449-former-wwe-star-ultimate-warrior-passes-away-at-age-54?utm_source=cnn.com&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=editorial&amp;hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ultimate Warrior&lt;/a&gt; died April 8. Born James Hellwig, he legally changed his name to Warrior in 1993. He was 54.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Days after being inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame, WWE superstar Ultimate Warrior died April 8. Born James Hellwig, he legally changed his name to Warrior in 1993. He was 54.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/07/showbiz/john-pinette-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Comedian John Pinette&lt;/a&gt;, 50, was found dead in a Pittsburgh hotel room on April 5. Pinette died of natural causes stemming from &quot;a medical history he was being treated for,&quot; the medical examiner&#39;s spokesman said. An autopsy will not be done because his personal doctor signed the death certificate.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Comedian John Pinette, 50, was found dead in a Pittsburgh hotel room on April 5. Pinette died of natural causes stemming from "a medical history he was being treated for," the medical examiner's spokesman said. An autopsy will not be done because his personal doctor signed the death certificate.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/07/showbiz/mickey-rooney-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Mickey Rooney&lt;/a&gt;, who started as a child star in vaudeville and went on to star in hundreds of movies and TV shows, died April 6 at the age of 93.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Mickey Rooney, who started as a child star in vaudeville and went on to star in hundreds of movies and TV shows, died April 6 at the age of 93.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/03/showbiz/frankie-knuckles-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DJ Frankie Knuckles&lt;/a&gt;, a legendary producer, remixer and house music pioneer, died March 31 at the age of 59.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014DJ Frankie Knuckles, a legendary producer, remixer and house music pioneer, died March 31 at the age of 59.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/31/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/obit-kate-omara/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kate O&#39;Mara&lt;/a&gt;, the British actress best known for playing Joan Collins&#39; sister on the 1980s show &quot;Dynasty,&quot; died March 30. She was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Kate O'Mara, the British actress best known for playing Joan Collins' sister on the 1980s show "Dynasty," died March 30. She was 74.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/25/us/buffalo-bills-founder-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ralph C. Wilson Jr.&lt;/a&gt;, the founder and longtime owner of the NFL&#39;s Buffalo Bills, died at age 95, the team announced March 25.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ralph C. Wilson Jr., the founder and longtime owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, died at age 95, the team announced March 25.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 127
    Gwar lead singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/24/showbiz/gwar-dave-brockie-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Dave Brockie&lt;/a&gt; died March 23 at the age of 50, his manager said. The heavy-metal group formed in 1984, billing itself as &quot;Earth&#39;s only openly extraterrestrial rock band.&quot; Brockie performed in the persona of Oderus Urungus.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Gwar lead singer Dave Brockie died March 23 at the age of 50, his manager said. The heavy-metal group formed in 1984, billing itself as "Earth's only openly extraterrestrial rock band." Brockie performed in the persona of Oderus Urungus.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/23/showbiz/james-rebhorn-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Rebhorn&lt;/a&gt;, whose acting resume includes a long list of character roles in major films and TV shows, died March 21, his representative said. Rebhorn was 65.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014James Rebhorn, whose acting resume includes a long list of character roles in major films and TV shows, died March 21, his representative said. Rebhorn was 65.
    Hide Caption
    97 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/17/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/lwren-scott-designer-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;L&#39;Wren Scott&lt;/a&gt;, a noted fashion designer and girlfriend of musician Mick Jagger, was found dead of an apparent suicide March 17, according to a law enforcement official. She was 49.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014L'Wren Scott, a noted fashion designer and girlfriend of musician Mick Jagger, was found dead of an apparent suicide March 17, according to a law enforcement official. She was 49.
    Hide Caption
    98 of 127
    Drummer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/drummer-scott-asheton-of-iggy-andthe-stooges-performs-in-news-photo/479298893&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scott Asheton,&lt;/a&gt; who co-founded and played drums for the influential proto-punk band The Stooges, died March 15. He was 64.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Drummer Scott Asheton, who co-founded and played drums for the influential proto-punk band The Stooges, died March 15. He was 64.
    Hide Caption
    99 of 127
    Comedian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/15/showbiz/david-brenner-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;David Brenner&lt;/a&gt;, a regular on Johnny Carson&#39;s &quot;The Tonight Show,&quot; died after a battle with cancer, a family spokesman said March 15. He was 78.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Comedian David Brenner, a regular on Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show," died after a battle with cancer, a family spokesman said March 15. He was 78.
    Hide Caption
    100 of 127
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/09/showbiz/honeymooners-sheila-macrae-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Sheila MacRae&lt;/a&gt;, who portrayed Alice Kramden in a 1960s revival of &quot;The Honeymooners&quot; on &quot;The Jackie Gleason Show,&quot; died on March 6, according to her family. She was 92.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Actress Sheila MacRae, who portrayed Alice Kramden in a 1960s revival of "The Honeymooners" on "The Jackie Gleason Show," died on March 6, according to her family. She was 92.
    Hide Caption
    101 of 127
    Spanish guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/26/showbiz/paco-de-lucia-death/&quot;&gt;Paco de Lucia&lt;/a&gt;, seen here in 2006, died February 25 of an apparent heart attack. He was 66. De Lucia transformed the folk art of flamenco music into a more vibrant modern sound.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia, seen here in 2006, died February 25 of an apparent heart attack. He was 66. De Lucia transformed the folk art of flamenco music into a more vibrant modern sound.
    Hide Caption
    102 of 127
    Actor, writer and director &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/24/showbiz/movies/obit-harold-ramis/index.html&quot;&gt;Harold Ramis&lt;/a&gt;, seen here on the far left with fellow &quot;Ghostbusters&quot; Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, died at his Chicago-area home on February 24. He was 69. Other popular Ramis films include &quot;Stripes,&quot; &quot;Groundhog Day&quot; and &quot;Analyze This.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Actor, writer and director Harold Ramis, seen here on the far left with fellow "Ghostbusters" Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, died at his Chicago-area home on February 24. He was 69. Other popular Ramis films include "Stripes," "Groundhog Day" and "Analyze This."
    Hide Caption
    103 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/22/showbiz/obit-maria-von-trapp/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maria von Trapp&lt;/a&gt;, seen here posing with a photo of her family, was the last of the singing siblings immortalized in the movie &quot;The Sound of Music.&quot; She died February 18 of natural causes at her Vermont home, according to her family. She was 99.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Maria von Trapp, seen here posing with a photo of her family, was the last of the singing siblings immortalized in the movie "The Sound of Music." She died February 18 of natural causes at her Vermont home, according to her family. She was 99.
    Hide Caption
    104 of 127
    Journalist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/21/us/obit-garrick-utley/index.html&quot;&gt;Garrick Utley&lt;/a&gt; died at age 74 following a long battle with cancer, his wife of 40 years said in February. Utley worked for CNN after his 30-year career at NBC News.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Journalist Garrick Utley died at age 74 following a long battle with cancer, his wife of 40 years said in February. Utley worked for CNN after his 30-year career at NBC News.
    Hide Caption
    105 of 127
    Devo guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/18/showbiz/devo-bob-casale-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Bob Casale&lt;/a&gt;, known by fans as &quot;Bob 2,&quot; died February 17, his brother and band mate announced. Casale was 61.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Devo guitarist Bob Casale, known by fans as "Bob 2," died February 17, his brother and band mate announced. Casale was 61.
    Hide Caption
    106 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/15/showbiz/john-henson-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;John Henson&lt;/a&gt;, the son of Jim Henson who is perhaps most notable for his portrayal of Sweetums on &quot;The Muppets,&quot; died after a &quot;sudden, massive heart attack,&quot; his family&#39;s company said on February 15.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014John Henson, the son of Jim Henson who is perhaps most notable for his portrayal of Sweetums on "The Muppets," died after a "sudden, massive heart attack," his family's company said on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    107 of 127
    Veteran actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/13/showbiz/actor-ralph-waite-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ralph Waite&lt;/a&gt; died at 85 on February 13, according to an accountant for the Waite family and a church where the actor was a regular member. Waite was best known for his role as John Walton Sr. on &#39;The Waltons.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Veteran actor Ralph Waite died at 85 on February 13, according to an accountant for the Waite family and a church where the actor was a regular member. Waite was best known for his role as John Walton Sr. on 'The Waltons."
    Hide Caption
    108 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/12/showbiz/sid-caesar-dead/&quot;&gt;Sid Caesar&lt;/a&gt;, whose clever, anarchic comedy on such programs as &quot;Your Show of Shows&quot; and &quot;Caesar&#39;s Hour&quot; helped define the 1950s &quot;Golden Age of Television,&quot; died on February 12. He was 91.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Sid Caesar, whose clever, anarchic comedy on such programs as "Your Show of Shows" and "Caesar's Hour" helped define the 1950s "Golden Age of Television," died on February 12. He was 91.
    Hide Caption
    109 of 127
    Hollywood child star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/hollywood-shirley-temple-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Shirley Temple&lt;/a&gt;, who became diplomat Shirley Temple Black, died February 10 at her Woodside, California, home. She was 85.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Hollywood child star Shirley Temple, who became diplomat Shirley Temple Black, died February 10 at her Woodside, California, home. She was 85.
    Hide Caption
    110 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2014/02/03/joan-mondale-wife-of-former-vice-president-dies/&quot;&gt;Joan Mondale&lt;/a&gt;, the wife of former Vice President Walter Mondale, died on February 3, according to a statement from the family&#39;s church.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Joan Mondale, the wife of former Vice President Walter Mondale, died on February 3, according to a statement from the family's church.
    Hide Caption
    111 of 127
    Oscar-winning actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/02/showbiz/philip-seymour-hoffman-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Philip Seymour Hoffman&lt;/a&gt; was found dead in his Manhattan apartment of an apparent drug overdose, law enforcement sources said February 2.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his Manhattan apartment of an apparent drug overdose, law enforcement sources said February 2.
    Hide Caption
    112 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/01/showbiz/actor-maximilian-schell-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Maximilian Schell&lt;/a&gt; died on February 1 in a Austrian hospital with his wife by his side, his agent Patricia Baumbauer said. He was 83. Schell was nominated for an Oscar three times. He won in 1962 for &quot;Judgment at Nuremberg.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Maximilian Schell died on February 1 in a Austrian hospital with his wife by his side, his agent Patricia Baumbauer said. He was 83. Schell was nominated for an Oscar three times. He won in 1962 for "Judgment at Nuremberg."
    Hide Caption
    113 of 127
    Legendary folk singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/28/showbiz/pete-seeger-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pete Seeger&lt;/a&gt;, known for classics such as &quot;Where Have All the Flowers Gone&quot; and &quot;If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song),&quot; died of natural causes in New York on January 27, his grandson told CNN. He was 94.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Legendary folk singer Pete Seeger, known for classics such as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" and "If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song)," died of natural causes in New York on January 27, his grandson told CNN. He was 94.
    Hide Caption
    114 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/17/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/wizard-of-oz-munchkin-duccini-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ruth Robinson Duccini&lt;/a&gt;, who played one of the Munchkins in the 1939 classic &quot;The Wizard of Oz,&quot; died on January 16. She was 95.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ruth Robinson Duccini, who played one of the Munchkins in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz," died on January 16. She was 95.
    Hide Caption
    115 of 127
    Former Playboy centerfold &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/17/showbiz/cassandra-lynn-hnesley-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_t3&quot;&gt;Cassandra Lynn Hensley &lt;/a&gt;was found dead at a friend&#39;s home in Los Angeles, the coroner there said on January 17. Hensley was 34. Her cause of death was not immediately known.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Former Playboy centerfold Cassandra Lynn Hensley was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles, the coroner there said on January 17. Hensley was 34. Her cause of death was not immediately known.
    Hide Caption
    116 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/17/world/asia/japan-philippines-ww2-soldier-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Hiroo Onoda&lt;/a&gt;, center, salutes after handing over his military sword on Lubang Island in the Philippines in March 1974. Onoda, a former intelligence officer in the Japanese army, had remained on the island for nearly 30 years, refusing to believe his country had surrendered in World War II. He died at a Tokyo hospital on January 16. He was 91.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Hiroo Onoda, center, salutes after handing over his military sword on Lubang Island in the Philippines in March 1974. Onoda, a former intelligence officer in the Japanese army, had remained on the island for nearly 30 years, refusing to believe his country had surrendered in World War II. He died at a Tokyo hospital on January 16. He was 91.
    Hide Caption
    117 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/16/showbiz/russell-johnson-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Russell Johnson&lt;/a&gt;, center, stands with Alan Hale Jr., left, and Bob Denver in an episode of &quot;Gilligan&#39;s Island&quot; in 1966. Johnson, who played &quot;the professor&quot; Roy Hinkley in the hit television show, passed away January 16 at his home in Washington state, according to his agent, Mike Eisenstadt. Johnson was 89.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Russell Johnson, center, stands with Alan Hale Jr., left, and Bob Denver in an episode of "Gilligan's Island" in 1966. Johnson, who played "the professor" Roy Hinkley in the hit television show, passed away January 16 at his home in Washington state, according to his agent, Mike Eisenstadt. Johnson was 89.
    Hide Caption
    118 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/01/11/world/meast/obit-ariel-sharon/index.html&quot;&gt;Ariel Sharon, &lt;/a&gt;whose half century as a military and political leader in Israel was marked with victories and controversies, died on January 11 after eight years in a coma, Israeli Army Radio reported. Sharon was 85.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Ariel Sharon, whose half century as a military and political leader in Israel was marked with victories and controversies, died on January 11 after eight years in a coma, Israeli Army Radio reported. Sharon was 85.
    Hide Caption
    119 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/10/us/greensboro-four-activist-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Franklin McCain&lt;/a&gt;, seen center wearing glasses, one of the &quot;Greensboro Four,&quot; who made history for their 1960 sit-in at a Greensboro Woolworth&#39;s lunch counter, died on January 10 after a brief illness, according to his alma mater, North Carolina A&amp;amp;T State University.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Franklin McCain, seen center wearing glasses, one of the "Greensboro Four," who made history for their 1960 sit-in at a Greensboro Woolworth's lunch counter, died on January 10 after a brief illness, according to his alma mater, North Carolina A&T State University.
    Hide Caption
    120 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/10/politics/reagan-spokesman-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Larry Speakes&lt;/a&gt;, who served as President Ronald Reagan&#39;s press secretary, died January 10 at his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, following a lengthy illness, according to Bolivar County Coroner Nate Brown. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Larry Speakes, who served as President Ronald Reagan's press secretary, died January 10 at his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, following a lengthy illness, according to Bolivar County Coroner Nate Brown. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    121 of 127
    Poet&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/09/showbiz/poet-amiri-baraka-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Amiri Baraka&lt;/a&gt;, who lost his post as New Jersey&#39;s poet laureate because of a controversial poem about the 9/11 terror attacks, died on January 9, his agent said. Baraka was 79.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Poet Amiri Baraka, who lost his post as New Jersey's poet laureate because of a controversial poem about the 9/11 terror attacks, died on January 9, his agent said. Baraka was 79.
    Hide Caption
    122 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/07/world/asia/run-run-shaw-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Sir Run Run Shaw&lt;/a&gt;, the media tycoon who helped bring Chinese martial arts films to an international audience, died at his home in Hong Kong on January 7 at age 106, the television station he founded said.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Sir Run Run Shaw, the media tycoon who helped bring Chinese martial arts films to an international audience, died at his home in Hong Kong on January 7 at age 106, the television station he founded said.
    Hide Caption
    123 of 127
    Stage, TV and film actress&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/08/showbiz/carmen-zapata-obit/index.html&quot;&gt; Carmen Zapata&lt;/a&gt;, who founded the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts as a means of of introducing &quot;the rich and eloquent history of the diverse Hispanic culture to English-speaking audiences,&quot; died on January 5 at her Los Angeles home. She was 86.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Stage, TV and film actress Carmen Zapata, who founded the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts as a means of of introducing "the rich and eloquent history of the diverse Hispanic culture to English-speaking audiences," died on January 5 at her Los Angeles home. She was 86.
    Hide Caption
    124 of 127
    Portugal football legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/05/sport/football/eusebio-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Eusebio&lt;/a&gt;, who was top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, died from a heart attack on January 5 at age 71, said his former club, Benfica.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Portugal football legend Eusebio, who was top scorer at the 1966 World Cup, died from a heart attack on January 5 at age 71, said his former club, Benfica.
    Hide Caption
    125 of 127
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/03/showbiz/alicia-rhett-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Alicia Rhett&lt;/a&gt;, who had been one of the oldest surviving cast members of the classic film &quot;Gone With the Wind,&quot; died on January 3 in her longtime hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, a retirement community spokeswoman said. She was 98.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Alicia Rhett, who had been one of the oldest surviving cast members of the classic film "Gone With the Wind," died on January 3 in her longtime hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, a retirement community spokeswoman said. She was 98.
    Hide Caption
    126 of 127
    Singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/03/showbiz/singer-phil-everly-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Phil Everly&lt;/a&gt;, left -- one half of the groundbreaking, smooth-sounding, record-setting duo the Everly Brothers -- died on January 3, a hospital spokeswoman said. He was 74.
    Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2014
    People we lost in 2014Singer Phil Everly, left -- one half of the groundbreaking, smooth-sounding, record-setting duo the Everly Brothers -- died on January 3, a hospital spokeswoman said. He was 74.
    Hide Caption
    127 of 127
    people we lost 2014 finalEdward Herrmann RESTRICTED03 luise rainer 12301401 christine cavanaugh 123014joe cocker 1222norman bridwell cliffordMichel du Cille RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED Mary Ann Mobley 1210ken weatherwax restrictedIan McLaganbobby keys RESTRICTEDRoberto Gomez Bolanos01 PD James 1127Sabah Jeanette Feghalimarion barry 031901 Mike Nichols 1120jimmy ruffin RESTRICTEDglen larson portraitcarol ann susi 11112big bank hank RESTRICTEDmagliozzi npr RESTRICTEDElizabeth Normentjack bruce - RESTRICTEDBen BradleeOscar de la Renta misty uphamElizabeth Pena 2008Ikey Owens RESTRICTEDPWL Mark Bell RESTRICTEDJan Hooks Geoffrey Holderpaul reverepolly bergen pwl - RESTRICTEDpwl george hamilton - RESTRICTEDPWL ian paisleyPWL richard kieljoan rivers 04272010RESTRICTED Jimi Jamisonpwl attenborough - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 02 Don Pardo 0819jay adams - restrictedPWL ed nelson RESTRICTEDArlene Martel RESTRICTEDLauren Bacall RESTRICTEDrobin williams pwl RESTRICTEDJJ Murphy obitPWL Charles Keating RESTRICTEDjames brady 201101 Dutch Van KirkJames Shigeta 1982Skye McCole Bartusiakgarner - maverickelaine stritch -1979 - pwlRESTRICTED Johnny WinterRESTRICTED Nadine Gordimerpwl maazel pwl charles haden - RESTRICTEDPWL tommy ramone RESTRICTEDeileen ford - PWL - RESTRICTEDPWL dick jones RESTRICTEDdavid legenorose mary murphy pwl - RESTRICTEDLouis Zamperini RESTRICTEDwalter dean myers restrictedPaul Mazursky 1979Meshach Taylor RESTRICTEDbobby womack - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED Eli Wallach02 tony gwynnCasey Kasem diedChuck Noll RESTRICTEDruby dee RESTRICTEDbob welch RESTRICTEDRik Mayall RESTRICTEDchester nez wwiiann b davis pwl - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED Maya Book01 Jack Brabham 0519Malik Bendjelloul RESTRICTED 03 HR Giger 0513Elena Baltacha 01 al feldsteinbob hoskins 092010PWL jack ramsay RESTRICTEDTito Vilanova 043013kevin sharp - RESTRICTED01 rubin hurricane carter restrictedgabriel garcia marquezcheo feliciano - pwl - RESTRICTEDPWL the ultimate warrior RESTRICTEDpwl john pinette01 rooney01 frankie knuckles 0403kate omara pwl - RESTRICTEDPWL ralph c. wilsonOderus Urungusjames rebhom - RESTRICTEDL&#39;Wren Scott 0317PWL scott asheton RESTRICTEDdavid brenner pwlsheila macrae - RESTRICTED01 paco de lucia 0226harold ramis ghostbustersmaria von trapp 02 - RESTRICTEDGarrick Utley 0221 RESTRICTEDPWL Bob Casalejohn henson sweetumsralph waite - RESTRICTEDsid caesar RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED temple PWLjoan mondale restrictedphilip seymour hoffman02 schell - restrictedRESTRICTED 01 Seeger 0128ruth duccini 2pwl cassandra lynn 0117 RESTRICTEDpwl hiroo onoda RESTRICTEDpwl russell johnson RESTRICTED03 Ariel Sharonfranklin mccain pwl - RESTRICTEDlarry speakes 02 RESTRICTEDamiri barakarun run shawcarmen zapata - RESTRICTED02 esuebio 0105alicia rhett01 everly brothers
    Notable Deaths in 2014:
    Maya Angelou     - May 28
    Richard Attenborough - August 24
    Lauren Bacall - August 12
    Howard Baker - June 26
    Amiri Baraka - January 9
    Polly Bergen - September 20
    Ben Bradlee - October 21
    James Brady - August 4
    David Brenner - March 15
    Jack Bruce - October 25
    Sid Caesar - February 12
    Rubin "Hurricane" Carter - April 20
    S. Truett Cathy - September 8
    Joe Cocker - December 22
    Ann B. Davis - June 1
    Oscar de la Renta - October 20
    Ruby Dee - June 11
    Jean-Claude Duvalier - October 4
    Eusebio - January 5
    James Garner - July 19
    Peaches Geldof - April 7
    Nadine Gordimer - July 13
    Ace Greenberg - July 25
    Tony Gwynn - June 16
    John Henson - February 14
    Edward Herrmann - December 31
    Philip Seymour Hoffman - February 2
    Geoffrey Holder - October 5
    Jan Hooks - October 9
    Bob Hoskins - April 29
    P. D. James - November 27
    Jim Jeffords - August 18
    Russell Johnson - January 16
    Casey Kasem - June 15
    Charles Keating - August 9
    Charles Keating Jr - March 31
    Richard Kiel - September 10
    Sheila MacRae - March 6
    Tom Magliozzi - November 3
    Gabriel Garcia Marquez - April 17
    Joe McGinniss - March 10
    Thomas Menino - October 30
    Mary Anne Mobley - December 9
    Mike Nichols - November 19
    Chuck Noll - June 13
    Ian Paisley - September 12
    Don Pardo - August 18
    Fred Phelps - March 19
    Luise Rainer - December 30
    Harold Ramis - February 24
    James Rebhorn - March 21
    Paul Revere - October 4
    Alicia Rhett - January 3
    Joan Rivers - September 4
    Mickey Rooney - April 6
    Jimmy Ruffin - November 17
    Michael Sata - October 28
    Maximilian Schell - February 1
    L'Wren Scott - March 17
    Pete Seeger - January 27
    Ariel Sharon - January 11
    Eduard Shevardnadze - July 7
    Elaine Stritch - July 17
    Shirley Temple Black - February 10
    James Traficant, Jr. - September 27
    Garrick Utley - February 20
    Ralph Waite - February 13
    Eli Wallach - June 24
    Robin Williams - August 11
    Ralph Wilson - March 25
    Johnny Winter - July 16
    Carmen Zapata - January 5