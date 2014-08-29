Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Turkey burgers that won't dry out

America's Test Kitchen Staff

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Turkey burgers, if done smartly, can be every bit as enticing as the beef version.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersTurkey burgers, if done smartly, can be every bit as enticing as the beef version.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Remove skin and bone from 1 (2-pound) turkey thigh. Trim meat and cut into 1/2-inch pieces, then place turkey pieces on large plate in single layer.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersRemove skin and bone from 1 (2-pound) turkey thigh. Trim meat and cut into 1/2-inch pieces, then place turkey pieces on large plate in single layer.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Freeze meat until very firm and hardened around edges, 35 to 40 minutes.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersFreeze meat until very firm and hardened around edges, 35 to 40 minutes.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Meanwhile, sprinkle 1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin over 3 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth in small bowl and let sit until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersMeanwhile, sprinkle 1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin over 3 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth in small bowl and let sit until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Pulse 6 ounces trimmed white mushrooms in food processor until coarsely chopped, about 7 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Set mushrooms aside; do not wash food processor.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersPulse 6 ounces trimmed white mushrooms in food processor until coarsely chopped, about 7 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Set mushrooms aside; do not wash food processor.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Pulse one-third of turkey until chopped into 1/8-inch pieces, 18 to 22 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Transfer to large bowl and repeat two more times with remaining turkey. In food processor, combine 1/2 cup ground turkey, softened gelatin, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and pinch baking soda. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down bowl as needed. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Return mushrooms to food processor with paste and pulse to combine, 3 to 5 pulses, scraping down bowl as necessary.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersPulse one-third of turkey until chopped into 1/8-inch pieces, 18 to 22 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Transfer to large bowl and repeat two more times with remaining turkey. In food processor, combine 1/2 cup ground turkey, softened gelatin, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and pinch baking soda. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down bowl as needed. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Return mushrooms to food processor with paste and pulse to combine, 3 to 5 pulses, scraping down bowl as necessary.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Transfer mixture to bowl with ground turkey; use hands to evenly combine. Grease hands and divide mixture into 6 balls. Form into 3/4-inch-thick patties about 4 inches in diameter.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersTransfer mixture to bowl with ground turkey; use hands to evenly combine. Grease hands and divide mixture into 6 balls. Form into 3/4-inch-thick patties about 4 inches in diameter.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Press shallow indentation into center of each burger. Brush 1 side with vegetable oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Using tongs, flip patties and repeat on second side.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersPress shallow indentation into center of each burger. Brush 1 side with vegetable oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Using tongs, flip patties and repeat on second side.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Clean and oil cooking grate. Place burgers over hot part of grill. Cook until first side is well browned, about 4 to 7 minutes.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersClean and oil cooking grate. Place burgers over hot part of grill. Cook until first side is well browned, about 4 to 7 minutes.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Flip patty and cook until burger registers 160 degrees, 4 to 7 minutes. (If cooking frozen burgers: Brown both sides, move to cool side of grill, cover and cook to 160 degrees.) Transfer burgers to plate and let rest for 5 minutes. While burgers rest, grill 6 large hamburger buns over hot side of grill. Transfer burgers to buns, add desired toppings and serve.
Photos: Turkey burgers that won't dry out
How to: Turkey burgersFlip patty and cook until burger registers 160 degrees, 4 to 7 minutes. (If cooking frozen burgers: Brown both sides, move to cool side of grill, cover and cook to 160 degrees.) Transfer burgers to plate and let rest for 5 minutes. While burgers rest, grill 6 large hamburger buns over hot side of grill. Transfer burgers to buns, add desired toppings and serve.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
turkeyburger10turkeyburger1turkeyburger2turkeyburger3turkeyburger4turkeyburger5turkeyburger6turkeyburger7turkeyburger8turkeyburger9

Story highlights

  • Making a turkey burger as juicy as the beef variety is a tall order
  • To reduce dryness, grind turkey meat in a food processor instead of buying it pre-ground
  • Raw white mushrooms are an unusual remedy to help boost meatiness

America's Test Kitchen is a real 2,500 square foot test kitchen located just outside of Boston that is home to more than three dozen full¬time cooks and product testers. Our mission is simple: to develop the absolute best recipes for all of your favorite foods. To do this, we test each recipe 30, 40, sometimes as many as 70 times, until we arrive at the combination of ingredients, technique, temperature, cooking time, and equipment that yields the best, most¬ foolproof recipe. America's Test Kitchen's online cooking school is based on nearly 20 years of test kitchen work in our own facility, on the recipes created for Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and on our two public television cooking shows.

(America's Test Kitchen)Creating a turkey burger that tastes every bit as meaty, tender and juicy as the beef kind is a tall order, since turkey must be cooked to a higher temperature than beef, and it lacks beef's high percentage of lubricating fat. This accounts for its appeal as a healthier burger alternative, but it also explains why these lean patties often cook up dry, chalky and bland.

One of the best guards against dryness is grinding your own meat in a food processor. This allows you to control both the cut and the size of the grind. We opted for thigh meat, as this cut boasts a decent amount of fat and flavor. To solve the moisture issue, we decided to use some of our turkey to make a sausage: Finely processing some of the meat causes the proteins to stretch out and link up into a stronger network that traps fat and moisture. When mixed into the remaining ground turkey, the sausage trapped copious amounts of moisture and fat, resulting in a juicy, tender burger.
    We found an unusual remedy to loosen our burgers' texture: raw white mushrooms. Chopped in the food processor and then mixed into our turkey sausage, the mushrooms provided three unique benefits: They increased tenderness; provided extra moisture; and, thanks to their high level of glutamates, helped boost meatiness.
    Truffle hunting goes to the dogs
    Tom Truffle Dog orig_00002119

      JUST WATCHED

      Truffle hunting goes to the dogs

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Truffle hunting goes to the dogs 02:34
    Just five minutes per side over a hot fire was enough to char and cook our mouthwatering turkey burgers, which were now every bit as enticing as the beef version, especially when topped with some malt vinegar-molasses sauce. These can be cooked up to an hour after they're formed, or straight from the freezer if made ahead.
    America's Test Kitchen: Tender, Juicy Grilled Burgers
    Read More
    Turkey Burgers
    Ingredients
    1 (2-pound) bone-in turkey thigh (If you are able to purchase boneless, skinless turkey thighs, substitute 1 1/2 pounds for the bone-in thigh.)
    1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin
    3 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth
    6 ounces white mushrooms
    1 tablespoon soy sauce
    Pinch baking soda
    2 tablespoons vegetable oil , plus extra for brushing
    Kosher salt
    Pepper
    6 large hamburger buns
    America's Test Kitchen: Our Online Cooking School course on grilling
    Instructions
    1. Remove skin and bone from turkey thigh. Trim meat and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
    2. Place turkey pieces on large plate in single layer.
    3. Freeze meat until very firm and hardened around edges, 35 to 40 minutes.
    4. Meanwhile, sprinkle 1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin over 3 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth in small bowl and let sit until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes.
    5. Pulse 6 ounces trimmed, white mushrooms in food processor until coarsely chopped, about 7 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Set mushrooms aside; do not wash food processor.
    6. Pulse one-third of turkey until chopped into 1/8-inch pieces, 18 to 22 pulses, scraping down bowl as needed. Transfer to large bowl and repeat two more times with remaining turkey.
    7. In food processor, combine 1/2 cup ground turkey, softened gelatin, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and pinch baking soda. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down bowl as needed.
    America's Test Kitchen: Our guide to buying a charcoal grill
    8. With processor running, drizzle in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Return mushrooms to food processor with paste and pulse to combine, 3 to 5 pulses, scraping down bowl as necessary.
    9. Transfer mixture to bowl with ground turkey; use hands to evenly combine. Grease hands and divide mixture into 6 balls. Form into 3/4-inch-thick patties about 4 inches in diameter.
    10. Press shallow indentation into center of each burger. Brush 1 side with vegetable oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Using tongs, flip patties and repeat on second side.
    America's Test Kitchen: California Burgers
    11. Open bottom vent of charcoal grill completely. Light large chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts).
    12. When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over half of grill.
    13. Set cooking grate in place, cover and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes. (Proceed to step 15.)
    14. Turn all burners to high, cover and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn off other burner(s).
    15. Clean and oil cooking grate. Place burgers over hot part of grill. Cook until first side is well browned, about 4 to 7 minutes.
    16. Flip patty and cook until burger registers 160 degrees, 4 to 7 minutes. (If cooking frozen burgers: Brown both sides, move to cool side of grill, cover and cook to 160 degrees.)
    17. Transfer burgers to plate and let rest for 5 minutes. While burgers rest, grill 6 large hamburger buns over hot side of grill.
    18. Transfer burgers to buns, add desired toppings and serve.
    America's Test Kitchen: Grilled Turkey-Mango Chutney Burgers