(America's Test Kitchen) Creating a turkey burger that tastes every bit as meaty, tender and juicy as the beef kind is a tall order, since turkey must be cooked to a higher temperature than beef, and it lacks beef's high percentage of lubricating fat. This accounts for its appeal as a healthier burger alternative, but it also explains why these lean patties often cook up dry, chalky and bland.

One of the best guards against dryness is grinding your own meat in a food processor. This allows you to control both the cut and the size of the grind. We opted for thigh meat, as this cut boasts a decent amount of fat and flavor. To solve the moisture issue, we decided to use some of our turkey to make a sausage: Finely processing some of the meat causes the proteins to stretch out and link up into a stronger network that traps fat and moisture. When mixed into the remaining ground turkey, the sausage trapped copious amounts of moisture and fat, resulting in a juicy, tender burger.

We found an unusual remedy to loosen our burgers' texture: raw white mushrooms. Chopped in the food processor and then mixed into our turkey sausage, the mushrooms provided three unique benefits: They increased tenderness; provided extra moisture; and, thanks to their high level of glutamates, helped boost meatiness.

Just five minutes per side over a hot fire was enough to char and cook our mouthwatering turkey burgers, which were now every bit as enticing as the beef version, especially when topped with some malt vinegar-molasses sauce . These can be cooked up to an hour after they're formed, or straight from the freezer if made ahead.

