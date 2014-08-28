5 questions for my son's abductor

Story highlights Jacob Wetterling was abducted on October 22, 1989, at age 11

Patty Wetterling is a tireless advocate for families of missing children, including her son Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted in 1989 when he was 11.

(CNN) October 22 will mark 25 years since my son Jacob was taken from his family as he rode his bike home with his brother and a friend on a rural Minnesota road.

Jacob was a fun, active, athletic, kind, 11-year-old boy who loved peanut butter and football. He was most known for his sense of fairness.

Not knowing what happened or who abducted Jacob has left so many unanswered questions for Jacob's father, sisters, brother and me.

If I had the chance to talk face to face with the man who took my son away, here's what I'd want to know:

Patty Wetterling has spent the past 25 years raising awareness about missing and exploited children.

Who are you?

