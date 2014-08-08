Gilad Shalit Abduction Fast Facts

Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners – Palestinians celebrate the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, October 18. Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released Tuesday morning in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Helicopters transporting Shalit and his family arrive in their home town of Mitzpe Hila, Israel, on Tuesday.

Israel freed 477 Palestinian inmates from Israeli jails shortly before Shalit was released, the first group of a batch of Palestinians being swapped for Shalit's freedom.

Shalit salutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, from left, Netanyahu, Gilad Shalit and his father, Noam Shalit, walk together at Tel Nof Airbase on Tuesday. Shalit was given medical checks that showed him to be in good health.

Israelis react after seeing the first images of Shalit on TV following his release.

Supporters of Shalit celebrate his release at his family's protest tent outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

Shalit learned about a week ago that he was going to be released, though he "felt it for the last month," he told Egyptian television after his release.

Palestinian prisoners cross to the southern Gaza Strip after being released from Israeli prisons.

A Palestinian prisoner hugs relatives as she speaks on a mobile phone in Ramallah, West Bank, following her release on Tuesday.