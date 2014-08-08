Breaking News

Gilad Shalit Abduction Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:18 PM ET, Thu August 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here is a look at the abduction of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured and imprisoned by the military wing of Hamas from 2006 to 2011.

Personal:
Birth date: August 28, 1986
Birth place: Naharia, Israel
Father: Noam Shalit
    Mother: Aviva Shalit
    Read More
    Military service: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 2005-2012
    Other Facts:
    Gilad Shalit was 19 at the time of his capture.
    Dual citizen of France and Israel.
    While in captivity, Shalit was promoted three times, from corporal to ultimately sergeant-major.
    Timeline:
    July 2005 -     Begins his military service with IDF's tank corps.
    June 25, 2006 - Shalit is captured by Palestinian militants. The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a detailed statement about the abduction.
    June 28, 2006 - Israel launches a military incursion into southern Gaza to rescue Shalit.
    June 30, 2006 - A doctor tells an Israeli state-run television station that he has seen Shalit and treated him for injuries.
    June 2007 - An audiotape is released, in which Shalit says his health is deteriorating and he's in need of long term hospitalization.
    June 2008 - Shalit's parents receive a letter from their son.
    October 2009 - The Israeli government receives a video of Shalit, proving that he's still alive. In return, the government releases 20 Palestinian female prisoners.
    June 2010 - Shalit's parents lead a 12-day march from their home in northern Israel to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. There, they set up a protest tent to draw attention to their son's plight. The tent remains outside the prime minister's office for more than a year.
    October 2011 - Netanyahu announces that a prisoner swap deal has been struck with Hamas. Shalit will be freed in exchange for the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.
    October 18, 2011 - Shalit returns home while 477 Palestinian inmates are freed in phase one of the prisoner swap.
    Palestinians celebrate the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, October 18. Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released Tuesday morning in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Palestinians celebrate the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, October 18. Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released Tuesday morning in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersPalestinians celebrate the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, October 18. Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released Tuesday morning in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Helicopters transporting Shalit and his family arrive in their home town of Mitzpe Hila, Israel, on Tuesday.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersHelicopters transporting Shalit and his family arrive in their home town of Mitzpe Hila, Israel, on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Israel freed 477 Palestinian inmates from Israeli jails shortly before Shalit was released, the first group of a batch of Palestinians being swapped for Shalit&#39;s freedom.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersIsrael freed 477 Palestinian inmates from Israeli jails shortly before Shalit was released, the first group of a batch of Palestinians being swapped for Shalit's freedom.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Shalit salutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersShalit salutes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, from left, Netanyahu, Gilad Shalit and his father, Noam Shalit, walk together at Tel Nof Airbase on Tuesday. Shalit was given medical checks that showed him to be in good health.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersIsraeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, from left, Netanyahu, Gilad Shalit and his father, Noam Shalit, walk together at Tel Nof Airbase on Tuesday. Shalit was given medical checks that showed him to be in good health.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Israelis react after seeing the first images of Shalit on TV following his release.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersIsraelis react after seeing the first images of Shalit on TV following his release.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Supporters of Shalit celebrate his release at his family&#39;s protest tent outside the prime minister&#39;s residence in Jerusalem.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersSupporters of Shalit celebrate his release at his family's protest tent outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Shalit learned about a week ago that he was going to be released, though he &quot;felt it for the last month,&quot; he told Egyptian television after his release.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersShalit learned about a week ago that he was going to be released, though he "felt it for the last month," he told Egyptian television after his release.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Palestinian prisoners cross to the southern Gaza Strip after being released from Israeli prisons.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersPalestinian prisoners cross to the southern Gaza Strip after being released from Israeli prisons.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    A Palestinian prisoner hugs relatives as she speaks on a mobile phone in Ramallah, West Bank, following her release on Tuesday.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersA Palestinian prisoner hugs relatives as she speaks on a mobile phone in Ramallah, West Bank, following her release on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    A Palestinian prisoner celebrates with relatives after being freed on Tuesday.
    Photos: Israel, Palestinians exchange prisoners
    Israel, Palestinians exchange prisonersA Palestinian prisoner celebrates with relatives after being freed on Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    December 18, 2011 - Phase two of the prisoner swap takes place and 550 Palestinian prisoners are released. Israel releases a total of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Shalit.