Breaking News

ISIS Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:05 PM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Growing fear that ISIS will destroy ancient ruins
Growing fear that ISIS will destroy ancient ruins

    JUST WATCHED

    Growing fear that ISIS will destroy ancient ruins

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(34 Videos)

(CNN)Here's a look at Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Facts:
Started as an al Qaeda splinter group.
Also known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Islamic State (IS).
    ISIS aims to create an Islamic state called a caliphate across Iraq, Syria and beyond.
    The group is implementing Sharia Law, rooted in eighth century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past.
    Read More
    ISIS is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions, crucifixions and other acts.
    READ: ISIS goes global: 90 attacks in 21 countries have killed nearly 1,400 people
    ISIS uses modern tools like social media to promote reactionary politics and religious fundamentalism. Fighters are destroying holy sites and valuable antiquities even as their leaders propagate a return to the early days of Islam.
    In 2014, ISIS controlled more than 34,000 square miles in Syria and Iraq, from the Mediterranean coast to south of Baghdad. In April of 2015, the Pentagon announced that the group had lost about a quarter of its land.
    ISIS is believed to be holding 3,500 people as slaves, according to a 2016 United Nations report. Most of the enslaved are women and children from the Yazidi community, but some are from other ethnic and religious minority communities.
    Dabiq, Syria, "is where the Prophet Mohammed is supposed to have predicted that the armies of Islam and 'Rome' would meet for the final battle that will precede the end of time and the triumph of true Islam," according to CNN National Security Analyst Peter Bergen.
    ISIS's strategy for revenue includes oil production and smuggling, taxes, ransoms from kidnappings, selling stolen artifacts, extortion and controlling crops.
    READ: Inside the $2 billion ISIS war machine
    Unable to serve under the new Iraq government after Saddam Hussein's military was disbanded, some former Iraqi soldiers became ISIS fighters, according to Middle East expert Fawaz Gerges.
    Leader:
    Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi    ; also goes by the name Abu Du'a.
    Is currently based in Syria.
    Al-Baghdadi was detained for several months in Camp Bucca, which was a US-run prison in southern Iraq. He was released in 2004.
    After ISIS declared the creation of the so-called "Islamic State," he began using the name Al-Khalifah Ibrahim, and now goes by that name with his followers.
    Timeline:
    2004 -     Abu Musab al-Zarqawi establishes al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI).
    2006 - Under al-Zarqawi, al Qaeda in Iraq tries to ignite a sectarian war against the majority Shia community.
    June 7, 2006 - Al-Zarqawi is killed in a US strike. Abu Ayyub al-Masri, also known as Abu Hamza al-Muhajer, takes his place as leader of AQI.
    October 2006 - AQI leader Abu Ayyub al-Masri announces the creation of Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), and establishes Abu Omar al-Baghdadi as its leader.
    April 2010 - Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi becomes leader of ISI after Abu Omar al-Baghdadi and Abu Ayyub al-Masri are killed in a joint US-Iraqi operation.
    April 2013 - ISI declares its absorption of an al Qaeda-backed militant group in Syria, Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the al-Nusra Front. Al-Baghdadi says that his group will now be known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIS). Al-Nusra Front leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani rejects ISIS's attempt to merge with the group.
    February 3, 2014 - Al Qaeda renounces ties to ISIS after months of infighting between al-Nusra Front and ISIS.
    May 2014 - ISIS kidnaps more than 140 Kurdish schoolboys in Syria, forcing them to take lessons in radical Islamic theology, according to London-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
    June 9-10, 2014 - Monday night into Tuesday, militants seize Mosul's airport, its TV stations and the governor's office. ISIS frees up to 1,000 prisoners.
    June 10-11, 2014 - ISIS takes control of Mosul and Tikrit.
    June 20, 2014 - The United Nations announces that more than one million Iraqis have been displaced.
    June 21, 2014 - ISIS takes control of Al-Qaim, a town on the border with Syria, as well as three other Iraqi towns.
    June 28, 2014 - Iraqi Kurdistan restricts border crossings into the region for refugees.
    June 29, 2014 - ISIS announces the creation of a caliphate (Islamic state) that erases all state borders, making al-Baghdadi the self-declared authority over the world's estimated 1.5 billion Muslims. The group also announces a name change to the Islamic State (IS).
    June 30, 2014 - The United Nations announces that an estimated 1.2 million Iraqis have been forced from their homes.
    June 30, 2014 - The Pentagon announces the United States is sending an additional 300 troops to Iraq, bringing the total US forces in Iraq to nearly 800. Troops and military advisers are sent to Iraq to support Iraqi security forces and help protect the US Embassy and the airport in Baghdad.
    July 2014 - ISIS takes control of Syria's largest oilfield and seizes a gas field in the Homs Province, storming the facility and killing dozens of workers. Militants conquer a 90-mile stretch of Syrian towns, from Deir Ezzor to the Iraq border. In Mosul, they blow up Jonah's tomb, a holy site dating back to the 8th century BC.
    August 6, 2014 - ISIS fighters attack the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, home of a religious minority group called the Yazidis. A Yazidi lawmaker says that 500 men have been killed, 70 children have died of thirst and women are being sold into slavery. More than 30,000 families are stranded in the Sinjar Mountains.
    August 8, 2014 - Two US F/A-18 jet fighters bomb ISIS artillery units in Iraq. President Barack Obama has authorized "targeted airstrikes" if needed to protect US personnel from fighters with ISIS. The US military also could use airstrikes to prevent what officials warn could be a genocide of minority groups by the ISIS fighters.
    August 19, 2014 - In a video posted on YouTube, US journalist James Foley, missing in Syria since 2012, is decapitated by ISIS militants. The militants then threaten the life of another captured US journalist, believed to be Steven Sotloff.
    September 2, 2014 - ISIS releases a video showing the beheading of US journalist Steven Sotloff. Sotloff's apparent executioner speaks in the same British accent as the man who purportedly killed Foley.
    September 11, 2014 - The CIA announces that the number of people fighting for ISIS may be more than three times the previous estimates.
    September 13, 2014 - ISIS militants post video on a website associated with the group, showing the apparent execution of British aid worker David Haines. This makes him the third Western captive to be killed by the Islamist extremist group in a single month. At the end of the video, another British captive, Alan Henning, is shown and apparently threatened.
    September 23, 2014 - The United States carries out airstrikes against ISIS.
    October 3, 2014 - ISIS releases a video showing the apparent beheading of hostage Alan Henning. In the same video, the group threatens the life of American aid worker Peter Kassig, also known as Abdul-Rahman Kassig.
    November 3, 2014 - The Iraqi government announces ISIS militants have killed 322 members of the Albu Minr tribe in a recent series of executions.
    November 14, 2014 - The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria concludes that ISIS has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.
    November 16, 2014 - ISIS militants claim to have beheaded American hostage Peter Kassig in a video published to the Internet. Peter Kassig, also known as Abdul-Rahman Kassig, is the fifth Westerner whom ISIS claims to have beheaded via video messages.
    January 17, 2015 - According to an Iraqi Kurdistan official, ISIS has released about 250 Yazidis. Many are children and the elderly.
    January 20, 2015 - ISIS demands $200 million from Japan in exchange for the lives of two Japanese hostages, Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa.
    January 22, 2015 - US diplomatic officials say that coalition airstrikes have killed an estimated 6,000 ISIS fighters to date, including half of the top command of the terror group. US intelligence officials estimate that ISIS still has 9,000 to 18,000 fighters and thousands of sympathizers.
    January 24, 2015 - An ISIS supporter posts an online video of hostage Kenji Goto, holding a photo of beheaded hostage Haruna Yukawa. The video includes a demand for the release of terror suspect Sajida al-Rishawi, from Jordan, in exchange for Kenji Goto.
    January 31, 2015 - ISIS releases a video online showing the decapitated body of journalist Kenji Goto.
    February 3, 2015 - Video and still images posted online by ISIS supporters apparently show Jordanian military pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh being burned alive while confined in a cage.
    February 5, 2015 - Jordanian fighter jets carry out airstrikes over Syria, reportedly hitting ISIS training centers and arms and ammunition depots in ISIS's de facto capital, Raqqa.
    February 6, 2015 - In an online post, ISIS claims that Jordanian airstrikes killed American hostage Kayla Jean Mueller. The post contains a picture of a collapsed building, which ISIS claims Mueller was buried beneath. There is no proof of her death.
    February 10, 2015 - Kayla Jean Mueller's family announces she is dead, after receiving confirmation from ISIS, including a photo of her wrapped in a burial shroud.
    February 11, 2015 - US President Barack Obama asks Congress to formally authorize use of military force against ISIS.
    February 15, 2015 - In an ISIS video, militants appear to behead 21 Egyptian Christians on a Libyan beach. On February 16, Egyptian warplanes stage airstrikes against ISIS targets in Libya in retaliation.
    February 22, 2015 - ISIS releases a video that appears to show at least 21 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in cages paraded down Iraqi streets. The last scene of the video shows them alive.
    February 26, 2015 - Jihadi John, the disguised man with a British accent who appears in ISIS videos as the executioner of Western hostages, is identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On the same day, ISIS releases a video of its fighters destroying antiquities at the Mosul Museum.
    March 1, 2015 - ISIS releases 19 Christian prisoners from a group of 220 Assyrians captured in northern Syria.
    March 4, 2015 - ISIS releases images of a man being thrown off a building in Raqqa, Syria. This is one in at least half a dozen cases in which ISIS has killed a man for allegedly being homosexual.
    March 7, 2015 - In an audio message purportedly from Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, the Nigeria-based radical Islamic group pledges allegiance to ISIS.
    March 12, 2015 - In an audio message, a speaker identified as an ISIS spokesman claims the caliphate has expanded to western Africa and that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has accepted Boko Haram's pledge of allegiance. On the same day, Iraqi forces retake most of Tikrit from ISIS, and ISIS blows up the Iraqi army headquarters north of Ramadi, killing at least 40 Iraqi soldiers.
    April 8, 2015 - According to Iraqi Kurdistan officials, ISIS releases more than 200 Yazidi women and children, as well as the ill or elderly.
    April 19, 2015 - The terror network's media arm releases a video of ISIS operatives beheading two groups of prisoners, including 30 Ethiopian citizens, at different locations in Libya.
    May 16, 2015 - A US Special Operations raid in Syria results in the killing of a key ISIS figure and the capture of his wife. US officials say the raid yields significant intelligence on ISIS's structure and communications.
    May 17, 2015 - ISIS seizes control of Ramadi, the largest city in western Iraq, after government security forces pull out of a military base.
    May 21, 2015 - ISIS takes control of Palmyra, a 2,000-year old city in the Syrian desert. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, it was the last Syria-Iraq border crossing under control of Syrian troops.
    June 1, 2015 - During a speech, Gen. Hawk Carlisle describes how the US military uses social media as a tool to track militants. Carlisle says that an ISIS member posted a selfie on social media, revealing a command post. Within 22 hours, the US military was able to identify the target and perform airstrikes, destroying the compound.
    June 14, 2015 - A British teen, Talha Asmal, is reportedly one of four ISIS suicide bombers who attack the headquarters of a Shia militia group in Iraq, killing at least 11. Before the bombing, ISIS posted photos of Asmal, 17, posing next to their black flag on social media. According to the BBC, Asmal left England in March to join the Islamic fundamentalists.
    June 19, 2015 - The State Department issues its annual terrorism report, declaring that ISIS is becoming a greater threat than al Qaeda. The frequency and savagery of ISIS attacks are alarming, according to the report.
    June 24, 2015 - The Syrian government reports that ISIS militants have destroyed two Muslim holy sites in Palmyra. The group attacked a 500-year-old shrine and a tomb where a descendent of the Prophet Mohammed's cousin was reportedly buried.
    June 26, 2015 - A gunman kills at least 38 people at a beachfront Tunisian hotel, and a bomb kills at least 27 people at a mosque in Kuwait. ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks.
    July 1, 2015 - ISIS launches simultaneous attacks on five Egyptian military checkpoints, reportedly killing 17 Egyptian soldiers and injuring 30 others. According to the Egyptian military, 100 terrorists are killed in the fighting.
    July 4, 2015 - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports it has received a video showing ISIS militants executing 25 captives in the Syrian city of Palmyra.
    July 17, 2015 - As Iraqi civilians celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of the fast for Ramadan, ISIS detonates an ice truck in a crowded marketplace in Khan Bani Saad, killing at least 120 people and wounding at least 140 more.
    July 2015 - According to IHS Jane's, the territory controlled by ISIS saw a 9.4% reduction in the first six months of 2015, and is now approximately 32,000 square miles.
    August 2015 - ISIS destroys antiquities in the historic city of Palmyra in Syria, including the nearly 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshami. UNESCO, the UN's cultural organization, calls the destruction of the temple a "war crime."
    November 12, 2015 - The Pentagon announces that a remote control drone strike targeting Islamist militant Mohammed Emwazi, also known as "Jihadi John," struck a vehicle that Emwazi was seen getting into. The strike took place in Raqqa, Syria, the de facto ISIS capital. ISIS later confirms the death of "Jihadi John."
    November 12, 2015 - Two suicide bombs hit the Bourj al-Barajneh district of southern Beirut, killing over 40 people and wounding hundreds. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack stating that the attackers had arrived in Lebanon from Syria two days before.
    November 13, 2015 - After a two-day battle, the Peshmerga Iraqi Kurdish military force declares victory in liberating the Iraqi town of Sinjar from ISIS. The battle was backed by the US coalition air power.
    November 13, 2015 - Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS suicide bombers hit six locations around Paris, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    December 10, 2015 - A spokesman for the US-led coalition comfirms that ISIS Finance Minister Abu Saleh was killed in an airstrike in late November in Iraq.
    December 28, 2015 - Iraqi troops retake the city of Ramadi from ISIS and raise the Iraqi flag on top of the government compound in the city's center, according to an Iraqi military spokesman.
    January 24, 2016 - ISIS releases a video that purports to show final messages from the Paris attackers.
    February 21, 2016 - Multiple attacks in Homs and southern Damascus kill at least 122 and injure scores, according to Syria's state-run SANA news agency. ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks.
    March 22, 2016 - Attacks on the airport and a subway station in Brussels, Belgium kill at least 30 people and wound about 230 more. ISIS claims its "fighters" launched the attacks.
    March 25, 2016 - The Pentagon confirms that US military forces have killed ISIS' finance minister, Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli, whom many analysts consider the group's No. 2 leader. His death took place within the last two days in Syria, the officials said. While Defense Secretary Ash Carter would not give details on the operation, another US official told CNN that special operations forces intended to capture al-Qaduli alive, but the plan was modified at the last moment.
    June 26, 2016 - A senior Iraqi general announces on state TV that the battle for Falluja is over, as Iraqi troops retook the final ISIS holdout in the city.
    June 28, 2016 - At least 44 people die and more than 230 are injured when three attackers armed with firearms and explosives arrive at Turkey's Istanbul Ataturk Airport in a taxi, then open fire before blowing themselves up. US officials believe the man who directed the three attackers is Akhmed Chatayev, a terrorist from Russia's North Caucasus region and a well-known ISIS lieutenant.
    July 1-2, 2016 - Attackers invade the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe in a diplomatic enclave of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Gunmen kill 20 hostages and two police officers before authorities raid the restaurant and end the nearly 11-hour standoff. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack, but Bangladeshi officials say the attack was carried out by homegrown militants. US officials focus on ISIS as the perpetrator after photos purportedly showing the inside of the cafe and dead hostages are posted on an ISIS-affiliated website.
    July 3, 2016 - A suicide car bomb detonates in a busy shopping district in Baghdad, killing at least 292 people and injuring another 200. It is the deadliest single attack in Iraq since 2003. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.
    August 30, 2016 - According to a statement from the terror group and its Amaq news agency, ISIS spokesman Abu Mohammad al-Adnani is killed in the area of Aleppo, Syria. Without confirming al-Adnani's death, the Pentagon confirms that coalition forces conducted an airstrike in al Bab, Syria, targeting him.
    September 16, 2016 - Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook says a US air strike targeted and killed Wael Adel Salman, aka Abu Muhammed Furqan, ISIS's chief spokesman, just days after killing his predecessor. Salman was the ISIS "minister of information" and responsible for overseeing the production of "terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions," Cook says.
    Wounded passengers are treated following a suicide bombing at the Brussels Airport on March 22, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/30/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot;&gt;The attacks on the airport and a subway &lt;/a&gt;killed 32 people and wounded more than 300. ISIS claims its &quot;fighters&quot; launched the attacks in the Belgian capital.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Wounded passengers are treated following a suicide bombing at the Brussels Airport on March 22, 2016. The attacks on the airport and a subway killed 32 people and wounded more than 300. ISIS claims its "fighters" launched the attacks in the Belgian capital.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 68
    Syrians gather at the site of a double car bomb attack in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood of the Homs, Syria, on February 21, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/21/middleeast/syria-civil-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Multiple attacks in Homs and southern Damascus&lt;/a&gt; kill at least 122 and injure scores, according to the state-run SANA news agency. ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrians gather at the site of a double car bomb attack in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood of the Homs, Syria, on February 21, 2016. Multiple attacks in Homs and southern Damascus kill at least 122 and injure scores, according to the state-run SANA news agency. ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 68
    Syrian pro-government forces gather at the site of a deadly triple bombing Sunday, January 31, in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/31/middleeast/syria-damascus-explosions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Damascus suburb of Sayeda Zeynab&lt;/a&gt;. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement circulating online from supporters of the terrorist group.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian pro-government forces gather at the site of a deadly triple bombing Sunday, January 31, in the Damascus suburb of Sayeda Zeynab. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement circulating online from supporters of the terrorist group.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 68
    Yemenis check the scene of a car bomb attack Sunday, December 6, in Aden, Yemen. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/middleeast/yemen-aden-governor-killed/index.html&quot;&gt;Aden Gov. Jaafar Saad and six bodyguards died in the attack&lt;/a&gt;, for which the terror group ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Yemenis check the scene of a car bomb attack Sunday, December 6, in Aden, Yemen. Aden Gov. Jaafar Saad and six bodyguards died in the attack, for which the terror group ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 68
    Investigators check the scene of a mosque attack Friday, November 27, in northern Bangladesh&#39;s Bogra district. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/27/asia/bangladesh-isis-attack-claim/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack&lt;/a&gt; that left at least one person dead and three more wounded.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Investigators check the scene of a mosque attack Friday, November 27, in northern Bangladesh's Bogra district. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least one person dead and three more wounded.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 68
    Wounded people are helped outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris following a series of coordinated attacks in the city on Friday, November 13. The militant group ISIS claimed responsibility &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/world/gallery/paris-attacks/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; which killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Wounded people are helped outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris following a series of coordinated attacks in the city on Friday, November 13. The militant group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 68
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/16/middleeast/beirut-explosions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;twin suicide bombing&lt;/a&gt; in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, November 12. The bombings killed at least 43 people and wounded more than 200 more. ISIS appeared to claim responsibility in a statement posted on social media.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a twin suicide bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, November 12. The bombings killed at least 43 people and wounded more than 200 more. ISIS appeared to claim responsibility in a statement posted on social media.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 68
    Smoke rises over the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12. Kurdish Iraqi fighters, backed by a U.S.-led air campaign, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/iraq-free-sinjar-isis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the strategic town, &lt;/a&gt;which ISIS militants overran last year. ISIS wants to create an Islamic state across Sunni areas of Iraq and Syria.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises over the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12. Kurdish Iraqi fighters, backed by a U.S.-led air campaign, retook the strategic town, which ISIS militants overran last year. ISIS wants to create an Islamic state across Sunni areas of Iraq and Syria.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 68
    Syrian government troops walk inside the Kweiras air base on Wednesday, November 11, after they broke a siege imposed by ISIS militants.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian government troops walk inside the Kweiras air base on Wednesday, November 11, after they broke a siege imposed by ISIS militants.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 68
    Members of the Egyptian military approach the wreckage of a Russian passenger plane Sunday, November 1, in Hassana, Egypt. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/31/world/gallery/russian-plane-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The plane crashed&lt;/a&gt; the day before, killing all 224 people on board. ISIS claimed responsibility for downing the plane, but the group&#39;s claim wasn&#39;t immediately verified.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of the Egyptian military approach the wreckage of a Russian passenger plane Sunday, November 1, in Hassana, Egypt. The plane crashed the day before, killing all 224 people on board. ISIS claimed responsibility for downing the plane, but the group's claim wasn't immediately verified.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 68
    An explosion rocks Kobani, Syria, during a reported car bomb attack by ISIS militants on Tuesday, October 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An explosion rocks Kobani, Syria, during a reported car bomb attack by ISIS militants on Tuesday, October 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 68
    Shiite fighters, fighting alongside Iraqi government forces, fire a rocket at ISIS militants as they advance toward the center of Baiji, Iraq, on Monday, October 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Shiite fighters, fighting alongside Iraqi government forces, fire a rocket at ISIS militants as they advance toward the center of Baiji, Iraq, on Monday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 68
    Smoke rises above a damaged building in Ramadi, Iraq, following a coalition airstrike against ISIS positions on Saturday, August 15.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises above a damaged building in Ramadi, Iraq, following a coalition airstrike against ISIS positions on Saturday, August 15.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 68
    Iraqi men look at damage following a bomb explosion that targeted a vegetable market in Baghdad on Thursday, August 13. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi men look at damage following a bomb explosion that targeted a vegetable market in Baghdad on Thursday, August 13. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 68
    In this image taken from social media, an ISIS fighter holds the group&#39;s flag after the militant group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/07/world/syria-isis-al-qaryatayn-christians/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;overran the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, August 6, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. ISIS uses modern tools such as social media to promote reactionary politics and religious fundamentalism. Fighters are destroying holy sites and valuable antiquities even as their leaders propagate a return to the early days of Islam.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In this image taken from social media, an ISIS fighter holds the group's flag after the militant group overran the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn on Thursday, August 6, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. ISIS uses modern tools such as social media to promote reactionary politics and religious fundamentalism. Fighters are destroying holy sites and valuable antiquities even as their leaders propagate a return to the early days of Islam.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 68
    An ISIS fighter poses with spoils purportedly taken after capturing the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An ISIS fighter poses with spoils purportedly taken after capturing the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 68
    Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces bomb ISIS positions in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi, Iraq, on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces bomb ISIS positions in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi, Iraq, on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 68
    Buildings reduced to piles of debris can be seen in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Buildings reduced to piles of debris can be seen in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 68
    The governor of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz, left, visits a man who was wounded in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/06/middleeast/saudi-arabia-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a suicide bombing attack on a mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed at least 13 people and injured nine others.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The governor of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz, left, visits a man who was wounded in a suicide bombing attack on a mosque in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed at least 13 people and injured nine others.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 68
    Saudi officials and investigators check the inside of the mosque on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Saudi officials and investigators check the inside of the mosque on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 68
    Mourners in Gaziantep, Turkey, grieve over a coffin Tuesday, July 21, during a funeral ceremony for the victims of a suspected ISIS suicide bomb attack. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/20/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/&quot;&gt;That bombing killed at least 31 people&lt;/a&gt; in Suruc, a Turkish town that borders Syria. Turkish authorities blamed ISIS for the attack.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Mourners in Gaziantep, Turkey, grieve over a coffin Tuesday, July 21, during a funeral ceremony for the victims of a suspected ISIS suicide bomb attack. That bombing killed at least 31 people in Suruc, a Turkish town that borders Syria. Turkish authorities blamed ISIS for the attack.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 68
    Protesters in Istanbul carry anti-ISIS banners and flags to show support for victims of the Suruc suicide blast during a demonstration on Monday, July 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Protesters in Istanbul carry anti-ISIS banners and flags to show support for victims of the Suruc suicide blast during a demonstration on Monday, July 20.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 68
    People in Ashmoun, Egypt, carry the coffin for 1st Lt. Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed when the ISIS militant group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/02/world/isis-egypt-expanding-reach/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attacked Egyptian military checkpoints&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, July 1. At least 17 soldiers were reportedly killed, and 30 were injured.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People in Ashmoun, Egypt, carry the coffin for 1st Lt. Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed when the ISIS militant group attacked Egyptian military checkpoints on Wednesday, July 1. At least 17 soldiers were reportedly killed, and 30 were injured.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 68
    Syrians wait near the Turkish border during clashes between ISIS and Kurdish armed groups in Kobani, Syria, on Thursday, June 25. The photo was taken in Sanliurfa, Turkey. ISIS militants disguised as Kurdish security forces infiltrated Kobani on Thursday and killed &quot;many civilians,&quot; said a spokesman for the Kurds in Kobani.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrians wait near the Turkish border during clashes between ISIS and Kurdish armed groups in Kobani, Syria, on Thursday, June 25. The photo was taken in Sanliurfa, Turkey. ISIS militants disguised as Kurdish security forces infiltrated Kobani on Thursday and killed "many civilians," said a spokesman for the Kurds in Kobani.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 68
    Residents examine a damaged mosque after an Iraqi Air Force bombing in the ISIS-seized city of Falluja, Iraq, on Sunday, May 31. At least six were killed and nine others wounded during the bombing.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Residents examine a damaged mosque after an Iraqi Air Force bombing in the ISIS-seized city of Falluja, Iraq, on Sunday, May 31. At least six were killed and nine others wounded during the bombing.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 68
    People search through debris after an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22. ISIS &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/05/22/middleeast/saudi-arabia-mosque-blast/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;claimed responsibility for the attack,&lt;/a&gt; according to tweets from ISIS supporters, which included a formal statement from ISIS detailing the operation.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People search through debris after an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to tweets from ISIS supporters, which included a formal statement from ISIS detailing the operation.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers fire their weapons toward ISIS group positions in the Garma district, west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Sunday, April 26. Pro-government forces said they had recently made advances on areas held by Islamist jihadists.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi soldiers fire their weapons toward ISIS group positions in the Garma district, west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Sunday, April 26. Pro-government forces said they had recently made advances on areas held by Islamist jihadists.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 68
    A member of Afghanistan&#39;s security forces stands at the site where a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in front of the Kabul Bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Saturday, April 18. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosion killed at least 33 people and injured more than 100 others, a public health spokesman said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A member of Afghanistan's security forces stands at the site where a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in front of the Kabul Bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Saturday, April 18. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosion killed at least 33 people and injured more than 100 others, a public health spokesman said.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 68
    Iraqi counterterrorism forces patrol in Ramadi on April 18.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi counterterrorism forces patrol in Ramadi on April 18.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 68
    Thousands of Iraqis cross a bridge over the Euphrates River to Baghdad as they flee Ramadi on Friday, April 17.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Iraqis cross a bridge over the Euphrates River to Baghdad as they flee Ramadi on Friday, April 17.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 68
    Yazidis embrace after being released by ISIS south of Kirkuk, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 8.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/world/isis-yazidis-released/&quot;&gt; ISIS released more than 200 Yazidis&lt;/a&gt;, a minority group whose members were killed, captured and displaced when the Islamist terror organization overtook their towns in northern Iraq last summer, officials said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Yazidis embrace after being released by ISIS south of Kirkuk, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 8. ISIS released more than 200 Yazidis, a minority group whose members were killed, captured and displaced when the Islamist terror organization overtook their towns in northern Iraq last summer, officials said.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces help Yazidis as they arrive at a medical center in Altun Kupri, Iraq, on April 8.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces help Yazidis as they arrive at a medical center in Altun Kupri, Iraq, on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 68
    A Yazidi woman mourns for the death of her husband and children by ISIS after being released south of Kirkuk on April 8. ISIS is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions, crucifixions and other acts.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Yazidi woman mourns for the death of her husband and children by ISIS after being released south of Kirkuk on April 8. ISIS is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions, crucifixions and other acts.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 68
    People in Tikrit inspect what used to be a palace of former President Saddam Hussein on April 3.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People in Tikrit inspect what used to be a palace of former President Saddam Hussein on April 3.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 68
    On April 1, Shiite militiamen celebrate the retaking of Tikrit, which had been under ISIS control since June. The push into Tikrit came days after U.S.-led airstrikes targeted ISIS bases around the city.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On April 1, Shiite militiamen celebrate the retaking of Tikrit, which had been under ISIS control since June. The push into Tikrit came days after U.S.-led airstrikes targeted ISIS bases around the city.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 68
    Iraqi security forces launch a rocket against ISIS positions in Tikrit on Monday, March 30.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi security forces launch a rocket against ISIS positions in Tikrit on Monday, March 30.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 68
    The parents of 19-year-old Mohammed Musallam react at the family&#39;s home in the East Jerusalem Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov on Tuesday, March 10. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/10/middleeast/isis-video-israeli-killed/&quot;&gt;ISIS released a video purportedly&lt;/a&gt; showing a young boy executing Musallam, an Israeli citizen of Palestinian descent who ISIS claimed infiltrated the group in Syria to spy for the Jewish state. Musallam&#39;s family told CNN that he had no ties with the Mossad, Israel&#39;s spy agency, and had, in fact, been recruited by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The parents of 19-year-old Mohammed Musallam react at the family's home in the East Jerusalem Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov on Tuesday, March 10. ISIS released a video purportedly showing a young boy executing Musallam, an Israeli citizen of Palestinian descent who ISIS claimed infiltrated the group in Syria to spy for the Jewish state. Musallam's family told CNN that he had no ties with the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, and had, in fact, been recruited by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 68
    Iraqi Shiite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with ISIS militants in the town of Al-Alam, Iraq, on Monday, March 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi Shiite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with ISIS militants in the town of Al-Alam, Iraq, on Monday, March 9.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 68
    Displaced Assyrian women who fled their homes due to ISIS attacks pray at a church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, March 1. ISIS militants abducted at least 220 Assyrians in Syria.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Displaced Assyrian women who fled their homes due to ISIS attacks pray at a church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, March 1. ISIS militants abducted at least 220 Assyrians in Syria.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 68
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on Wednesday, February 4. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was recently released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on Wednesday, February 4. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was recently released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 68
    A Kurdish marksman looks over a destroyed area of Kobani on Friday, January 30, after the city had been liberated from the ISIS militant group. The Syrian city, also known as Ayn al-Arab, had been under assault by ISIS since mid-September.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman looks over a destroyed area of Kobani on Friday, January 30, after the city had been liberated from the ISIS militant group. The Syrian city, also known as Ayn al-Arab, had been under assault by ISIS since mid-September.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 68
    Kurdish people celebrate in Suruc, Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border, after ISIS militants were expelled from Kobani on Tuesday, January 27.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish people celebrate in Suruc, Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border, after ISIS militants were expelled from Kobani on Tuesday, January 27.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 68
    Collapsed buildings are seen in Kobani on January 27 after Kurdish forces took control of the town from ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Collapsed buildings are seen in Kobani on January 27 after Kurdish forces took control of the town from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 68
    Junko Ishido, mother of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, reacts during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, January 23. ISIS would later kill Goto and another Japanese hostage, Haruna Yukawa.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Junko Ishido, mother of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, reacts during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, January 23. ISIS would later kill Goto and another Japanese hostage, Haruna Yukawa.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 68
    ISIS militants are seen through a rifle&#39;s scope during clashes with Peshmerga fighters in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 21.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants are seen through a rifle's scope during clashes with Peshmerga fighters in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 21.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 68
    An elderly Yazidi man arrives in Kirkuk after being released by ISIS on Saturday, January 17. The militant group released about 200 Yazidis who were held captive for five months in Iraq. Almost all of the freed prisoners were in poor health and bore signs of abuse and neglect, Kurdish officials said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An elderly Yazidi man arrives in Kirkuk after being released by ISIS on Saturday, January 17. The militant group released about 200 Yazidis who were held captive for five months in Iraq. Almost all of the freed prisoners were in poor health and bore signs of abuse and neglect, Kurdish officials said.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 68
    Smoke billows behind an ISIS sign during an Iraqi military operation to regain control of the town of Sadiyah, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, on Tuesday, November 25.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke billows behind an ISIS sign during an Iraqi military operation to regain control of the town of Sadiyah, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, on Tuesday, November 25.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 68
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units join forces to fight ISIS in Kobani on Wednesday, November 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish People's Protection Units join forces to fight ISIS in Kobani on Wednesday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 68
    A picture taken from Turkey shows smoke rising after ISIS militants fired mortar shells toward an area controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters near Kobani on Monday, November 3.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A picture taken from Turkey shows smoke rising after ISIS militants fired mortar shells toward an area controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters near Kobani on Monday, November 3.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 68
    Iraqi special forces search a house in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq, on Thursday, October 30, after retaking the area from ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi special forces search a house in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq, on Thursday, October 30, after retaking the area from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 68
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on Thursday, October 23. The United States and several Arab nations have been bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the militant group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on Thursday, October 23. The United States and several Arab nations have been bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the militant group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 68
    Kurdish fighters walk to positions as they combat ISIS forces in Kobani on Sunday, October 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish fighters walk to positions as they combat ISIS forces in Kobani on Sunday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 68
    Heavy smoke rises in Kobani following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on October 18.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Heavy smoke rises in Kobani following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 68
    Cundi Minaz, a female Kurdish fighter, is buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Tuesday, October 14. Minaz was reportedly killed during clashes with ISIS militants in nearby Kobani.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Cundi Minaz, a female Kurdish fighter, is buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Tuesday, October 14. Minaz was reportedly killed during clashes with ISIS militants in nearby Kobani.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 68
    Kiymet Ergun, a Syrian Kurd, celebrates in Mursitpinar, Turkey, after an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Kobani on Monday, October 13.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kiymet Ergun, a Syrian Kurd, celebrates in Mursitpinar, Turkey, after an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Kobani on Monday, October 13.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 68
    Alleged ISIS militants stand next to an ISIS flag atop a hill in Kobani on Monday, October 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Alleged ISIS militants stand next to an ISIS flag atop a hill in Kobani on Monday, October 6.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who was wounded in a battle with ISIS is wheeled to the Zakho Emergency Hospital in Duhuk, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 30.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who was wounded in a battle with ISIS is wheeled to the Zakho Emergency Hospital in Duhuk, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 30.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 68
    Syrian Kurds wait near a border crossing in Suruc as they wait to return to their homes in Kobani on Sunday, September 28.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian Kurds wait near a border crossing in Suruc as they wait to return to their homes in Kobani on Sunday, September 28.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 68
    A elderly man is carried after crossing the Syria-Turkey border near Suruc on Saturday, September 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A elderly man is carried after crossing the Syria-Turkey border near Suruc on Saturday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells toward ISIS militants in Zumar, Iraq, on Monday, September 15.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells toward ISIS militants in Zumar, Iraq, on Monday, September 15.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire at ISIS militant positions from their position on the top of Mount Zardak, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire at ISIS militant positions from their position on the top of Mount Zardak, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 68
    Displaced Iraqis receive clothes from a charity at a refugee camp near Feeshkhabour, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Displaced Iraqis receive clothes from a charity at a refugee camp near Feeshkhabour, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 19.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 68
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and some other Yazidi people are flown to safety Monday, August 11, after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. But only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and some other Yazidi people are flown to safety Monday, August 11, after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. But only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 68
    Thousands of Yazidis are escorted to safety by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and a People&#39;s Protection Unit in Mosul on Saturday, August 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Yazidis are escorted to safety by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and a People's Protection Unit in Mosul on Saturday, August 9.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 68
    Thousands of Yazidi and Christian people flee Mosul on Wednesday, August 6, after the latest wave of ISIS advances.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Yazidi and Christian people flee Mosul on Wednesday, August 6, after the latest wave of ISIS advances.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 68
    A Baiji oil refinery burns after an alleged ISIS attack in northern Selahaddin, Iraq, on Thursday, July 31.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Baiji oil refinery burns after an alleged ISIS attack in northern Selahaddin, Iraq, on Thursday, July 31.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 68
    A Syrian rebel fighter lies on a stretcher at a makeshift hospital in Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, July 9. He was reportedly injured while fighting ISIS militants.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Syrian rebel fighter lies on a stretcher at a makeshift hospital in Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, July 9. He was reportedly injured while fighting ISIS militants.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 68
    Children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants in Mosul on Tuesday, June 10.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants in Mosul on Tuesday, June 10.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 68
    brussels airport attack - RESTRICTEDSyria Homs car bomb Al-Zahraadamascus isis bombingyemen isis attack 1206bangladesh mosque attack paris isis terror threat - RESTRICTED05 Beirut suicide bombings 111201 isis sinjar 111203 isis syria 111101 russia plane crash 110404 isis 102004 isis iraq 101902 airstrikes 081503 car bomb sadr city 081305 isis syria 080606 isis syria 080601 isis ramadi 080602 isis ramadi 08003 isis saudi mosque 080604 isis saudi 01 turkey ISIS funeral01 Turkey ISIS Protestisis in sinai 01 isis kurdish fighting 0625 RESTRICTEDfallujah airstrike 0531 - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 02 saudi mosque blast 052201 isis terror threat 042601 isis afgahnistan02 isis ramadi 03 isis ramadi - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 01 isis yazidis 040902 isis yazidis 0409RESTRICTED 03 isis yazidis 040901 isis 040601 Tikrit 040102 isis 040102 isis 031001 isis 030902 isis 030101 week in photos 020601 iraq isis 013003 isis 012802 isis 0128 RESTRICTED04 isis 0128 RESTRICTED05 isis 0128 RESTRICTED06 isis 012808 isis 0128 RESTRICTED09 isis 012831 week in photos 1107 RESTRICTED01 ISIS 103001 isis 102306 isis 102001 isis kobani 101805 syria 101402 syria 101401 syria unrest 100502 iraq 100227 week in photos 1003 RESTRICTED02 syrian refugees 092201 week in photos 0919 RESTRICTED02 iraq crisis01 iraq 082108 week in photos 0815iraq 0809 RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 02 iraq 0807iraq 0731 RESTRICTEDsyria 070903 iraq unrest 0613 RESTRICTED