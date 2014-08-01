Paul Simon Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background about singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

Personal:

Birth date: October 13, 1941

Birth place: Newark, New Jersey

Birth name: Paul Frederic Simon

Father: Louis Simon, college professor and professional musician

Mother: Belle Simon, elementary school teacher

Marriages: Edie Brickell (May 1992-present), Carrie Fisher (August 1983-July 1984, divorced), Peggy Harper (1969-1975, divorced)

Children: with Edie Brickell: Gabriel Elijah, 1998; Lulu Belle, March 1995; Adrian Edward, December 28, 1992; with Peggy Harper: Harper James, September 7, 1972

Education: Queens College, B.A.; briefly attended Brooklyn Law School

Other Facts:

Was one half of the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel.

Nominated for 35 and winner of 16 Grammy Awards (nine solo/seven with Simon and Garfunkel), and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were classmates, and met at age 11.

Simon was a high school baseball star.

Simon has fundraised for AMFAR, The Nature Conservancy, The Fund for Imprisoned Children in South Africa, Autism Speaks and The Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation.

Timeline:

1957-1959 - Simon and Garfunkel performed together as Tom and Jerry. While still in high school, their single, "Hey, Schoolgirl," sells more than 100,000 copies. The duo separates to attend college.

1964 - They reunite and perform together as Simon and Garfunkel. Obtain recording contract with Columbia.

1965 - Simon releases his first solo studio album, "The Paul Simon Songbook."

1967 - Simon and Garfunkel material makes up nearly the entire soundtrack for the film, "The Graduate."

1970 - Release "Bridge over Troubled Water." The duo break up after the album's release.

1972 - Releases his first album post-breakup, "Paul Simon," which includes the single "Mother and Child Reunion."

1980 - Stars in "One-Trick Pony," for which he also wrote the screenplay and soundtrack.

September 19, 1981 - Simon and Garfunkel reunite for a free concert in Central Park.

1985 - Simon travels to Johannesburg and records with famous South African musicians. This trip is controversial due to apartheid; there is a UN-instituted cultural boycott of the nation

1986 - Releases "Graceland," the culmination of his work in South Africa.

1987 - Simon co-founds Children's Health Fund with Irwin Redlener.

January 17, 1990 - Simon and Garfunkel are inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a duo.

October 1990 - Releases "The Rhythm of the Saints," which blends Brazilian drums and African guitars.

1992 - After the United Nations lifts the cultural boycott against South Africa, Simon goes back to to perform despite political tensions and a grenade attack outside the tour promoter's office. His trip has support from Nelson Mandela and the ANC, but minority groups protest, claiming that apartheid has not been sufficiently deconstructed.

1990s - Spends seven years writing the 36-song score for the Broadway musical, "The Capeman." He also produces the musical, which premieres amid controversy in 1998.

1999 - Tours with Bob Dylan

2002 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.

2003 - Simon and Garfunkel receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

2006 - Time Magazine lists him as one of the "100 People Who Shape our World."

2007 - Receives the first ever Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress.

2011 - Simon is elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

April 26, 2014 - Simon and wife Edie Brickell are arrested at their home in New Canaan, Connecticut, and charged with disorderly conduct after a family dispute. They are released the following morning.

June 17, 2014 - The prosecutor drops domestic violence charges against Simon and Brickell.

October 30, 2014 - An exhibit of Simon's life and career debuts at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

November 5, 2014 - Publisher Simon & Schuster announces that Simon is collaborating with author Robert Hilburn for a planned biography about his life and musical career.

June 2016 - Simon releases his thirteenth solo studio album, "Stranger to Stranger."