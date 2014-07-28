Sarah Palin to launch her own online news channel

Story highlights Palin hopes to offer an alternative to mainstream media

The new channel will cost $9.95 a month

(CNN) Sarah Palin is again going rogue -- this time to the digital world, with the creation of her own online news channel.

The former vice presidential candidate plans to offer viewers an alternative to the "politically correct filter" of mainstream media.

"Are you tired of the media filters? Well, I am," she says in a promotional video. "I want to talk directly to you on our channel on my terms, and no need to please the powers that be."

The new Sarah Palin Channel will cost viewers $9.95 a month, or $99.95 for a year. Active military personnel can subscribe free of charge.