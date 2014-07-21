Keith Richards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Keith Richards , musician and founding member of the Rolling Stones.

Personal:

Birth date: December 18, 1943

Birth place: Dartford, Kent, United Kingdom

Birth name: Keith Richards

Father: Bert Richards, factory worker

Mother: Doris (Dupress) Richards

Marriage: Patti Hansen (1983-present)

Children: with Patti Hansen: Theodora and Alexandra; with Anita Pallenberg: Marlon, Dandelion, and Tara (son, died as an infant)

Education: Attended Sidcup Art School

Other Facts:

Richards and band mate Richards and band mate Mick Jagger first met as children.

Has been nominated, with the Rolling Stones, for 11 Grammy Awards and has won two.

Timeline:

1960 - Rekindles friendship with Mick Jagger after running into him at a train station.

1962 - Forms the Forms the Rolling Stones with Mick Jagger and Brian Jones.

July 12, 1962 - The Stones play their first gig together at the Marquee Club in London.

1963 - The Rolling Stones sign to Decca Records and release their first single.

1964 - The Rolling Stones release their first album.

1965 - The single "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is released and earns the band their first gold record.

1967 - Is arrested, with Mick Jagger, for drug possession. Jagger is sentenced to three months and Richards to one year. Later, the sentences are overturned on appeal.

July 5, 1969 - The Rolling Stones give a free concert in London's Hyde Park. Jagger reads poetry and releases 3,500 butterflies in honor of former band mate Brian Jones who was found dead on July 3.

December 6, 1969 - A free concert at Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California, results in a fan's stabbing death. The documentary, "Gimme Shelter," is released in 1970 about the concert tour and the tragedy.

February 27, 1977 - Is arrested in Canada for heroin possession. Later, Richards is placed on probation and ordered to perform a benefit concert for a Toronto charity.

1988 - Releases solo album "Talk is Cheap."

1989 - The Rolling Stones are inducted into the The Rolling Stones are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1992 - Releases his second solo album "Main Offender."

2010 - Richards' memoir "Life" is released.

October 16, 2012 - The band's book, "The Rolling Stones: 50," is released.

October 18, 2012 - "Crossfire Hurricane," a documentary on the band, opens at the London Film Festival.

November 12, 2012 - The Rolling Stones release their greatest hits compilation "GRRR!"

September 9, 2014 - Richards collaboration with his daughter Theodora on an illustrated children's book titled "Gus and Me" is released. The story is about Richard's first guitar and his relationship with his late jazz musician grandfather.

September 18, 2015 - Richards releases his first solo album in 23 years with "Crosseyed Heart." Also, Netflix releases the documentary film, "Keith Richards: Under the Influence," to coincide with the album's release.