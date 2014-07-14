Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

Breaking News

January 6: Ronaldo scores twice in a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo, taking his career tally over 400 for both club and country.
March 5: Playing for Portugal in a friendly against Cameroon, Ronaldo&#39;s strike takes his international goal tally to 49, a Portuguese record.
March 15: With his goal against Malaga, Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at least 25 goals in five consecutive seasons.
April 2: Appearing for Real in their home match against Borussia Dortmund, Ronaldo marks his 100th Champions League appearance.
April 29: Ronaldo scores two to help Real Madrid beat Champions League holders Bayern 4-0 in Munich.
May 4: Ronaldo scores a sumptuous backheel against Valencia to win the season&#39;s LFP Best Goal.
May 24: Ronaldo celebrates the fourth goal against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. The CR7-led effort brings home the Champions League trophy -- and the &quot;decima&quot; -- back to the Bernabeu.
June 26: Ronaldo scores his 50th goal for Portugal and in doing so becomes the first Portuguese to play and score in three world cups.
August 12: Ronaldo&#39;s Real Madrid wins the Super Cup, while the Portuguese becomes the joint second European competition scorer with 70 goals.
August 28: Ronaldo is congratulated by UEFA head Michel Platini as he wins the UEFA European Player of the Year trophy.
September 16: Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Madrid&#39;s third goal during the team&#39;s opening of its Champions League defense against Basel 1893.
September 20: Ronaldo scores his 20th La Liga hat trick in Madrid&#39;s 8-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna.
September 23: Ronaldo scores four in Madrid&#39;s rout of Elche, breaking into the top 10 of La Liga&#39;s all-time scorers.
September 24: Ronaldo takes the game ball after his third hat trick of the 2014-15 season, against Bilbao.
October 14: Ronaldo reacts after scoring during a UEFA qualifying match versus Denmark, becoming the joint all-time scorer in the competition.
October 22: Ronaldo scores against Liverpool, becoming the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League away games.
November 5: Ronaldo kisses his Golden Boot 2014 award at Melia Castilla hotel in Madrid, Spain. His 31 strikes in La Liga last season earned him his third Golden Boot.
December 6: Ronaldo scores his 23rd La Liga hat trick against Celta Vigo and becomes the fastest player to reach 200 Liga goals.
December 20: Ronaldo (L) and compatriot and teammate Pepe (R) salute their supporters after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final match against San Lorenzo in Morocco to cap off a hugely successful 2014.
December 21: Ronaldo -- with son, Cristiano Jr. -- attends the unveiling of a statue of himself in his hometown of Funchal.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's top goalscorer.

Personal:
Birth date: February 5, 1985
Birth place: Funchal, Portugal
    Birth name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
    Father: Jose Dinis Aveiro, a gardener
    Mother: Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, a cook
    Children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., June 17, 2010 (mother's name unavailable publicly)
    Other Facts:
    Portugal's all-time top international goalscorer.
    Winner of the Ballon d'Or, footballer of the year award, four times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016) and the European Golden Shoe four times (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15).
    One of his acts of charity was paying for the brain surgery of a 10-month-old boy. Other acts have including raising money for the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and paying for treatment for a 9-year-old cancer patient.
    His father named him after Ronald Reagan.
    Timeline:
    Early 1990s -     Joins local amateur team Andorinha.
    Late 1990s - Joins Clube Desportivo (C.D.) Nacional da Madeira, one of Portugal's leading professional football clubs.
    Early 2000s - Signs with Sporting Clube de Portugal.
    August 12, 2003 - Signs with Manchester United for £12.24 million, or $19.7 million.
    August 20, 2003 - Debuts for Portugal's national team.
    June-July 2004 - Represents Portugal in the UEFA Euro and scores a goal in the tournament opener. This is his first major international tournament.
    July 2004 - Plays for Portugal during the Summer Olympics. Portugal is eliminated in the group stage.
    2005 - Wins the FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year award.
    October 2005 - Comes under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, but is not charged.
    June 17, 2006 - Scores his first World Cup goal against Iran. Portugal wins 2-0.
    2008 - Wins the FIFA World Player of the Year award.
    March 2008 - Breaks the Manchester United goals for a right wing in a season with his 33rd goal. He ends the season with 42 goals.
    2009 - Transfers to Real Madrid. The deal has a £80 million (more than $130 million) transfer fee.
    July 3, 2010 - Announces that he has become a father. The baby was born on June 17th.
    December 15,2013 - Opens a museum dedicated to his football career in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal.
    January 6, 2014 - Scores 400th career goal.
    January 20, 2014 - Is named Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.
    October 17, 2015 - Officially becomes Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in the club's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
    November 9, 2015 - The documentary film "Ronaldo" premieres in London.
    June 2016 - Is ranked number one on Forbes' list of the the world's highest paid athletes.
    November 8, 2016 - Signs a "lifetime" endorsement deal with Nike.