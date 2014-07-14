Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

Photos: A great year: Cristiano Ronaldo's 2014 – January 6: Ronaldo scores twice in a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo, taking his career tally over 400 for both club and country. Hide Caption 1 of 20

March 5: Playing for Portugal in a friendly against Cameroon, Ronaldo's strike takes his international goal tally to 49, a Portuguese record.

March 15: With his goal against Malaga, Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at least 25 goals in five consecutive seasons.

April 2: Appearing for Real in their home match against Borussia Dortmund, Ronaldo marks his 100th Champions League appearance.

April 29: Ronaldo scores two to help Real Madrid beat Champions League holders Bayern 4-0 in Munich.

May 4: Ronaldo scores a sumptuous backheel against Valencia to win the season's LFP Best Goal.

May 24: Ronaldo celebrates the fourth goal against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. The CR7-led effort brings home the Champions League trophy -- and the "decima" -- back to the Bernabeu.

June 26: Ronaldo scores his 50th goal for Portugal and in doing so becomes the first Portuguese to play and score in three world cups.

August 12: Ronaldo's Real Madrid wins the Super Cup, while the Portuguese becomes the joint second European competition scorer with 70 goals.

August 28: Ronaldo is congratulated by UEFA head Michel Platini as he wins the UEFA European Player of the Year trophy.

September 16: Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Madrid's third goal during the team's opening of its Champions League defense against Basel 1893.

September 20: Ronaldo scores his 20th La Liga hat trick in Madrid's 8-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna.

September 23: Ronaldo scores four in Madrid's rout of Elche, breaking into the top 10 of La Liga's all-time scorers.

September 24: Ronaldo takes the game ball after his third hat trick of the 2014-15 season, against Bilbao.

October 14: Ronaldo reacts after scoring during a UEFA qualifying match versus Denmark, becoming the joint all-time scorer in the competition.

October 22: Ronaldo scores against Liverpool, becoming the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League away games.

November 5: Ronaldo kisses his Golden Boot 2014 award at Melia Castilla hotel in Madrid, Spain. His 31 strikes in La Liga last season earned him his third Golden Boot.

December 6: Ronaldo scores his 23rd La Liga hat trick against Celta Vigo and becomes the fastest player to reach 200 Liga goals.

December 20: Ronaldo (L) and compatriot and teammate Pepe (R) salute their supporters after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final match against San Lorenzo in Morocco to cap off a hugely successful 2014.