Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's top goalscorer.
Personal:
Birth date: February 5, 1985
Birth place: Funchal, Portugal
Birth name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
Father: Jose Dinis Aveiro, a gardener
Mother: Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, a cook
Children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., June 17, 2010 (mother's name unavailable publicly)
Other Facts:
Portugal's all-time top international goalscorer.
Winner of the Ballon d'Or, footballer of the year award, four times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016) and the European Golden Shoe four times (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15).
One of his acts of charity was paying for the brain surgery of a 10-month-old boy. Other acts have including raising money for the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and paying for treatment for a 9-year-old cancer patient.
His father named him after Ronald Reagan.
Timeline:
Early 1990s - Joins local amateur team Andorinha.
Late 1990s - Joins Clube Desportivo (C.D.) Nacional da Madeira, one of Portugal's leading professional football clubs.
Early 2000s - Signs with Sporting Clube de Portugal.
August 12, 2003 - Signs with Manchester United for £12.24 million, or $19.7 million.
August 20, 2003 - Debuts for Portugal's national team.
June-July 2004 - Represents Portugal in the UEFA Euro and scores a goal in the tournament opener. This is his first major international tournament.
July 2004 - Plays for Portugal during the Summer Olympics. Portugal is eliminated in the group stage.
2005 - Wins the FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year award.
October 2005 - Comes under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, but is not charged.
2008 - Wins the FIFA World Player of the Year award.
March 2008 - Breaks the Manchester United goals for a right wing in a season with his 33rd goal. He ends the season with 42 goals.
2009 - Transfers to Real Madrid. The deal has a £80 million (more than $130 million) transfer fee.
July 3, 2010 - Announces that he has become a father. The baby was born on June 17.
December 15, 2013 - Opens a museum dedicated to his football career in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal.
January 6, 2014 - Scores 400th career goal.
January 20, 2014 - Is named Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.
October 17, 2015 - Officially becomes Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in the club's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
November 9, 2015 - The documentary film "Ronaldo" premieres in London.
June 2016 - Is ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of the the world's highest paid athletes.
November 8, 2016 - Signs a "lifetime" endorsement deal with Nike.
January 2017 - Is named the inaugural Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016.