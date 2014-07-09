5 things you may not know about post-traumatic stress

Story highlights 7.7 million American adults have post-traumatic stress disorder

(CNN) Approximately 7.7 million American adults age 18 and older have post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

While the disorder is often associated with war veterans who have been exposed to extended violence, PTSD and its treatments involve more than you might think.

During a panel interview at the Retired American Warriors PAC, in Herndon, Virginia, Donald Trump suggested that American soldiers and veterans who commit suicide do so because they can't handle the post-traumatic stress of war.

"When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of folks in this room have seen many times over and you're strong and you can handle it but a lot of people can't handle it. They see horror stories, they see events you couldn't see in a movie, nobody would believe it," Trump said.

During a CNN town hall on military issues last week, President Barack Obama faced tough questions about how the Department of Veteran Affairs was addressing the issue.