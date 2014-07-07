George Lucas Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of filmmaker George Lucas.
Personal:
Birth date: May 14, 1944
Birth place: Modesto, California
Birth name: George Walton Lucas Jr.
Father: George Lucas Sr., office supply store owner
Mother: Dorothy (Bomberger) Lucas
Marriages: Mellody Hobson (2013-present); Marcia Griffin (1969-1983, divorce)
Children: Adopted with Marcia Griffin: Amanda, 1981; adopted as a single father: Katherine, 1988; Jett, 1993; with Mellody Hobson: Everest (daughter), 2013
Education: Modesto Junior College, A.A., 1964; University of Southern California, B.F.A., 1966
Other Facts:
Originally wanted to be a race car driver, but changed his mind after a near fatal car accident.
Teamed with Steven Spielberg to make the "Indiana Jones" series of movies.
Founder of the George Lucas Educational Foundation, which promotes innovation in education.
Nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards and won two.
Nominated for two Academy Awards.
Timeline:
1967 - Gets an internship at Warner Brothers.
1968 - His short film "Electronic Labyrinth: THX-1138:4EB" wins the best film award at the National Student Film Festival.
1968 - Works as Francis Ford Coppola's assistant during the filming of "The Rain People."
1971- Forms Lucasfilm.
1973 - The film "American Graffiti," co-written and directed by Lucas, is released. It is nominated for five Academy Awards.
1975 - Founds Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, to create the special effects for "Star Wars." Industrial Light and Magic becomes a leader in the special effects field, working on many films including, "The Abyss," "Jurassic Park," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," and "Iron Man."
1977 - "Star Wars," written and directed by Lucas, is released. It wins seven Academy Awards. The title is changed to "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" when it is re-released in 1981.
1980 - "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" released.
1983 - "Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi" is released.
1992 - Is presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at 64th Academy Awards.
1999 - "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" is released.
2002 - "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" is released.
2005 - "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" is released.
2008 - "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," an animated film based on the Star Wars films, is released. Also, the television series, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," premiers on Cartoon Network.
2010 - Signs the Giving Pledge, promising to give half his fortune to charity.
January 25, 2013 - Walt Disney Studios announces that J.J. Abrams will direct the next "Star Wars" movie installment.
June 2013 - Wins a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
June 2014 - Wins a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
June 24, 2014 - It is announced that Chicago has won the bid to build the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
March 2016 - Along with thirteen others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.
January 10, 2017 - The Board of Directors for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art announces plans to build the museum in South Los Angeles. The museum will include a wide array of educational, artistic and cultural experiences and amenities.