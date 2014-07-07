George Lucas Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of filmmaker George Lucas.

Personal:

Birth date: May 14, 1944

Birth place: Modesto, California

Birth name: George Walton Lucas Jr.

Father: George Lucas Sr., office supply store owner

Mother: Dorothy (Bomberger) Lucas

Marriages: Mellody Hobson (2013-present); Marcia Griffin (1969-1983, divorce)

Children: Adopted with Marcia Griffin: Amanda, 1981; adopted as a single father: Katherine, 1988; Jett, 1993; with Mellody Hobson: Everest (daughter), 2013

Education: Modesto Junior College, A.A., 1964; University of Southern California, B.F.A., 1966

Other Facts:

Originally wanted to be a race car driver, but changed his mind after a near fatal car accident.

Teamed with Steven Spielberg to make the "Indiana Jones" series of movies.

Founder of the George Lucas Educational Foundation, which promotes innovation in education.

Timeline:

1967 - Gets an internship at Warner Brothers.

1968 - His short film "Electronic Labyrinth: THX-1138:4EB" wins the best film award at the National Student Film Festival.

1968 - Works as Francis Ford Coppola's assistant during the filming of "The Rain People."

1971- Forms Lucasfilm.

1973 - The film "American Graffiti," co-written and directed by Lucas, is released. It is nominated for five Academy Awards.

1975 - Founds Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, to create the special effects for "Star Wars." Industrial Light and Magic becomes a leader in the special effects field, working on many films including, "The Abyss," "Jurassic Park," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," and "Iron Man."

1977 - "Star Wars," written and directed by Lucas, is released. It wins seven Academy Awards. The title is changed to "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" when it is re-released in 1981.

1980 - "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" released.

1983 - "Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi" is released.

1992 - Is presented with the Is presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at 64th Academy Awards.

1999 - "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" is released.

2002 - "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" is released.

2005 - "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" is released.

2008 - "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," an animated film based on the Star Wars films, is released. Also, the television series, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," premiers on Cartoon Network.

2010 - Signs the Signs the Giving Pledge , promising to give half his fortune to charity.

2012 - Sells Lucasfilm to Walt Disney for $4 billion. Sells Lucasfilm to Walt Disney for $4 billion.

June 2013 - Wins a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

June 2014 - Wins a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

March 2016 - Along with thirteen others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.

January 10, 2017 - The Board of Directors for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art announces plans to build the museum in South Los Angeles. The museum will include a wide array of educational, artistic and cultural experiences and amenities.