LeBron James Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of basketball player LeBron James.

Personal:

Birth date: December 30, 1984

Birth place: Akron, Ohio

Birth name: LeBron Raymone James

Father: Anthony McClelland

Mother: Gloria James

Marriage: Savannah (Brinson) James (September 2013-present)

Children: Zhuri Nova, Bryce Maximus and LeBron Jr.

Other Facts:

James also played football in high school.

Runs a non-profit organization called Family Foundation, which helps needy children in his hometown area.

Has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).

Named the NBA Finals MVP three times (2012, 2013, 2016).

Is nicknamed "King James."

Has played for the United States national team in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics . They won gold in their last two appearances.

Owned a very small stake in Beats Electronics, which was sold to Apple , Inc. for $3 billion in June 2014, reportedly netting him around $30 million in cash and stocks.

Timeline:

2000 - Helps lead high school team to the Helps lead high school team to the state championship . They won the championship three of the four seasons he played.

February 18, 2002 - James is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words, James is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words, "The Chosen One."

June 26, 2003 - Is chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the NBA's first round draft pick.

2004 - Earns the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy as Rookie Player of the Year.

March 27, 2004 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score more than 40 points in a game. He scores 41 points against the New Jersey Nets.

August 2004 - Makes his first Olympics appearance for the United States national team.

November 27, 2004 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score 2,000 points in their career.

January 19, 2005 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double.

February 8, 2005 - Is named a starter for the NBA's Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

March 20, 2005 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score more than 50 points in a game. He scores 56 against the Toronto Raptors.

February 19, 2006 - Is named to the All-Star Team again and becomes the youngest MVP of the game.

July 10, 2010 - Announces he is leaving the Cavaliers to become part of the Announces he is leaving the Cavaliers to become part of the Miami Heat

June 21, 2012 - The Miami Heat win the The Miami Heat win the NBA Finals, marking James' first championship.

January 16, 2013 - Becomes youngest NBA player to score Becomes youngest NBA player to score 20,000 points

June 24, 2014 - Chooses to become a Chooses to become a free agent

July 11, 2014 - James tells Sports Illustrated that he'll leave the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

December 7, 2015 - Nike confirms that it has signed a lifetime deal with James.