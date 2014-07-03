Sergey Brin Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
Personal:
Birth date: August 21, 1973
Birth date: August 21, 1973
Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)
Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin
Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist
Mother: Eugenia Brin, retired NASA scientist
Marriage: Anne Wojcicki (May 2007-May 2015, divorced)
Children: Chloe Wojin, 2011 and Benji Wojin, 2008
Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995
Other Facts:
Receives an annual salary of $1.
Receives an annual salary of $1.
Runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.
Has donated over $100 million to research for Parkinson's, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin's mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's, and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.
His ex-wife Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andME, a genetic testing company.
Timeline:
1979 - Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.
1979 - Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.
1995 - Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.
September 4, 1998 - Co-founds Google, Inc. with Page.
July 2001 - Becomes Google's president of technology.
April 2011-present - Director of special projects at Google.
August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will continue to head up Google X in addition to being president of Alphabet while Larry Page will serve as Alphabet's CEO.
October 2, 2015 - Brin becomes the president of Alphabet.
March 2016 - Ranked number 13 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires with a net worth of $34.4 billion.