Sergey Brin Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:52 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Personal:
Birth date: August 21, 1973
Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)
    Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin
    Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist
    Mother: Eugenia Brin, retired NASA scientist
    Marriage: Anne Wojcicki (May 2007-May 2015, divorced)
    Children: Chloe Wojin, 2011 and Benji Wojin, 2008
    Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995
    Other Facts:
    Receives an annual salary of $1.
    Runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.
    Has donated over $100 million to research for Parkinson's, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin's mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's, and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.
    His ex-wife Anne Wojcicki co-founded 23andME, a genetic testing company.
    Timeline:
    1979 -     Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.
    1995 - Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.
    September 4, 1998 - Co-founds Google, Inc. with Page.
    July 2001 - Becomes Google's president of technology.
    April 2011-present - Director of special projects at Google.
    August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will continue to head up Google X in addition to being president of Alphabet while Larry Page will serve as Alphabet's CEO.
    October 2, 2015 - Brin becomes the president of Alphabet.
    March 2016 - Ranked number 13 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires with a net worth of $34.4 billion.