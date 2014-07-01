Apple Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Apple, Inc, home of tech products like the Mac computer, iPhone, iPad and iPod.

Facts:

The corporate headquarters are in Cupertino, California.

As of July 2016, the company reported that it employs approximately 100,000 people.

June 1977 - The Apple II is released.

January 1983 - Apple introduces the Lisa, a new brand of personal computer.

January 22, 1984 - The Macintosh computer is introduced with a futuristic commercial that airs during the Super Bowl.

1985 - Apple discontinues the Lisa after a disappointing run, and Steve Jobs leaves the company.

December 1996 - Apple buys Steve Jobs' company, NeXT Software.

1997 - In the wake of corporate shakeups and a sales slump, Apple welcomes Jobs back as interim CEO.

August 15, 1998 - The iMac, a streamlined personal computer, debuts.

January 2000 - Jobs becomes permanent CEO.

January 9, 2001 - iTunes is introduced.

October 23, 2001 - The iPod MP3 player makes its debut.

January 2003 - Apple releases the Safari web browser.

April 28, 2003 - Apple introduces the iTunes Music Store.

January 9, 2007 - The iPhone is unveiled.

March 2007 - Apple TV hits stores.

January 27, 2010 - The iPad is announced.

June 6, 2011 - Apple announces iCloud, an online media storage system.

August 24, 2011 - Steve Jobs resigns as CEO. Tim Cook takes his place.

October 5, 2011 - Steve Jobs dies.

February 6, 2013 - Apple announces that iTunes has reached a milestone of 25 billion songs sold.

December 16, 2014 - Apple wins an antitrust lawsuit brought by eight million iPod owners who alleged that Apple abused its monopoly power in the music industry to force out competition.

February 3, 2016 - A jury orders Apple to pay $626 million in damages after finding that iMessage, FaceTime and other Apple software infringed on another company's patents. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2010 by the company VirnetX, accuses Apple of violating four patents, which mostly involve methods for real-time communications over the Internet.

February 16, 2016 - Apple refuses to comply with a California judge's order to assist the FBI in hacking the phone of the San Bernardino gunman. A public letter signed by Cook states why the company is refusing to abide by the government's demands.

March 28, 2016 - The Department of Justice says the FBI has "successfully retrieved the data stored on the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone," and is dropping the case against Apple, since it no longer needs the company's help.