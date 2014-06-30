Google Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Google, Inc.

Facts:

The name Google is a play on the word "googol," a mathematical term referring to a 1 followed by 100 zeros (represented as 1 x 10100).

One of many sites currently blocked in China.

1996 - Page and Brin collaborate on a search engine called BackRub. It exists solely on Stanford's servers and eventually outgrows its space.

September 15, 1997 - Google.com is registered as a domain.

August 1998 - Andy Bechtolsteim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, becomes the first investor in Google, Inc.

September 4, 1998 - Google, Inc. files for incorporation with its headquarters in friend and current YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's garage in Menlo Park.

February 1999 - Google gets its first real office in Palo Alto. Later in the year they move to Mountain View.

May 2000 - Google launches web searches in ten new languages.

March 2001 - Eric Schmidt joins the company as chairman of the board of directors

July 2001 - Google Images launches with 250 million searchable images.

August 2001 - Eric Schmidt becomes CEO, while Larry Page becomes President of Products and Sergey Brin becomes President of Technology.

September 2002 - Google News launches with 4,000 news sources.

February 2003 - Google acquires Pyra Labs, creators of Blogger.

December 2003 - Google Books launches.

March 2004 - The headquarters moves into the Googleplex.

April 1, 2004 - Gmail launches on Gmail launches on April Fools' Day despite it being a real email service.

July 2004 - Google acquires Picasa, an online photo arranger, from Idealab.

August 19, 2004 - Google conducts an Google conducts an initial public offering of approximately 19.6 million shares on NASDAQ. Shares of the No. 1 search engine company closed at $100.34 after they opened at $100, a 17 percent increase from its offering price of $85. The offering raised about $1.2 billion for the company, which had originally hoped to sell a total of 25.9 million shares at $108 to $135 a share.

October 2004 - Google Scholar , which is a service that allows user to search scholarly literature, launches with The University of Michigan, Stanford, Harvard and Oxford universities, as well as the New York Public Library behind it.

February 2005 - Google Maps launches.

June 2005 - Google Earth launches allowing users to view satellite imagery of any place in the world.

August 2005 - Google Talk launches becoming Google's first instant messenger.

October 2006 - Google acquires YouTube for $1.65 billion and launches Google Docs, an online application for creating documents.

November 2007 - Google launches Android OS, an open source mobile device platform.

September 2008 - The G1, the first Android phone, appears courtesy of T-Mobile.

September 2, 2008 - Google Chrome, a web browser, launches.

March 2009 - Google Voice launches. It gives you a phone number which you can set to ring any phone in the United States.

October 2009 - Google Maps Navigation launches allowing turn-by-turn GPS navigation.

April 4, 2011 - Larry Page resumes CEO title after 10 years away, while Eric Schmidt becomes executive chairman.

July 2013 - Google releases Chromecast, a device that connects to your TV and allows sites like Netflix to be shown from phones, tablets and computers.

March 18, 2014 - Google announces Google announces Android Wear , an initiative to bring Android technology to smartwatches.

January 19, 2015 - Google withdraws Google Glass from the marketplace. Google withdraws Google Glass from the marketplace.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin will run Alphabet -- Page as CEO and Brin as president. Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin will run Alphabet -- Page as CEO and Brin as president.