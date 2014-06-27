Top 7 natural wonders in Spain

Story highlights More than 82,000 votes were cast to pick new natural wonders in Spain

Top destinations include biosphere reserves and a cluster of lakes

Campaign's final stage includes hiring a team of "explorers" to go on two-week trip

(CNN) Spain didn't get a mention in 2011's hotly debated "New 7 Wonders of Nature" roundup.

So it just went ahead and cooked up its own list.

The 7 Natural Wonders of Spain were announced in early June after a round of votes on the campaign's official website.

More than 82,000 votes were cast to select the top seven out of 20 Spanish destinations.

It's unclear an ancient gold mine counts as a "natural wonders" but the seven finalists make a stunningly scenic alternative itinerary to standard travel lists of heritage sites.