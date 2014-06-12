Quincy Jones Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of musician, music producer and philanthropist, Quincy Jones.

Personal:

Birth date: March 14, 1933

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Quincy Delight Jones, Jr.

Father: Quincy Delight Jones, Sr., a carpenter.

Mother: Sarah Frances (Wells) Jones

Marriages: Peggy Lipton (1974-1990); Ulla Andersson (1967-1974); Jeri Caldwell (1957-1966)

Children: with Nastassja Kinski: Kenya; with Peggy Lipton: Rashida and Kidada; with Ulla Andersson: Quincy III and Martina; with Carol Reynolds: Rachel; with Jeri Caldwell: Jolie

Other Facts:

Jones and his brother, Lloyd, were raised by their father and stepmother, Elvera, in Seattle and Bremerton, Washington. Their mother, Sarah, had been institutionalized in Chicago when they very young.

An automobile accident at age 14, where Jones saw four of his friends killed, left him traumatized to where he does not and has never driven a car.

He met Ray Charles when they were both teenagers starting out in the music industry. Jones arranged and produced for Charles, and later Charles performed on Jones' albums. They remained friends until Charles' death in 2004.

As an arranger in the 1950s, Jones worked with many music industry legends such as Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Lionel Hampton and Frank Sinatra, among others.

Jones has 79 Grammy Award nominations and 27 wins, including a Grammy Legend Award. He has seven Oscar nominations and received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He also has received four Emmy nominations, winning one.

He has scored over 30 movies and written the theme for many television series, documentaries and shorts.

Timeline:

Mid-1940s - Sings and plays trumpet with a gospel quartet.

1951 - Jones' trumpet playing wins him a scholarship to the prestigious Schillinger House in Boston (now the Jones' trumpet playing wins him a scholarship to the prestigious Schillinger House in Boston (now the Berklee College of Music ). He quickly leaves when the opportunity arises to join the Lionel Hampton Band.

1956 - Joins the Dizzy Gillespie band as trumpeter and musical director.

1957 - Moves to Paris to study and begins working for Barclay Disques, publishing music.

1961 - Jones is hired as a musical director for Mercury Records and a few months later advances to vice president.

1963 - Earns his first Grammy Award, Best Instrumental Arrangement, for "I Can't Stop Loving You."

1963 - Produces "It's My Party" for Lesley Gore on Mercury Records, his first pop single to reach number one.

August 1974 - Suffers a brain aneurysm, which forces him to stop playing the trumpet.

1977 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore) for the film "Roots."

1982 - Produces Michael Jackson's album "Thriller."

1985 - Conductor and producer for "We Are the World," the song recorded to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. Producer and music composer for the film "The Color Purple."

1991 - Receives the Grammy Legend Award.

1991-1993 - Co-produces the Co-produces the Montreux Jazz Festival. His association with the festival continues to present day.

1993 - Launches "Vibe" magazine.

1994-1999 - Chairman and CEO of Qwest Broadcasting, a minority-controlled television broadcasting company.

1995 - Receives the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

March 1996 - Executive Producer of the 68th Annual Academy Awards ceremony.

October 1, 2001 - Simon & Schuster publishes his autobiography, "Q: The Autobiography of Quincy Jones."

2001 - Kennedy Center Honoree.

2008 - Releases the book "The Complete Quincy Jones: My Journey & Passions."

April 18, 2013 - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.