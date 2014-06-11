Breaking News

Charlie Munger Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:16 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charles Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., arrives for a news conference in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Sunday, May 1, 2011.
Charles Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., arrives for a news conference in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Sunday, May 1, 2011.

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Charles "Charlie" Munger, business partner of Warren Buffett.

Personal:
Birth date: January 1, 1924
Birth place: Omaha, Nebraska
    Birth name: Charles Thomas Munger
    Father: Alfred C. Munger, lawyer
    Read More
    Mother: Florence "Toody" (Russell) Munger
    Marriages: Nancy (Barry) Munger, (1956-February 6, 2010, her death); Nancy (Huggins) Munger (divorced in 1953)
    Children: with Nancy B. Munger: Charlie, Jr, Emilie, Barry and Philip; stepchildren: William Harold Borthwick and David Borthwick; with Nancy H. Munger: Wendy, Molly and Teddy (deceased, leukemia, age 9)
    Education: Attended the University of Michigan and California Institute of Technology. Harvard University, J.D., 1948
    Other Facts:
    At Caltech, he studied physics to become a meteorologist for the US Army Air Corps.
    Munger entered law school without an undergraduate degree and graduated magna cum laude.
    Known for using the term "lollapalooza effect" - "when anywhere from 2 to 4 forces all are driving investment in the same direction."
    Timeline:
    1959 -     Meets Warren Buffett at a dinner party.
    1962-1975 - Operates Wheeler, Munger and Company, an investment counseling firm.
    1965 - Stops practicing law.
    1978-present - Vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
    January 1984-2011 - Chairman of the board and CEO of Wesco Financial Corporation.
    May 2014 - According to Berkshire's proxy statement, Munger has not received a raise in more than 25 years.
    February 2015 - Munger reflects on 50 years of success at Berkshire Hathaway in the annual letter to shareholders.
    March 2016 - Ranked #1476 on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires with a net worth of nearly $1.3 billion.