Photos: 20 most beautiful places in Brazil

Mount Roraima – Mount Roraima straddles the border between Brazil, Guyana and Venezuela. Its rock formations, rivers and waterfalls are said to have inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's book, "The Lost World." More recently, Mount Roraima served as inspiration for a location in Disney/Pixar's "Up." The trip up Roraima can take seven to 10 days, but the return hike takes two and hikers are rewarded with waterfall baths along the way.