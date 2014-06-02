Breaking News

The search for Madeleine McCann

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Wed May 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Madeleine McCann was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing May 3, 2007, at her family&#39;s holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal. London&#39;s Metropolitan Police continues to investigate leads in her disappearance.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCann was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing May 3, 2007, at her family's holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal. London's Metropolitan Police continues to investigate leads in her disappearance.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Madeleine&#39;s parents, Gerald and Kate McCann, speak to the press in Portugal in May 2007. They launched a massive publicity campaign after their daughter went missing.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannMadeleine's parents, Gerald and Kate McCann, speak to the press in Portugal in May 2007. They launched a massive publicity campaign after their daughter went missing.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
In this photo from 2007, a Portuguese police officer searches for evidence on the window that leads to the room where Madeleine was sleeping.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannIn this photo from 2007, a Portuguese police officer searches for evidence on the window that leads to the room where Madeleine was sleeping.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Portuguese police search for Madeleine in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPortuguese police search for Madeleine in May 2007.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Gerry and Kate McCann speak with Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter&#39;s Square in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannGerry and Kate McCann speak with Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter's Square in May 2007.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Portuguese rangers search for Madeleine in Praia de Luz in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPortuguese rangers search for Madeleine in Praia de Luz in May 2007.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Philomena McCann, Madeleine&#39;s aunt, hands out posters inside Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in May 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannPhilomena McCann, Madeleine's aunt, hands out posters inside Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in May 2007.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The resort and surrounding area where Madeleine went missing is seen in August 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannThe resort and surrounding area where Madeleine went missing is seen in August 2007.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Reporters and television crews are reflected in the playroom window of the McCann family home in Rothley, England, in September 2007.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannReporters and television crews are reflected in the playroom window of the McCann family home in Rothley, England, in September 2007.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
The McCanns hold an age-progressed police image of Madeleine during a May 2012 news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannThe McCanns hold an age-progressed police image of Madeleine during a May 2012 news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
A Portuguese Republican Guard policeman stands guard as police begin digging in an area of wasteland near Praia da Luz on June 2, 2014.
Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann
The search for Madeleine McCannA Portuguese Republican Guard policeman stands guard as police begin digging in an area of wasteland near Praia da Luz on June 2, 2014.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 mccann 060202 mccann 060203 mccann 060204 mccann 060205 mccann 060206 mccann 060208 mccann 060209 mccann 060210 mccann 060212 mccann 060213 mccann 0602