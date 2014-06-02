Photos: The search for Madeleine McCann The search for Madeleine McCann – Madeleine McCann was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing May 3, 2007, at her family's holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal. London's Metropolitan Police continues to investigate leads in her disappearance. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Madeleine's parents, Gerald and Kate McCann, speak to the press in Portugal in May 2007. They launched a massive publicity campaign after their daughter went missing.

In this photo from 2007, a Portuguese police officer searches for evidence on the window that leads to the room where Madeleine was sleeping.

Portuguese police search for Madeleine in May 2007.

Gerry and Kate McCann speak with Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter's Square in May 2007.

Portuguese rangers search for Madeleine in Praia de Luz in May 2007.

Philomena McCann, Madeleine's aunt, hands out posters inside Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, in May 2007.

The resort and surrounding area where Madeleine went missing is seen in August 2007.

Reporters and television crews are reflected in the playroom window of the McCann family home in Rothley, England, in September 2007.

The McCanns hold an age-progressed police image of Madeleine during a May 2012 news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of her disappearance.