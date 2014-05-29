6 common mistakes new runners make

Story highlights When starting to run, don't do too much too soon

You need to take rest days

Make sure you have the right gear

(<a href="http://www.health.com" target="_blank">Health.com</a>) Running is a great way to get in shape and just about everyone can do it. You don't need access to a fancy gym, expensive equipment, or other people to do the workout. You can simply throw on your sneakers and head out the door for a run. Easy as that!

Given that it's so easy to take up the sport, a lot of beginners jump right into running without actually knowing what it takes to establish a healthy routine. Many make a number of common mistakes, which can interfere with training or lead to injury. If you're just starting out, keep these things in mind to help you increase your chances of running success.

Doing too much too soon

One of the biggest mistakes newbie runners make is doing too much too soon. Picking up a new hobby like running is no doubt exciting, but novice runners need to ease into the sport by building up a mileage base before increasing the distance, intensity, and frequency of their runs. Slowly easing into a training program will help reduce the risk of injury, so you can continue on with your new running routine. Many experts suggest increasing your mileage by no more than 10% each week.

