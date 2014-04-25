Mariah Carey Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Grammy Award-winning singer, Mariah Carey.

Personal:

Birth date: March 27, 1969 (some sources say 1970)

Birth place: Long Island, New York

Birth name: Mariah Carey

Father: Alfred Roy Carey, aeronautics engineer

Mother: Patricia (Hickey) Carey, opera singer and voice coach

Children: with Nick Cannon: Moroccan and Monroe (twins), April 30, 2011

Other Facts:

Her voice has a five-octave vocal range.

According to Carey, her mother is Irish-American and her father was African American and Venezuelan.

Supported herself as a waitress and back-up singer before being signed to Columbia Records.

Timeline:

1988 - Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola listens to Carey's demo tape and signs her to the label.

1990 - Her debut album, "Mariah Carey," is released. It goes on to sell more than six million copies and spawn four number one singles.

1991 - Carey Carey wins two Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for "Vision of Love" and Best New Artist.

Summer 2001 - She suffers an "emotional and physical breakdown" and is hospitalized.

September 2001 - Carey stars in a semi-autobiographical movie, "Glitter," and releases an album of the same name. Both the album and movie are unsuccessful.

2006 - Wins three Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary R&B Album, with Brian Garten and Dana John Chappelle for "The Emancipation of Mimi," Best R&B Song, with Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, and Manuel Seal, Jr., for "We Belong Together," and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."

2009 - Portrays a social worker in the film "Precious," directed by Lee Daniels.

March 3, 2011 - Carey tells People Magazine that she will return the reported $1 million fee she received in 2009 performing for the family of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. "I was naïve and unaware of who I was booked to perform for."

2013 - Appears as a judge for the 12th season of "American Idol."