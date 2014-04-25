Mariah Carey Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Grammy Award-winning singer, Mariah Carey.
Personal:
Birth date: March 27, 1969 (some sources say 1970)
Birth place: Long Island, New York
Birth name: Mariah Carey
Father: Alfred Roy Carey, aeronautics engineer
Mother: Patricia (Hickey) Carey, opera singer and voice coach
Marriages: Nick Cannon (April 30, 2008-present, separated); Tommy Mottola (June 5, 1993- March 5,1998, divorced)
Children: with Nick Cannon: Moroccan and Monroe (twins), April 30, 2011
Other Facts:
Her voice has a five-octave vocal range.
According to Carey, her mother is Irish-American and her father was African American and Venezuelan.
Supported herself as a waitress and back-up singer before being signed to Columbia Records.
Has won five Grammy Awards.
Timeline:
1988 - Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola listens to Carey's demo tape and signs her to the label.
1990 - Her debut album, "Mariah Carey," is released. It goes on to sell more than six million copies and spawn four number one singles.
1991 - Carey wins two Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for "Vision of Love" and Best New Artist.
1994 - Joins the board of directors of the Fresh Air Fund. She is a supporter of the fund's Career Awareness Program, which is named Camp Mariah, in honor of her.
April 2001 - Carey leaves Sony/Columbia Records and signs a reported $80 million contract with EMI's Virgin Records.
September 2001 - Carey stars in a semi-autobiographical movie, "Glitter," and releases an album of the same name. Both the album and movie are unsuccessful.
2002 - Virgin pays Carey a reported $28 million to end her contract. Later in the year, Universal Music Group's Island Def Jam records signs Carey to a reported $20 million deal.
2006 - Wins three Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary R&B Album, with Brian Garten and Dana John Chappelle for "The Emancipation of Mimi," Best R&B Song, with Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, and Manuel Seal, Jr., for "We Belong Together," and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."
2009 - Portrays a social worker in the film "Precious," directed by Lee Daniels.
March 3, 2011 - Carey tells People Magazine that she will return the reported $1 million fee she received in 2009 performing for the family of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, "I was naïve and unaware of who I was booked to perform for."
2013 - Appears as a judge for the 12th season of "American Idol."
August 5, 2015 - Carey is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.