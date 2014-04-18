Central African Republic Fast Facts

Breaking News

A Central African Republic police officer chases looters attacking a broken-down truck Friday, February 7, in the capital of Bangui. The country, a former French colony, was plunged into chaos last year after a coalition of mostly Muslim rebels ousted President Francois Bozize.
Members of the Central African Armed Forces lynch a man suspected of being a former Seleka rebel Wednesday, February 5, in Bangui.
A Central African Armed Forces member kicks the man suspected of being a former Seleka rebel.
A woman runs for cover as heavy gunfire erupts in the Miskin district of Bangui on Monday, February 3.
Men take cover in a restroom as heavy gunfire erupts in Miskin on February 3.
A man screams after being arrested in downtown Bangui on Saturday, February 1.
A Christian fighter walks by houses burned by ex-Seleka forces in Bogoura, a small town in the Central African Republic, on Sunday, January 19. The Seleka have been forced out of power since the coup, but Christian militias, known as the anti-balaka, have been allowed to fill the power vacuum, Amnesty International said, with dire consequences for Muslim civilians.
Muslim civilians prepare to board trucks in Bangui to flee the capital on Saturday, January 18.
A truck packed with Muslim civilians and their belongings leaves Bangui on January 18.
Security volunteers use sticks to fend off people trying to enter a food and supplies distribution point at a makeshift camp at Bangui M&#39;Poko International Airport on Thursday, January 9.
A French soldier waves to children as his jeep patrols the area between an airstrip and a makeshift displacement camp at M&#39;Poko International Airport on January 9.
A French soldier and an African Union peacekeeper from Burundi patrol the Galabadja district of Bangui on Saturday, January 4. While insecurity continued to reign in many areas of the city, certain neighborhoods were tentatively reopening and some residents returning, at least during daylight hours.
An African Union peacekeeper from Burundi participates in a joint patrol with French forces in the Fouh neighborhood of Bangui on Janurary 4.
Displaced people walk amid makeshift shelters at a camp abutting M&#39;Poko International Airport on January 4.
Children crowd around a volunteer who&#39;s distributing rice porridge at a makeshift camp at M&#39;Poko International Airport on Friday, January 3. Escalating violence in the Central African Republic is posing a threat to children, with at least two beheaded and thousands recruited as soldiers, the United Nations said.
French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center right, speaks to a wounded soldier in a medical tent during a visit to the M&#39;Poko Camp in Bangui on Thursday, January 2. France has sent 1,600 troops into the Central African Republic to assist African troops.
People displaced by violence attempt to create a semblance of normal life in a sprawling camp at M&#39;poko International Airport on January 2.
A medical worker checks the injuries of a man who has been struck by gunfire. The man was treated at a Doctors Without Borders clinic inside a makeshift camp in Bangui on January 2.
A member of an armed neighborhood defense squad, which residents say is local Christian residents protecting themselves, carries a machete as he walks near a roadblock in Bangui on Tuesday, December 31.
People wait for evacuation flights in a hangar at the airport in Bangui on Sunday, December 29.
Displaced young people use a tree branch to climb a wall in Bangui on Saturday, December 28.
A man carries beams stripped from a Bangui house, back left, which is said to have belonged to a Seleka officer who had been attacking the surrounding Christian population.
French soldiers patrol the Fouh district in Bangui on December 28.
A man walks on a roof beam in Bangui on December 28 as local residents tear apart a house said to have belonged to a Seleka officer.
Angry Christians shout at a truck of fleeing Muslims in the Gobongo neighborhood of Bangui on Friday, December 27.
A young boy watches as people hurl rocks at passing vehicles carrying Muslims in the Gobongo neighborhood December 27.
Muslims are taunted by Christians when their truck breaks down in the Gobongo neighborhood of Bangui.
Cameroonians wait in line to board an evacuation flight at M&#39;Poko International Airport, which is guarded by French soldiers on December 27. Military escorts shuttled citizens of Chad and Cameroon to the airport Friday to board evacuation flights as French troops stepped in to help Muslims fleeing north by road.
An African Union peacekeeper carries an elderly Cameroonian woman to a military vehicle in Bangui on December 27.
A young man who was hit in the back by a stray bullet cries out in pain at a Doctors Without Borders clinic in Bangui on Wednesday, December 25.
A militiaman holds a knife as he describes a recent attack in Bangui on Tuesday, December 24.
A motorcycle passes the remains of a mosque that was destroyed in Bangui in December.
French soldiers frisk a man at a checkpoint in Bangui on December 23.
French troops and civilians try to comfort a crying boy near the airport in Bangui on December 23.
French soldiers load a wounded man onto the front of a military vehicle to get medical help in Bangui on December 23.
Displaced people sit with their belongings at a makeshift camp housing thousands in Bangui on Saturday, December 21.
A boy looks out the broken window of a plane being used as shelter at M&#39;Poko International Airport on December 21.
The body of a suspected militiaman lies in the road near a charred car in Bangui on Friday, December 20.
Christian men tear off pieces of the Gobango Mosque in Bangui on December 20.
People watch as French soldiers hold their position on a street in Bangui after hearing gunshots on December 20.
French troops patrol the Boy Rabe district of Bangui on December 20.
Tents are set up at a refugee camp near the airport in Bangui on Thursday, December 19.
A man carries a bag of food at a Christian refugee camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, on December 19.
A boy scarred from a machete attack waits at a pediatric hospital in Bangui on Wednesday, December 18.
An African Union peacekeeper stands on a chair December 18 as a small child sits on the floor of an Islamic center where refugees have sought protection in Bangui.
A severely malnourished child lays by his mother at a pediatric center in Bangui on Tuesday, December 17.
A French soldier patrols the Castor neighborhood of Bangui on Monday, December 16.
French troops patrol a street of the Muslim PK-5 district in Bangui on December 16.
Former soldiers linked to Christian militiamen rest Sunday, December 15, in a camp set up in a Bangui school. Christian vigilante groups formed to battle Seleka, the predominantly Muslim coalition behind the March removal of President Francois Bozize.
French soldiers patrol the streets of Paoua, Central African Republic, on December 15.
The Archbishop of Bangui, Dieu Donne Nzapa Lainga, preaches on Saturday, December 14, to people gathering at a refugee camp close to the Bangui airport.
Members of a militia opposed to the Seleka pose with weapons and amulets in the Boy-Rabe neighborhood in Bangui on December 14.
A Seleka presidential guardsman smokes at the downtown market in Bangui on December 14.
Christians at the Bangui airport gather in a makeshift camp for internally displaced people on Friday, December 13.
Muslim men rough up a Christian man while checking him for weapons December 13 in Bangui.
Peacekeeping troops from the Multinational Force of Central Africa shoot as they attempt to evacuate Muslim clerics from the St. Jacques Church in Bangui on Thursday, December 12. An angry crowd had gathered outside the church following rumors that a Seleka general was inside.
The bodies of 16 Muslim men are loaded onto a truck at the Nour Islam Mosque before being transported for burial in Bangui on Wednesday, December 11.
A young woman holds her baby at an elementary school in the Muslim district of Bangui on December 11.
People pray as they bury 16 coffins in a Muslim cemetery in Bangui on December 11.
French troops detain a suspected Seleka officer -- preventing a Christian mob from lynching him -- in Bangui on Monday, December 9. The mission of the peacekeeping force is to protect civilians in the Central African Republic, restore humanitarian access and stabilize the country.
French soldiers arrest an alleged ex-Seleka rebel in a neighborhood near the Bangui airport on December 9.
A man runs from gunfire December 9 during a disarmament operation by French soldiers in Bangui.
People gather around an alleged ex-Seleka rebel as he is arrested by French soldiers in Bangui on December 9.
People walk by a French soldier standing guard during a disarmament operation in Bangui on December 9.
A French soldier stands guard after the arrest of ex-Seleka rebels in a neighborhood near Bangui&#39;s airport on December 9.
French soldiers stand guard near a man they have arrested in Bangui on December 9.
French troops walk past two Seleka vehicles suspected of being set on fire by Christian mobs in Bangui.
A French soldier speaks to a suspected Christian militia member who was wounded by a machete in the Kokoro neighborhood of Bangui on December 9. Vigilante crowds said they spotted him with grenades and turned him in to French forces.
Mobs of Christians grab a child holding a knife in Bangui on December 9.
Children attend a mass given by the Archbishop of Bangui at Saint-Paul&#39;s parish on Sunday, December 8.
Children ask for biscuits at a base camp held by the French military in Bossembele, Central African Republic, on December 8.
Red Cross employees stand amid dozens of bodies at the morgue in Bangui on December 8.
Michel Djotodia, the country&#39;s president who had been one of the Seleka leaders, gives a press conference in his Bangui office on December 8.
A displaced child walks in Bangui on December 8.
Relatives of Thierry Tresor Zumbeti, who died from bullet wounds to the neck and stomach, grieve outside his home in Bangui on Saturday, December 7.
A former member of the militia that led the coup against the Central African Republic&#39;s president sits next to a machine gun as he and others stand guard at a shut-down market in Bangui on December 7.
Children play inside Bangui&#39;s Saint-Bernard Church, where their families took refuge following the wave of deadly violence on December 7.
French soldiers patrol a road in Baoro, Central African Republic, on December 7 as part of the military operation aiming at restoring security in the country.
A French soldier watches the road in Baoro on December 7.
People grieve for a man killed in Bangui on December 7.
Women push a coffin in the streets of Bangui on December 7.
A French helicopter lands at a base camp in Cameroon on Friday, December 6.
The U.N. Security Council votes Thursday, December 5 to authorize increased military action in the Central African Republic. The resolution, put forward by France, authorized an African Union-led peacekeeping force to intervene with the support of French troops.
People stand near bodies found lying in a mosque and in its surrounding streets in Bangui on December 5.
French military forces drive in Cameroon on December 5.
Civilians wait for treatment at Bangui&#39;s hospital after a daylong gun battle between Seleka soldiers and Christian militias on December 5.
A nurse tends to the wounded at Bangui&#39;s hospital on December 5.
Seleka soldiers race through Bangui as gunfire and mortar rounds erupt in the capital December 5.
Wounded civilians lie on the floor of Bangui&#39;s hospital on December 5.
Seleka soldiers patrol Bangui on December 5.
A severely wounded man lies unattended in a Bangui mosque December 5.
Shrouded bodies are seen in a Bangui mosque December 5.
Civilians seek shelter in a Catholic church in Bangui on December 5.
A Seleka soldier is briefed while manning a checkpoint in Boali, Central African Republic, on Wednesday, December 4.
Christians from the village of Bouebou load up on a taxi as they flee violence on December 4.
Christian children from Bouebou are packed in the trunk of a taxi as they flee violence December 4.
(CNN)Here is some information about the Central African Republic. It is a landlocked country in central Africa, bordering Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Sudan.

About the Central African Republic:
Area: 622,984 sq km, slightly smaller than Texas
Population: 5,507,257 (July 2016 est., taking into account excess mortality from AIDS)
    Median age: 19.6 years
      Capital: Bangui
      Ethnic Groups: Baya 33%, Banda 27%, Mandjia 13%, Sara 10%, Mboum 7%, M'Baka 4%, Yakoma 4%, Other 2%
      Religion: Indigenous beliefs 35%, Protestant 25%, Roman Catholic 25%, Muslim 15%
      GDP (purchasing power parity): $3.206 billion (2016 est.)
      GDP per capita: $700 (2016 est.)
      Unemployment: 8% (2001 est.)
      Other Facts:
      Since gaining independence from France in 1960, many of its presidents have been ousted through unconstitutional means.
      Despite natural resources, including gold, timber, diamonds and uranium, the Central African Republic (CAR) is among the poorest nations in the world.
      CAR is a possible hideout of Joseph Kony, the brutal leader of the Lord Resistance Army (LRA).
      The Seleka, a coalition of rebels predominately from a Muslim region, forced President Francois Bozize from office in March 2013. CAR has since been plagued by violence between Christians and Muslims.
      According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as of November 2016, there were 385,000 internally displaced persons in CAR and 466,000 refugees outside the country.
      Timeline:
      1894 -       The territory of Ubangi-Shari (Oubangui-Chari) is brought under French colonial rule.
      1910 - Ubangi-Shari joins with three other dependencies to form French Equatorial Africa (AEF).
      December 1958 - Becomes an autonomous republic within the French Community, with Barthelemy Boganda serving as prime minister until his death in 1959.
      August 13, 1960 - Achieves full independence from France as the Central African Republic. David Dacko becomes the first president.
      1962 - President Dacko declares Social Evolution Movement of Black Africa (MESAN) the only legal political party.
      1964 - Dacko runs unopposed and is formally elected president.
      December 31, 1965 - President Dacko is overthrown in a military coup led by Jean-Bedel Bokassa, commander of the armed forces.
      January 1966 - CAR's constitution is rescinded, and the legislature is dissolved.
      1972 - Jean-Bedel Bokassa makes himself president for life.
      1976 - Bokassa proclaims himself emperor of the newly renamed Central African Empire.
      September 20, 1979 - Bokassa is deposed in a coup by David Dacko, with French backing.
      September 1, 1981 - General Andre Kolingba leads a coup removing Dacko from power and establishes a military government.
      November 29, 1986 - Kolingba is sworn in as constitutional president.
      October 1992 - Multiparty presidential elections are held, but the results are later annulled by the Supreme Court due to voting irregularities.
      1993 - In the rescheduled multiparty presidential elections, Ange-Felix Patasse is elected president, defeating Andre Kolingba and David Dacko.
      October 1999 - President Ange-Felix Patasse is re-elected, with 51.6% of the vote.
      March 2003 - Francois Bozize, backed by Chad, seizes power while Ange-Felix Patasse is abroad. Bozize is elected president in 2005.
      September 25, 2007 - The United Nations Security Council passes Resolution 1778, which establishes the peacekeeping operation MINURCAT, the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic and Chad. The mission's mandate ends on December 31, 2010.
      January 23, 2011 - President Francois Bozize is re-elected despite allegations of fraud by election observers.
      October 14, 2011 - In a letter to Speaker of the House John Boehner, President Barack Obama says he is sending about 100 U.S. troops to central Africa to provide assistance in hunting down Joseph Kony, the head of the Lord's Resistance Army.
      December 2012 - Seleka, a coalition of predominantly Muslim rebel groups, stages attacks on several cities as they advance towards the capital Bangui.
      January 11, 2013 - An agreement signed in Gabon's capital, Libreville, sets up a unity government headed by President Bozize. Under the agreement, the Seleka and opposition party members will pick a prime minister, and legislative elections will take place in a year.
      March 2013 - Seleka accuses President Francois Bozize of reneging on the peace deal and ousts him. Bozize flees to Cameroon and Michel Djotodia, a Seleka leader, declares himself president.
      April 13, 2013 - The National Transitional Council confirms Djotodia as interim president.
      August 18, 2013 - Michel Djotodia is sworn in as interim president. He is considered the first Muslim head of state and the first from the northeast.
      September 2013 - Djotodia officially disbands the Seleka coalition.
      December 5, 2013 - The UN Security Council unanimously adopts Resolution 2127, which authorizes MISCA, the African-led International Support Mission in the Central African Republic, and the French peacekeeping troops already on the ground to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and stabilize the country.
      December 2013 - The African Union announces it will temporarily boost its troop levels in CAR to 6,000 soldiers.
      January 2014 - As a result of the violence that has gripped the CAR since March 2013, more than 935,000 people are internally displaced and nearly 60% of them are children, according to UNHCR, the United Nation's refugee agency.
      January 10, 2014 - Interim President Michel Djotodia and Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye resign amid pressure from African regional leaders.
      January 20, 2014 - The National Transitional Council (CNT) elects Catherine Samba-Panza as interim president.
      February 14, 2014 - The European Union commits to sending 500 troops to the Central African Republic, a number that the coalition is planning to double, according to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton. The EU's announcement follows France's statement that it will send 400 additional troops to join the 1,600 French personnel already deployed there.
      April 1, 2014 - The European Union launches EUFOR RCA, a military operation to help restore stability to CAR.
      April 10, 2014 - The UN Security Council unanimously approves the creation of a United Nations peacekeeping force for the Central African Republic, where competing militias have been fighting for months. The council approved the deployment of 11,800 peacekeepers to the country, where about 6,000 African-led peacekeeping forces and about 2,000 French troops already have been operating. Additionally, the European Union is planning to deploy up to 1,000 troops.
      April 30, 2015 - French soldiers forced minors in the Central African Republic to perform sex acts on them in return for food or money, according to Paula Donovan, co-director of AIDS-Free World, citing a confidential United Nations report. The abuses were allegedly committed against a dozen hungry, vulnerable children at a displaced persons camp at M'Poko International Airport in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, between December 2013 and June 2014.
      May 7, 2015 - The Paris prosecutor's office announces "a judicial investigation against unnamed persons accused of charges of rapes on minors" aged under 15 years, or complicity in this, "by people abusing the authority conferred by their functions."
      August 12, 2015 - A day after Amnesty International details allegations of the rape of a 12-year-old girl and indiscrimate killings by UN peacekeeping forces in CAR, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon requests and accepts the resignation of Babacar Gaye, head of UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.
      August 19, 2015 - A UN spokeswoman says three additional people, including a minor, have accused UN peacekeepers working in the Central African Republic of rape. Since the United Nations established a force in the country in April 2014, there have been 14 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers, including the three new accusations.
      September 15, 2015 - The United Nations announces it has received a new allegation of sexual abuse against a UN peacekeeper working in the Central African Republic.
      January 20, 2016 - Nearly 2.5 million people, about half of the country's population, are facing hunger, the United Nations says after completing an emergency food security assessment. The number of those suffering from hunger has doubled from a year earlier, the UN says.
      February 4, 2016 - Human Rights Watch says it has documented eight sexual abuse allegations involving peacekeepers in the Central African Republic from October to December 2015.
      February 20, 2016 - Faustin-Archange Touadera, a former prime minister, is elected president, the country's elections authority says, with 62.7% of the vote.
      June 21, 2016 - Former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba is sentenced to 18 years in prison by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Central African Republic. He is convicted of murder, rape and pillaging between October 2002 and March 2003, when forces under his command were sent to CAR to quell a coup attempt.