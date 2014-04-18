Central African Republic Fast Facts

Photos: Crisis in the Central African Republic
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A Central African Republic police officer chases looters attacking a broken-down truck Friday, February 7, in the capital of Bangui. The country, a former French colony, was plunged into chaos last year after a coalition of mostly Muslim rebels ousted President Francois Bozize.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Members of the Central African Armed Forces lynch a man suspected of being a former Seleka rebel Wednesday, February 5, in Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A Central African Armed Forces member kicks the man suspected of being a former Seleka rebel.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A woman runs for cover as heavy gunfire erupts in the Miskin district of Bangui on Monday, February 3.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Men take cover in a restroom as heavy gunfire erupts in Miskin on February 3.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A man screams after being arrested in downtown Bangui on Saturday, February 1.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A Christian fighter walks by houses burned by ex-Seleka forces in Bogoura, a small town in the Central African Republic, on Sunday, January 19. The Seleka have been forced out of power since the coup, but Christian militias, known as the anti-balaka, have been allowed to fill the power vacuum, Amnesty International said, with dire consequences for Muslim civilians.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Muslim civilians prepare to board trucks in Bangui to flee the capital on Saturday, January 18.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A truck packed with Muslim civilians and their belongings leaves Bangui on January 18.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Security volunteers use sticks to fend off people trying to enter a food and supplies distribution point at a makeshift camp at Bangui M'Poko International Airport on Thursday, January 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier waves to children as his jeep patrols the area between an airstrip and a makeshift displacement camp at M'Poko International Airport on January 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier and an African Union peacekeeper from Burundi patrol the Galabadja district of Bangui on Saturday, January 4. While insecurity continued to reign in many areas of the city, certain neighborhoods were tentatively reopening and some residents returning, at least during daylight hours.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – An African Union peacekeeper from Burundi participates in a joint patrol with French forces in the Fouh neighborhood of Bangui on Janurary 4.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Displaced people walk amid makeshift shelters at a camp abutting M'Poko International Airport on January 4.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Children crowd around a volunteer who's distributing rice porridge at a makeshift camp at M'Poko International Airport on Friday, January 3. Escalating violence in the Central African Republic is posing a threat to children, with at least two beheaded and thousands recruited as soldiers, the United Nations said.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center right, speaks to a wounded soldier in a medical tent during a visit to the M'Poko Camp in Bangui on Thursday, January 2. France has sent 1,600 troops into the Central African Republic to assist African troops.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People displaced by violence attempt to create a semblance of normal life in a sprawling camp at M'poko International Airport on January 2.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A medical worker checks the injuries of a man who has been struck by gunfire. The man was treated at a Doctors Without Borders clinic inside a makeshift camp in Bangui on January 2.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A member of an armed neighborhood defense squad, which residents say is local Christian residents protecting themselves, carries a machete as he walks near a roadblock in Bangui on Tuesday, December 31.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People wait for evacuation flights in a hangar at the airport in Bangui on Sunday, December 29.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Displaced young people use a tree branch to climb a wall in Bangui on Saturday, December 28.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A man carries beams stripped from a Bangui house, back left, which is said to have belonged to a Seleka officer who had been attacking the surrounding Christian population.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers patrol the Fouh district in Bangui on December 28.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A man walks on a roof beam in Bangui on December 28 as local residents tear apart a house said to have belonged to a Seleka officer.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Angry Christians shout at a truck of fleeing Muslims in the Gobongo neighborhood of Bangui on Friday, December 27.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A young boy watches as people hurl rocks at passing vehicles carrying Muslims in the Gobongo neighborhood December 27.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Muslims are taunted by Christians when their truck breaks down in the Gobongo neighborhood of Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Cameroonians wait in line to board an evacuation flight at M'Poko International Airport, which is guarded by French soldiers on December 27. Military escorts shuttled citizens of Chad and Cameroon to the airport Friday to board evacuation flights as French troops stepped in to help Muslims fleeing north by road.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – An African Union peacekeeper carries an elderly Cameroonian woman to a military vehicle in Bangui on December 27.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A young man who was hit in the back by a stray bullet cries out in pain at a Doctors Without Borders clinic in Bangui on Wednesday, December 25.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A militiaman holds a knife as he describes a recent attack in Bangui on Tuesday, December 24.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A motorcycle passes the remains of a mosque that was destroyed in Bangui in December.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers frisk a man at a checkpoint in Bangui on December 23.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French troops and civilians try to comfort a crying boy near the airport in Bangui on December 23.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers load a wounded man onto the front of a military vehicle to get medical help in Bangui on December 23.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Displaced people sit with their belongings at a makeshift camp housing thousands in Bangui on Saturday, December 21.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A boy looks out the broken window of a plane being used as shelter at M'Poko International Airport on December 21.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – The body of a suspected militiaman lies in the road near a charred car in Bangui on Friday, December 20.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Christian men tear off pieces of the Gobango Mosque in Bangui on December 20.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People watch as French soldiers hold their position on a street in Bangui after hearing gunshots on December 20.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French troops patrol the Boy Rabe district of Bangui on December 20.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Tents are set up at a refugee camp near the airport in Bangui on Thursday, December 19.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A man carries a bag of food at a Christian refugee camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, on December 19.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A boy scarred from a machete attack waits at a pediatric hospital in Bangui on Wednesday, December 18.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – An African Union peacekeeper stands on a chair December 18 as a small child sits on the floor of an Islamic center where refugees have sought protection in Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A severely malnourished child lays by his mother at a pediatric center in Bangui on Tuesday, December 17.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier patrols the Castor neighborhood of Bangui on Monday, December 16.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French troops patrol a street of the Muslim PK-5 district in Bangui on December 16.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Former soldiers linked to Christian militiamen rest Sunday, December 15, in a camp set up in a Bangui school. Christian vigilante groups formed to battle Seleka, the predominantly Muslim coalition behind the March removal of President Francois Bozize.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers patrol the streets of Paoua, Central African Republic, on December 15.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – The Archbishop of Bangui, Dieu Donne Nzapa Lainga, preaches on Saturday, December 14, to people gathering at a refugee camp close to the Bangui airport.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Members of a militia opposed to the Seleka pose with weapons and amulets in the Boy-Rabe neighborhood in Bangui on December 14.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A Seleka presidential guardsman smokes at the downtown market in Bangui on December 14.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Christians at the Bangui airport gather in a makeshift camp for internally displaced people on Friday, December 13.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Muslim men rough up a Christian man while checking him for weapons December 13 in Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Peacekeeping troops from the Multinational Force of Central Africa shoot as they attempt to evacuate Muslim clerics from the St. Jacques Church in Bangui on Thursday, December 12. An angry crowd had gathered outside the church following rumors that a Seleka general was inside.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – The bodies of 16 Muslim men are loaded onto a truck at the Nour Islam Mosque before being transported for burial in Bangui on Wednesday, December 11.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A young woman holds her baby at an elementary school in the Muslim district of Bangui on December 11.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People pray as they bury 16 coffins in a Muslim cemetery in Bangui on December 11.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French troops detain a suspected Seleka officer -- preventing a Christian mob from lynching him -- in Bangui on Monday, December 9. The mission of the peacekeeping force is to protect civilians in the Central African Republic, restore humanitarian access and stabilize the country.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers arrest an alleged ex-Seleka rebel in a neighborhood near the Bangui airport on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A man runs from gunfire December 9 during a disarmament operation by French soldiers in Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People gather around an alleged ex-Seleka rebel as he is arrested by French soldiers in Bangui on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People walk by a French soldier standing guard during a disarmament operation in Bangui on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier stands guard after the arrest of ex-Seleka rebels in a neighborhood near Bangui's airport on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers stand guard near a man they have arrested in Bangui on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French troops walk past two Seleka vehicles suspected of being set on fire by Christian mobs in Bangui.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier speaks to a suspected Christian militia member who was wounded by a machete in the Kokoro neighborhood of Bangui on December 9. Vigilante crowds said they spotted him with grenades and turned him in to French forces.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Mobs of Christians grab a child holding a knife in Bangui on December 9.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Children attend a mass given by the Archbishop of Bangui at Saint-Paul's parish on Sunday, December 8.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Children ask for biscuits at a base camp held by the French military in Bossembele, Central African Republic, on December 8.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Red Cross employees stand amid dozens of bodies at the morgue in Bangui on December 8.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Michel Djotodia, the country's president who had been one of the Seleka leaders, gives a press conference in his Bangui office on December 8.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A displaced child walks in Bangui on December 8.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Relatives of Thierry Tresor Zumbeti, who died from bullet wounds to the neck and stomach, grieve outside his home in Bangui on Saturday, December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A former member of the militia that led the coup against the Central African Republic's president sits next to a machine gun as he and others stand guard at a shut-down market in Bangui on December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Children play inside Bangui's Saint-Bernard Church, where their families took refuge following the wave of deadly violence on December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French soldiers patrol a road in Baoro, Central African Republic, on December 7 as part of the military operation aiming at restoring security in the country.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French soldier watches the road in Baoro on December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People grieve for a man killed in Bangui on December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Women push a coffin in the streets of Bangui on December 7.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A French helicopter lands at a base camp in Cameroon on Friday, December 6.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – The U.N. Security Council votes Thursday, December 5 to authorize increased military action in the Central African Republic. The resolution, put forward by France, authorized an African Union-led peacekeeping force to intervene with the support of French troops.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – People stand near bodies found lying in a mosque and in its surrounding streets in Bangui on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – French military forces drive in Cameroon on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Civilians wait for treatment at Bangui's hospital after a daylong gun battle between Seleka soldiers and Christian militias on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A nurse tends to the wounded at Bangui's hospital on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Seleka soldiers race through Bangui as gunfire and mortar rounds erupt in the capital December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Wounded civilians lie on the floor of Bangui's hospital on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Seleka soldiers patrol Bangui on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A severely wounded man lies unattended in a Bangui mosque December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Shrouded bodies are seen in a Bangui mosque December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Civilians seek shelter in a Catholic church in Bangui on December 5.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – A Seleka soldier is briefed while manning a checkpoint in Boali, Central African Republic, on Wednesday, December 4.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Christians from the village of Bouebou load up on a taxi as they flee violence on December 4.
Crisis in the Central African Republic – Christian children from Bouebou are packed in the trunk of a taxi as they flee violence December 4.