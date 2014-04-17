Breaking News

'Pals': The Obama-Biden partnership

Updated 6:36 PM ET, Thu January 12, 2017

Vice President Joe Biden posted the first selfie to his Instagram account in April 2014 -- and it was with President Barack Obama. The White House Twitter account also posted the photo with a simple caption: "Pals."
Vice President Joe Biden posted the first selfie to his Instagram account in April 2014 -- and it was with President Barack Obama. The White House Twitter account also posted the photo with a simple caption: "Pals."
Obama and Biden laugh after Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on Thursday, January 12. "If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person you've got a problem," Obama said, quoting a Republican senator. "He's as good a man as God ever created."
Obama and Biden laugh after Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on Thursday, January 12. "If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person you've got a problem," Obama said, quoting a Republican senator. "He's as good a man as God ever created."
Obama and Biden share a laugh in July 2012 as the US men&#39;s basketball team played a exhibition game in Washington before the Olympics.
Obama and Biden share a laugh in July 2012 as the US men's basketball team played a exhibition game in Washington before the Olympics.
Biden surprises Obama on his birthday in August 2016.
Biden surprises Obama on his birthday in August 2016.
Obama and Biden walk at the White House together after Obama delivered a statement on the Affordable Care Act in 2014.
Obama and Biden walk at the White House together after Obama delivered a statement on the Affordable Care Act in 2014.
Obama is introduced by Biden as he arrives at an event in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, in April 2014.
Obama is introduced by Biden as he arrives at an event in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, in April 2014.
Obama and Biden meet for lunch at the White House in January 2014.
Obama and Biden meet for lunch at the White House in January 2014.
Biden laughs at the White House in June 2013.
Biden laughs at the White House in June 2013.
Obama and Biden have lunch with active-duty service members at a Washington restaurant in November 2013.
Obama and Biden have lunch with active-duty service members at a Washington restaurant in November 2013.
Obama and Biden meet with House Democratic leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in October 2013.
Obama and Biden meet with House Democratic leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in October 2013.
Biden and Obama shake hands at a White House reception in March 2012.
Biden and Obama shake hands at a White House reception in March 2012.
Biden applauds Obama during the State of the Union address in January 2015.
Biden applauds Obama during the State of the Union address in January 2015.
Biden holds a football during an October 2013 conference call discussing the country&#39;s debt ceiling and a federal government shutdown.
Biden holds a football during an October 2013 conference call discussing the country's debt ceiling and a federal government shutdown.
Obama hugs Biden after Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10.
Obama hugs Biden after Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, January 10.
