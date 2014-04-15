10 of the world's longest bridges of various types

Story highlights These 10 longest bridges range from suspension to ice bridges

Every day, 23,000 cars pass over Japan's Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge

Kuala Lumpur boasts the longest canopy walkway at 1,509 feet

China is home to three of the world's longest natural bridge spans

(Travel Leisure) If you ever find yourself in Hunan, China, rent a car and drive the Jishou-Chadong Expressway: 18 tunnels under the Wuling mountains that culminate at the Aizhai Bridge, a gut-churning 1,150-foot-high suspension bridge over the Dehang Canyon.

It's a man-made wonder, the world's highest (and maybe even scariest) tunnel-to-tunnel bridge -- and yet it ranks only 15th among the world's longest suspension bridges.

For the thrill of seeing No. 1, you'd need to head to Kobe, Japan, and marvel at the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge. But in the race to build the biggest and baddest bridges of them all, record-hungry China tends to dominate in hard stats.

JUST WATCHED Timelapse shows largest bridge slide Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Timelapse shows largest bridge slide 00:43

Five out of the top 10 suspension bridges are there, for instance. So instead of a China-heavy list of bridges, we've focused on a variety of categories, from covered bridges to pontoon floaters, to bring you a diverse cross section of the longest.

From the ice roads of Arctic Alaska to a cable-stayed controversy on the other side of the Bering Strait -- stretching over cities, seas and even the jungle canopy -- the world's longest bridges exist on a scale that can only be described as stupefying. Be sure to gas up before you take them on.

Read More