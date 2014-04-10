1-hour workouts that don't feel like workouts

Story highlights A stability ball can help keep you in shape while you're working

Gardening can burn more than 200 calories per hour

Dancing is a great way to get exercise and have fun, too

(upwave.com) As the days grow longer and warmer in spring, it's good to take a few notes from the kids we see tirelessly playing in the park.

Unlike most adults, they're almost constantly active -- without even realizing that they're getting health-boosting exercise. (Where do we sign up?)

Even for adults, exercise can boost health in many invisible ways (while also helping prevent cancer and heart disease ). So if a schoolyard workout isn't for you, try doing these sneaky forms of exercise for an hour. They'll help keep you in shape practically without you realizing it!

Replace your desk chair with a stability ball

Even though stability balls are usually found at the gym, they're also beneficial and fun to use in settings where it's more difficult to exercise.

