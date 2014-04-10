Breaking News

1-hour workouts that don't feel like workouts

By Lexi Lampel, upwave.com

Updated 12:22 PM ET, Tue September 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kitesurfing is one of the activities served up by Extreme Hotel on the Dominican Republic&#39;s north coast. The eco adventure-themed hotel is also home to the country&#39;s only dedicated circus school.
Photos:
Kitesurfing and circus school skills, the Dominican RepublicKitesurfing is one of the activities served up by Extreme Hotel on the Dominican Republic's north coast. The eco adventure-themed hotel is also home to the country's only dedicated circus school.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Health and Fitness Travel&#39;s Wildfitness package includes leg-burning runs up and down sand dunes, outdoor boxing sessions in a coconut grove and even log lifting to boost strength and stamina.
Photos:
Log lifting and sand dune running, ZanzibarHealth and Fitness Travel's Wildfitness package includes leg-burning runs up and down sand dunes, outdoor boxing sessions in a coconut grove and even log lifting to boost strength and stamina.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
With a specially designed seafront ring and a personal trainer, Muay Thai training at Four Seasons Koh Samui will make sure 2017 punches above its weight.
Photos:
Muay Thai in Koh Samui and Bangkok, ThailandWith a specially designed seafront ring and a personal trainer, Muay Thai training at Four Seasons Koh Samui will make sure 2017 punches above its weight.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Clambering up mountain sides with skis and poles and braving off-piste routes in the Italian Alps may not be for the fainthearted or inexperienced, but it is a fitness booster like no other.
Photos:
Ski mountaineering, the Italian AlpsClambering up mountain sides with skis and poles and braving off-piste routes in the Italian Alps may not be for the fainthearted or inexperienced, but it is a fitness booster like no other.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The roof of the world has long been famous for its mystical associations with Tantric Buddhism. Travelers wanting to get closer to enlightenment can join Shakti Himalaya&#39;s &quot;Head in the Clouds&quot; guided walking tour which includes yoga and meditation en route.
Photos:
Yoga and meditation in the Indian HimalayasThe roof of the world has long been famous for its mystical associations with Tantric Buddhism. Travelers wanting to get closer to enlightenment can join Shakti Himalaya's "Head in the Clouds" guided walking tour which includes yoga and meditation en route.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
A tropical climate and Pacific beaches make Costa Rica&#39;s Caribbean coast ideal for an active bodyboarding holiday.
Photos:
Bodyboarding in Costa RicaA tropical climate and Pacific beaches make Costa Rica's Caribbean coast ideal for an active bodyboarding holiday.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Combining a Tanzanian safari with an epic off-road bike ride is the ultimate New Year fitness kick. For those after extra exercise, Rothschild Safaris also organizes hikes to the Empaki Crater.
Photos:
Cycle safari in TanzaniaCombining a Tanzanian safari with an epic off-road bike ride is the ultimate New Year fitness kick. For those after extra exercise, Rothschild Safaris also organizes hikes to the Empaki Crater.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
No place blends beach vacations and fitness bootcamps like Miami. The Confidante runs a string of fitness classes and camps -- both high-intensity workout classes and soothing yoga sessions -- on Miami Beach.
Photos:
Beach bootcamps in MiamiNo place blends beach vacations and fitness bootcamps like Miami. The Confidante runs a string of fitness classes and camps -- both high-intensity workout classes and soothing yoga sessions -- on Miami Beach.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Stretching from Farnham, south of London, to the Kent Coast, the 156-mile North Downs Way trail takes hikers through some of the most beautiful scenery in Europe.
Photos:
Self-guided walks on England's North Downs WayStretching from Farnham, south of London, to the Kent Coast, the 156-mile North Downs Way trail takes hikers through some of the most beautiful scenery in Europe.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
New Year fitness holiday Dominican Republic (eXtreme hotels)New Year fitness holiday Zanzibar (healthandfitnesstravel)New Year fitness holiday Koh Samui (Four Seasons Koh Samui)New Year fitness holiday Italy (Elena Grupallo)New Year fitness holiday Himalayas(Shakti Himalaya)New Year fitness holiday Costa Rica (Salt Shots -- Callum Morse)New Year fitness holiday Tanzania (Rothschild Safaris)New Year fitness holiday Miami (Art of Wellness)New Year fitness holiday North Downs (VisitEngland, Alex Hare)

Story highlights

  • A stability ball can help keep you in shape while you're working
  • Gardening can burn more than 200 calories per hour
  • Dancing is a great way to get exercise and have fun, too

(upwave.com)As the days grow longer and warmer in spring, it's good to take a few notes from the kids we see tirelessly playing in the park.

Unlike most adults, they're almost constantly active -- without even realizing that they're getting health-boosting exercise. (Where do we sign up?)
Even for adults, exercise can boost health in many invisible ways (while also helping prevent cancer and heart disease). So if a schoolyard workout isn't for you, try doing these sneaky forms of exercise for an hour. They'll help keep you in shape practically without you realizing it!

    Replace your desk chair with a stability ball

    Even though stability balls are usually found at the gym, they're also beneficial and fun to use in settings where it's more difficult to exercise.
    Read More
    "You'll be constantly moving and burning calories because you have to rotate your body to stay upright," explains Dr. Pam Peeke, author of the New York Times best seller "The Hunger Fix."
    If you have some downtime during your lunch break, twisting your body or rolling yourself over the ball -- before you eat -- can feel fantastic. "The ball goes right over your glutes and massages your hamstrings," Peeke says.

    Wrestle the weeds in your garden

    "Gardening requires a tremendous amount of work," explains Peeke. "You're moving heavy bags of compost, pulling weeds and bending up and down."
    Because you'll be focused on the task at hand, exercise probably won't be on your mind -- even though gardening burns an average of 200 to 400 calories per hour. If you can remember to, try switching the hand you're digging with, to mimic the way you'd switch sides when "officially" working out.
    Really looking for a challenge? Minimize your use of electric tools and garden by hand as often as you can.

    Dance it out

    Dancing is an excellent form of cardio, so try turning on some fast-paced songs or going out to a dance venue instead of letting hours pass by in front of the TV. It's a full-body workout that reduces stress, increases flexibility and can be performed almost anywhere.
    "When we dance, we're not thinking about repetitions or calories," Peeke says. "Dancing tends to be a workout in disguise because we're thoroughly enjoying ourselves."
    Active for life
    Active for life

      JUST WATCHED

      Active for life

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Active for life 01:20
    This article was originally published on upwave.com.