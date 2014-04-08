7 ways exercise benefits your life

Story highlights Exercise can boost immunity and reduce anxiety

It also may help you sleep better and get you in the mood for love

Working out can strengthen your brain as well as your body

(upwave.com) Glance around the gym, and you'll probably see lots of people who are exercising in an attempt to shed pounds, tone muscle and look better.

But numerous research studies have uncovered many other benefits to working out -- ones that aren't necessarily visible from the outside.

Here, some of the awesome ways exercise can benefit your mind, body and soul:

It zaps anxiety. Ever notice that you can start a workout feeling stressed and anxious, and end it feeling good? It isn't in your head.

Or, actually, it is: According to a new study from Princeton University, exercise appears to change the chemistry of the brain by causing the release of GABA, a neurotransmitter that helps quiet brain activity and minimize anxiety. The study found that people who ran regularly had a low reaction to stressful situations, even if they hadn't run in more than 24 hours.