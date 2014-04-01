Mary Barra Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Mary Barra , CEO of General Motors.

Personal:

Birth date: December 24, 1961

Birth place: Waterford, Michigan

Birth name: Mary Teresa Makela

Father: Ray Makela, factory worker at GM

Mother: Eva Makela

Marriage: Tony Barra

Children: Nicholas and Rachel

Education: General Motors Institute, electrical engineering, 1985 (now Kettering University); Stanford, M.B.A, 1990

Serves on the board of the General Dynamics and Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Timeline:

1980 - Starts with GM as an 18-year-old intern.

1988 - GM awards her a fellowship to Stanford Business School in 1988.

1999-2001 - General Director, Internal Communications, GM North America, General Motors Corporation.

2003 - Plant Manager, Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant, General Motors Corporation.

2004-2008 - Executive Director, Vehicle Manufacturing Engineering, General Motors Corporation.

2008-2009 - Vice President, Global Manufacturing Engineering, General Motors Company.

2009-2011 - Vice President, Global Human Resources, General Motors Company.

2011-2013 - Senior Vice President of Global Product Development.

2013 - Is appointed Executive Vice President for Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply chain.

2013 - Is ranked the 35th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

December 10, 2013 - Is named Is named the CEO of GM . Barra officially takes the position on January 15, 2014.