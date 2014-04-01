Can you get rid of cellulite with exercise?

Story highlights There's no way to spot-treat cellulite

Nutrition and boosting circulation can help

Women are more prone to cellulite than men

(upwave.com) A lot of workouts are marketed as fat-blasting and cellulite-shrinking. Instructors claim that if you only knew the right moves, your trouble zones would disappear and your body would be dimple-free. But can certain exercises really get rid of cellulite?

The verdict: Exercise can reduce fat, but there's no way to spot-treat cellulite

"Getting rid of cellulite requires proper exercise, nutrition, proper circulation and the control of fat-storage hormones (that are) more prevalent in the lower body," says personal trainer Ariane Hundt, founder of Brooklyn Bridge Boot Camp.

Unfortunately, these factors mean that some people are destined to have cellulite no matter how hard they work out. But there are ways to reduce its appearance.

JUST WATCHED Tips to fight cellulite Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tips to fight cellulite 01:22

Read More