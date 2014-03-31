Breaking News

Washington landslide death toll rises to 24; number of missing stands at 22

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 8:00 AM ET, Tue April 1, 2014

President Obama speaks to first responders, recovery workers and community members on Tuesday, April 22, at the scene of the deadly landslide that devastated Oso, Washington, one month before. The landslide crossed the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River and caused multiple deaths and massive damage.
Washington state landslidePresident Obama speaks to first responders, recovery workers and community members on Tuesday, April 22, at the scene of the deadly landslide that devastated Oso, Washington, one month before. The landslide crossed the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River and caused multiple deaths and massive damage.
An excavator clears a drainage channel on Wednesday, April 2.
Washington state landslideAn excavator clears a drainage channel on Wednesday, April 2.
This satellite image taken on Monday, March 31, shows the path of the landslide.
Washington state landslideThis satellite image taken on Monday, March 31, shows the path of the landslide.
Workers cut a tree next to a possible victim on Sunday, March 30.
Washington state landslideWorkers cut a tree next to a possible victim on Sunday, March 30.
Search-and-rescue teams use a path of plywood to walk through a muddy field in Arlington, Washington, on March 30.
Washington state landslideSearch-and-rescue teams use a path of plywood to walk through a muddy field in Arlington, Washington, on March 30.
Tryon, a rescue dog muddied from the day&#39;s work, stands with his handler March 30 near the west side of the landslide.
Washington state landslideTryon, a rescue dog muddied from the day's work, stands with his handler March 30 near the west side of the landslide.
Rescue workers dig through mud and debris near Darrington, Washington, on Saturday, March 29.
Washington state landslideRescue workers dig through mud and debris near Darrington, Washington, on Saturday, March 29.
Mailboxes are seen in floodwater March 29 near Darrington.
Washington state landslideMailboxes are seen in floodwater March 29 near Darrington.
Searchers in Oso pause for a moment of silence on Saturday, March 29. It was observed at 10:37 a.m., exactly one week after the landslide tore through the small community.
Washington state landslideSearchers in Oso pause for a moment of silence on Saturday, March 29. It was observed at 10:37 a.m., exactly one week after the landslide tore through the small community.
Search-and-rescue personnel attend a moment of silence at the fire house in Darrington.
Washington state landslideSearch-and-rescue personnel attend a moment of silence at the fire house in Darrington.
Ralph Jones helps provide shelter for Brooke Odenius, right, Klarissa Calviste and their baby daughters during the moment of silence at the fire house in Darrington.
Washington state landslideRalph Jones helps provide shelter for Brooke Odenius, right, Klarissa Calviste and their baby daughters during the moment of silence at the fire house in Darrington.
Staff Sgt. Jonathon Hernas of the Air National Guard carefully makes his way across debris and mud while searching for missing people March 29 in Oso.
Washington state landslideStaff Sgt. Jonathon Hernas of the Air National Guard carefully makes his way across debris and mud while searching for missing people March 29 in Oso.
Air National Guard members look out at the hill where the landslide originated while they search through debris March 29 in Oso.
Washington state landslideAir National Guard members look out at the hill where the landslide originated while they search through debris March 29 in Oso.
Heavy machinery is used to move debris as members of the Air National Guard search for victims on March 29.
Washington state landslideHeavy machinery is used to move debris as members of the Air National Guard search for victims on March 29.
Search-and-rescue workers wade through water covering a highway near Darrington on Thursday, March 27. The landslide left buildings covered in up to 40 feet of mud.
Washington state landslideSearch-and-rescue workers wade through water covering a highway near Darrington on Thursday, March 27. The landslide left buildings covered in up to 40 feet of mud.
A searcher walks near a massive pile of debris in Oso on March 27.
Washington state landslideA searcher walks near a massive pile of debris in Oso on March 27.
The muddied waters of the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River mix with the cleaner flow of the river&#39;s South Fork on March 27.
Washington state landslideThe muddied waters of the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River mix with the cleaner flow of the river's South Fork on March 27.
Emergency vehicles fill State Route 530 leading to the scene of the landslide in Oso on Wednesday, March 26.
Washington state landslideEmergency vehicles fill State Route 530 leading to the scene of the landslide in Oso on Wednesday, March 26.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks on the phone with a victim&#39;s family member as he flies to the Snohomish County Emergency Operations Center in Everett on March 26.
Washington state landslideWashington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks on the phone with a victim's family member as he flies to the Snohomish County Emergency Operations Center in Everett on March 26.
Search-and-rescue workers look through debris on March 26.
Washington state landslideSearch-and-rescue workers look through debris on March 26.
Teresa Welter cries during a candlelight vigil in Arlington on Tuesday, March 25.
Washington state landslideTeresa Welter cries during a candlelight vigil in Arlington on Tuesday, March 25.
The roof of a house sits among debris as emergency personnel continue to look for survivors on March 25.
Washington state landslideThe roof of a house sits among debris as emergency personnel continue to look for survivors on March 25.
Search-and-rescue workers use dogs to look for survivors on March 25.
Washington state landslideSearch-and-rescue workers use dogs to look for survivors on March 25.
A boot is found among the debris on March 25.
Washington state landslideA boot is found among the debris on March 25.
A search-and-rescue worker looks for survivors on March 25.
Washington state landslideA search-and-rescue worker looks for survivors on March 25.
Chaplains watch as crews clear debris from State Route 530 in Oso on March 25.
Washington state landslideChaplains watch as crews clear debris from State Route 530 in Oso on March 25.
The remains of the massive landslide are seen on Monday, March 24. The landslide blocked the highway and the Stillaguamish River.
Washington state landslideThe remains of the massive landslide are seen on Monday, March 24. The landslide blocked the highway and the Stillaguamish River.
A King County Sheriff&#39;s Office helicopter lowers a rescue worker on March 24.
Washington state landslideA King County Sheriff's Office helicopter lowers a rescue worker on March 24.
A search-and-rescue team carries the body of a victim on March 24.
Washington state landslideA search-and-rescue team carries the body of a victim on March 24.
Volunteers help out with the search in Oso on March 24.
Washington state landslideVolunteers help out with the search in Oso on March 24.
Snohomish County Executive John Lovick wipes a tear during a briefing in downtown Arlington on March 24.
Washington state landslideSnohomish County Executive John Lovick wipes a tear during a briefing in downtown Arlington on March 24.
Natalie Reed, right, and her 5-year-old daughter, Deja, attend a prayer service at Arlington United Church on March 24 for those affected by the landslide.
Washington state landslideNatalie Reed, right, and her 5-year-old daughter, Deja, attend a prayer service at Arlington United Church on March 24 for those affected by the landslide.
An intact house sits at the edge of the landslide on March 24.
Washington state landslideAn intact house sits at the edge of the landslide on March 24.
The Langston family watches an online news clip about the landslide on Sunday, March 23, while they stay at a temporary Red Cross shelter in Darrington. The family&#39;s home was flooded after the landslide blocked the Stillaguamish River.
Washington state landslideThe Langston family watches an online news clip about the landslide on Sunday, March 23, while they stay at a temporary Red Cross shelter in Darrington. The family's home was flooded after the landslide blocked the Stillaguamish River.
A destroyed home is stranded atop mud and debris on State Route 530 near Oso on March 23.
Washington state landslideA destroyed home is stranded atop mud and debris on State Route 530 near Oso on March 23.
Downed power lines and parts of a destroyed house can be seen in the debris blocking the road near Oso on March 23.
Washington state landslideDowned power lines and parts of a destroyed house can be seen in the debris blocking the road near Oso on March 23.
Gov. Jay Inslee, right, comforts Barbara Welsh after a news conference March 23 outside the Arlington Police Department. Welsh&#39;s husband, Bill, was among the scores of people listed as missing immediately after the disaster.
Washington state landslideGov. Jay Inslee, right, comforts Barbara Welsh after a news conference March 23 outside the Arlington Police Department. Welsh's husband, Bill, was among the scores of people listed as missing immediately after the disaster.
Emergency workers arrive at the scene of the landslide on Saturday, March 22.
Washington state landslideEmergency workers arrive at the scene of the landslide on Saturday, March 22.
Groundwater saturation, tied to heavy rainfall in the area over the past month, was blamed for the landslide.
Washington state landslideGroundwater saturation, tied to heavy rainfall in the area over the past month, was blamed for the landslide.
The landslide cut off the small town of Darrington and prompted an evacuation notice for fear of a potentially &quot;catastrophic flood event,&quot; authorities said.
Washington state landslideThe landslide cut off the small town of Darrington and prompted an evacuation notice for fear of a potentially "catastrophic flood event," authorities said.
The first Washington State Patrol trooper arrives on the scene on March 22, according to the patrol&#39;s Twitter feed.
Washington state landslideThe first Washington State Patrol trooper arrives on the scene on March 22, according to the patrol's Twitter feed.
Story highlights

  • Three more bodies were found Monday; death toll likely to rise again
  • List of missing includes 16 people who were on the same road
  • Official says about four to six times per day, searchers come upon possible bodies
  • Youngest victim was just 4 months old, oldest was 71
The grim death toll from the massive landslide in rural Washington rose Monday to 24 people, and the discovery of three more bodies means the list of those confirmed killed likely will rise soon, authorities said.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of 18 of the victims and said it is working to identify the other six people.
Four-month-old Sanoah Huestis was the youngest of the 18 victims who were identified. The oldest was 71.
The three bodies found Monday were discovered in the 640-acre debris field left after a massive landslide nine days ago, Snohomish County Executive Director Gary Haakenson said. They will not be added to the number of confirmed dead until they are identified and their families notified.
Twenty-two people are now listed as missing, down from 30 earlier in the day, Haakenson said. At least 16 of the people on the unaccounted for list went missing on the same road.
Also Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requested that President Barack Obama issue a major disaster declaration for the area. The governor asked for help with housing, funeral expenses and other disaster-related personal expenses, and unemployment insurance for those who lose their jobs as a result of the mudslide.
"Words cannot describe the devastation done to the community of Oso and the impact the landslide continues to have in Darrington, Arlington and neighboring communities," Inslee said in a news release announcing the request.
On March 22, a rain-saturated hillside along the north fork of the Stillaguamish River gave way, sending a square-mile rush of wet earth and rock into the outskirts of the town of Oso in Washington's North Cascade Mountains.
Each day hundreds of searchers and dogs go through the muck looking for bodies, though some cling to hope someone might be found alive.
Steve Harris, the supervisor for the search team on the eastern side of the slide, said that about four to six times per day, someone gets a "hit" on what may be a body or body part in the debris. He said identification is difficult and takes time.
The slide was so powerful it crushed a lot of what was in its path. Cars were compacted to the size of a refrigerator, he said.
He said the debris is 70 feet thick in some places, with an average of 30 feet over the disaster zone. Searchers are also looking at areas on the periphery to make sure nothing is overlooked, he said.
"There's still a lot of work to do," Harris said.
Monday's weather was kind to the search teams and allowed some areas to drain the water from recent rains. Workers are also using pumps 24 hours a day to remove water that has made the search difficult.
Residents unite to help landslide victims