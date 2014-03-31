Breaking News

Will Caesars impress with Las Vegas High Roller?

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Tue April 1, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Las Vegas High Roller officially opens Monday, March 31, 2014, joining an impressive collection of Ferris wheels around the world.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Amazing Ferris wheels around the worldThe Las Vegas High Roller officially opens Monday, March 31, 2014, joining an impressive collection of Ferris wheels around the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel is the first solar powered Ferris wheel in the world. With 160,000 energy efficient lights, nighttime rides feature lights illuminating the western end of Route 66.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Pacific Wheel: Santa Monica, California The Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel is the first solar powered Ferris wheel in the world. With 160,000 energy efficient lights, nighttime rides feature lights illuminating the western end of Route 66.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The new 200-foot SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel boasts 42 climate-controlled observation cabins that each hold six people. It also has a VIP cabin equipped with leather interior and glass flooring. It&#39;s in the heart of downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
SkyView: AtlantaThe new 200-foot SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel boasts 42 climate-controlled observation cabins that each hold six people. It also has a VIP cabin equipped with leather interior and glass flooring. It's in the heart of downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The Big O stands tall in Tokyo Dome City entertainment and shopping complex. Tokyo&#39;s largest roller coaster, &quot;Thunder Dolphin,&quot; runs directly through the centerless Ferris wheel and can reach speeds of around 80 mph.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Big O: TokyoThe Big O stands tall in Tokyo Dome City entertainment and shopping complex. Tokyo's largest roller coaster, "Thunder Dolphin," runs directly through the centerless Ferris wheel and can reach speeds of around 80 mph.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Vienna, Austria, is home to one of the world&#39;s oldest Ferris wheels, built for a 1897 jubilee for an Austrian leader. It survived World War II with minor damage and now spins 15 of its 30 original carriages.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Wiener Riesenrad: Vienna, AustriaVienna, Austria, is home to one of the world's oldest Ferris wheels, built for a 1897 jubilee for an Austrian leader. It survived World War II with minor damage and now spins 15 of its 30 original carriages.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
The Singapore Flyer stands tall at a height of 541 feet. Each car holds 28 people and takes 30 minutes to take in all the scenery. The wheel was assessed by feng shui experts and now spins clockwise.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Singapore Flyer: SingaporeThe Singapore Flyer stands tall at a height of 541 feet. Each car holds 28 people and takes 30 minutes to take in all the scenery. The wheel was assessed by feng shui experts and now spins clockwise.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Boosting a height of 443 feet, the London Eye offers riders views of the London Tower, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. The viewing capsules sit on the outer rim of the wheel and offers a 360-degree panoramic view at the top of the ride. The ride&#39;s full rotation takes 30 minutes and carries more than 10,000 passengers a day.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The London Eye: LondonBoosting a height of 443 feet, the London Eye offers riders views of the London Tower, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. The viewing capsules sit on the outer rim of the wheel and offers a 360-degree panoramic view at the top of the ride. The ride's full rotation takes 30 minutes and carries more than 10,000 passengers a day.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The Cosmo Clock 21 holds the title of having the world&#39;s largest clock. The wheel has 60 carriages that hold 480 people and a full rotation is 15 minutes.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Cosmo Clock 21: Yokohama, JapanThe Cosmo Clock 21 holds the title of having the world's largest clock. The wheel has 60 carriages that hold 480 people and a full rotation is 15 minutes.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
The Navy Pier has many family fun attractions, but the Ferris wheel is definitely a favorite. Carrying 240 people total in rotations of seven minutes, the wheel offers views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Navy Pier: ChicagoThe Navy Pier has many family fun attractions, but the Ferris wheel is definitely a favorite. Carrying 240 people total in rotations of seven minutes, the wheel offers views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Everything is bigger in Texas! At 212 feet high, the Texas Star holds 44 gondolas each capable of holding six people. Visitors can only catch a ride during the three-week Texas State Fair.
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The Texas Star: Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas! At 212 feet high, the Texas Star holds 44 gondolas each capable of holding six people. Visitors can only catch a ride during the three-week Texas State Fair.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The Tianjin Eye, in its namesake city in northeastern China near Beijing, was built on a bridge across the Hai River. The wheel can hold 770 passengers in 48 capsules. Riders can get amazing views of the city and the cars on the highway below them during the 30-minute rotation.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Tianjin Eye: Tianjin, ChinaThe Tianjin Eye, in its namesake city in northeastern China near Beijing, was built on a bridge across the Hai River. The wheel can hold 770 passengers in 48 capsules. Riders can get amazing views of the city and the cars on the highway below them during the 30-minute rotation.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The Star of Nanchang is an eyeful to visitors. The massive Ferris wheel has 60 capsules that fit six passengers each, and it offers incomparable views of the inland city that is set between Hong Kong to the south and Beijing to the north.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The Star of Nanchang: Nanchang, China The Star of Nanchang is an eyeful to visitors. The massive Ferris wheel has 60 capsules that fit six passengers each, and it offers incomparable views of the inland city that is set between Hong Kong to the south and Beijing to the north.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
link ferris wheel04 ferris wheels01 ferris wheels02 ferris wheels03 ferris wheels05 ferris wheels06 ferris wheels07 ferris wheels08 ferris wheels09 ferris wheels10 ferris wheels11 ferris wheels

Story highlights

  • Las Vegas is the latest city to add a Ferris wheel to its entertainment options
  • The SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel has 42 climate-controlled observation cabins
  • The Tianjin Eye in China near Beijing, was built on a bridge across a river
The 550-foot-tall High Roller has finally opened on the Las Vegas Strip.
The High Roller Ferris wheel is part of "the LINQ," a Caesars Entertainment-created shopping and entertainment district. The wheel received its operating license on Friday.
Riders will get a 30-minute ride and view of the city in one of two booths in each of the wheel's 28 Italian glass cabins, each 44,000 pounds in weight. Each cabin holds up to 40 people, totally 1,120 people at capacity.
Ticket prices range from $24.95 for a standard day ticket to $59.95 for the express that allows you to board anytime without waiting in line.
Check out the gallery to see how it compares to other favorites around the world.