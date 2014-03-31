Will Caesars impress with Las Vegas High Roller?

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Amazing Ferris wheels around the world – The Las Vegas High Roller officially opens Monday, March 31, 2014, joining an impressive collection of Ferris wheels around the world. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Pacific Wheel: Santa Monica, California – The Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel is the first solar powered Ferris wheel in the world. With 160,000 energy efficient lights, nighttime rides feature lights illuminating the western end of Route 66. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world SkyView: Atlanta – The new 200-foot SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel boasts 42 climate-controlled observation cabins that each hold six people. It also has a VIP cabin equipped with leather interior and glass flooring. It's in the heart of downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Big O: Tokyo – The Big O stands tall in Tokyo Dome City entertainment and shopping complex. Tokyo's largest roller coaster, "Thunder Dolphin," runs directly through the centerless Ferris wheel and can reach speeds of around 80 mph. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Wiener Riesenrad: Vienna, Austria – Vienna, Austria, is home to one of the world's oldest Ferris wheels, built for a 1897 jubilee for an Austrian leader. It survived World War II with minor damage and now spins 15 of its 30 original carriages. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Singapore Flyer: Singapore – The Singapore Flyer stands tall at a height of 541 feet. Each car holds 28 people and takes 30 minutes to take in all the scenery. The wheel was assessed by feng shui experts and now spins clockwise. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world The London Eye: London – Boosting a height of 443 feet, the London Eye offers riders views of the London Tower, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. The viewing capsules sit on the outer rim of the wheel and offers a 360-degree panoramic view at the top of the ride. The ride's full rotation takes 30 minutes and carries more than 10,000 passengers a day. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Cosmo Clock 21: Yokohama, Japan – The Cosmo Clock 21 holds the title of having the world's largest clock. The wheel has 60 carriages that hold 480 people and a full rotation is 15 minutes. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Navy Pier: Chicago – The Navy Pier has many family fun attractions, but the Ferris wheel is definitely a favorite. Carrying 240 people total in rotations of seven minutes, the wheel offers views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world The Texas Star: Dallas – Everything is bigger in Texas! At 212 feet high, the Texas Star holds 44 gondolas each capable of holding six people. Visitors can only catch a ride during the three-week Texas State Fair. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Amazing Ferris wheels around the world Tianjin Eye: Tianjin, China – The Tianjin Eye, in its namesake city in northeastern China near Beijing, was built on a bridge across the Hai River. The wheel can hold 770 passengers in 48 capsules. Riders can get amazing views of the city and the cars on the highway below them during the 30-minute rotation.

