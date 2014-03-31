Will Caesars impress with Las Vegas High Roller?

Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world – The Las Vegas High Roller officially opens Monday, March 31, 2014, joining an impressive collection of Ferris wheels around the world.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Pacific Wheel: Santa Monica, California – The Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel is the first solar powered Ferris wheel in the world. With 160,000 energy efficient lights, nighttime rides feature lights illuminating the western end of Route 66.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
SkyView: Atlanta – The new 200-foot SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel boasts 42 climate-controlled observation cabins that each hold six people. It also has a VIP cabin equipped with leather interior and glass flooring. It's in the heart of downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Big O: Tokyo – The Big O stands tall in Tokyo Dome City entertainment and shopping complex. Tokyo's largest roller coaster, "Thunder Dolphin," runs directly through the centerless Ferris wheel and can reach speeds of around 80 mph.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Wiener Riesenrad: Vienna, Austria – Vienna, Austria, is home to one of the world's oldest Ferris wheels, built for a 1897 jubilee for an Austrian leader. It survived World War II with minor damage and now spins 15 of its 30 original carriages.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Singapore Flyer: Singapore – The Singapore Flyer stands tall at a height of 541 feet. Each car holds 28 people and takes 30 minutes to take in all the scenery. The wheel was assessed by feng shui experts and now spins clockwise.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The London Eye: London – Boosting a height of 443 feet, the London Eye offers riders views of the London Tower, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. The viewing capsules sit on the outer rim of the wheel and offers a 360-degree panoramic view at the top of the ride. The ride's full rotation takes 30 minutes and carries more than 10,000 passengers a day.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Cosmo Clock 21: Yokohama, Japan – The Cosmo Clock 21 holds the title of having the world's largest clock. The wheel has 60 carriages that hold 480 people and a full rotation is 15 minutes.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Navy Pier: Chicago – The Navy Pier has many family fun attractions, but the Ferris wheel is definitely a favorite. Carrying 240 people total in rotations of seven minutes, the wheel offers views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The Texas Star: Dallas – Everything is bigger in Texas! At 212 feet high, the Texas Star holds 44 gondolas each capable of holding six people. Visitors can only catch a ride during the three-week Texas State Fair.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
Tianjin Eye: Tianjin, China – The Tianjin Eye, in its namesake city in northeastern China near Beijing, was built on a bridge across the Hai River. The wheel can hold 770 passengers in 48 capsules. Riders can get amazing views of the city and the cars on the highway below them during the 30-minute rotation.
Amazing Ferris wheels around the world
The Star of Nanchang: Nanchang, China – The Star of Nanchang is an eyeful to visitors. The massive Ferris wheel has 60 capsules that fit six passengers each, and it offers incomparable views of the inland city that is set between Hong Kong to the south and Beijing to the north.