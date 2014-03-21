Souks, sea and surf: Riding giants in Morocco

Story highlights Morocco becoming known as a surfer's paradise

Town of Essaouira used to do a big trade in fish; now it's famous for its surfing





This article was originally published in March 2014. Every week, Inside Africa takes its viewers on a journey across Africa, exploring the true diversity and depth of different cultures, countries and regions. Follow host Errol Barnett on Twitter and Facebook This article was originally published in March 2014.

Essaouira, Morocco (CNN) For many tourists, Morocco is best known for its historic cities, rugged landscape and sumptuous cuisine. But for surfers, it's fast becoming known for the crashing waves that pound its Atlantic coastline.

For decades, fish has been big business in Essaouira, the charming, former Portuguese settlement on the west coast of Morocco.

JUST WATCHED Tasting the 'fruits of the sea' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tasting the 'fruits of the sea' 09:12

As stocks have depleted, however, the locals have started to shift their focus to more lucrative industries.

While the seas no longer possess the riches they once did, for many inhabitants, they still represent a lifeline -- only now the biggest catch is the tourists riding the waves.