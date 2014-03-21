Breaking News

Souks, sea and surf: Riding giants in Morocco

Daisy Carrington and Dianne McCarthy, for CNN

Updated 8:43 PM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

The Atlantic coast of Morocco is becoming known as a world-class surfing destination.
The Atlantic coast of Morocco is becoming known as a world-class surfing destination.
For many years, fishing was the major industry in the town of Essaouira. Lately, the stocks in the ocean have depleted, causing many local fisherman to struggle financially.
For many years, fishing was the major industry in the town of Essaouira. Lately, the stocks in the ocean have depleted, causing many local fisherman to struggle financially.
Many in the fishing industry have instead turned their focus to the influx of surfers to the region.
Many in the fishing industry have instead turned their focus to the influx of surfers to the region.
Essaouira can be extremely windy, which makes it an ideal spot for water sports.
Essaouira can be extremely windy, which makes it an ideal spot for water sports.
In the past, surfing in the region was unregulated. Lately, surfing schools are striving to follow global regulations, keen to establish Morocco as a recognized surfing destination.
In the past, surfing in the region was unregulated. Lately, surfing schools are striving to follow global regulations, keen to establish Morocco as a recognized surfing destination.
There's more to Essaouira than surfing. The historic town is known for its Gnawa, or Gnaoua, music, which originated in West Africa. Pictured, members of a Gnaoua troupe parade along a street in Essaouira ahead of the Gnaoua World Music Festival.
There's more to Essaouira than surfing. The historic town is known for its Gnawa, or Gnaoua, music, which originated in West Africa. Pictured, members of a Gnaoua troupe parade along a street in Essaouira ahead of the Gnaoua World Music Festival.
Moroccan horsemen ride along Essaouira's beach at the 2012 Gnaoua World Music Festival.
Moroccan horsemen ride along Essaouira's beach at the 2012 Gnaoua World Music Festival.
at the 2012 Gnaoua World Music Festival.
  Morocco becoming known as a surfer's paradise
  Town of Essaouira used to do a big trade in fish; now it's famous for its surfing
This article was originally published in March 2014.

Essaouira, Morocco (CNN)For many tourists, Morocco is best known for its historic cities, rugged landscape and sumptuous cuisine. But for surfers, it's fast becoming known for the crashing waves that pound its Atlantic coastline.

For decades, fish has been big business in Essaouira, the charming, former Portuguese settlement on the west coast of Morocco.
Tasting the 'fruits of the sea'

As stocks have depleted, however, the locals have started to shift their focus to more lucrative industries.
    While the seas no longer possess the riches they once did, for many inhabitants, they still represent a lifeline -- only now the biggest catch is the tourists riding the waves.
    Abdullah Aitdir is one of those who have taken advantage of this business opportunity. His father ran a grocery store in the nearby village of Taghazout, which Aitdir has converted into a surf school.
    "Surfing is more profitable," he explains. "Even if it's seasonal, it's still good."
    In recent years he has seen a move towards a more organized, better regulated surfing industry.
    Fishing village turned surfer's paradise

    "It used to be chaos," says Aitdir. "Everyone would just come and try to [enter] the surfing industry without paying any taxes, and there were no regulations. Now, there are more rules," he adds.
    With Morocco boasting more than 300 sunshine days a year and 1,800 km of coastline, it's little wonder that surfing is proving profitable.
    Check out the gallery above and video below to see why Morocco is becoming a surfing hotspot.


